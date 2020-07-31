New DC series by Tom Taylor reportedly Injustice: Year Zero

Tom Taylor is reportedly working on a new comic book in the Injustice franchise.

While Taylor posted another clue to his new DC project scrabble board (the letter "A" this time) Friday, about an hour earlier Comicbook.com reported on the identity of the project in a story that has since been removed from its site.

According to Comicbook's removed story (that included images), the new project is indeed a digital-first return to the comic book world of the Injustice video game franchise - a new prequel series called Injustice: Year Zero.

Taylor, reportedly along with artists Rogê Antônio, Cian Tormey, Rain Beredo, and Wes Abbott, and cover artist Julian Totino Tedesco, will "tell the story of the circumstances that led up to the events of the Injustice: Gods Among Us video game and comic book," according to the report.

(Image credit: Julian Totino Tedesco (DC))

Comicbook also shared DC's supposed description of Injustice: Year Zero:



"'Fall of the Old Gods' focuses the action around the Justice League and the discovery of how their predecessors covertly fought within WWII to bring down a tyrant. When the Joker finds a way to control DC’s Super Heroes, he uses his leverage to sabotage the Justice League – and the JSA – from the inside!"

Comicbook reported that the first three chapters of the twice-monthly digital-first series will be available "today" on comiXology, Amazon, and other digital services for a bundled discount rate of $2.49, but as of publication, neither service shows a series by that title.

As Newsarama has reported in the past, DC prefers to officially announce the launch of digital-first series when the first chapter is immediately available for sale, which could be a factor in the story being removed.

(Image credit: Julian Totino Tedesco (DC))

A fourth chapter will reportedly be published on Tuesday, August 18 and according to Comicbook will be available in comic book shops "shortly after."

DC has not responded to Newsarama's inquiries about this title.