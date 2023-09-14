New Avatar: The Last Airbender comic has Uncle Iroh captured by June and in search of tea

Beloved animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender has seen its story expanded for years in the world of comics, and a new graphic novel aims to give Uncle Iroh the ultimate challenge - a disruption to his tea deliveries. The whole 'captured by a bounty hunter' thing seems minor by comparison.

Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Bounty Hunter and the Tea Brewer is a one-shot graphic novel by the team of Faith Erin Hicks, Peter Wartman, and Adele Matera, who've been handling the last several entries in the Avatar comics line, including other recent character-focused spin-offs like Azula in the Spirit Temple and Toph Beifong's Metalbending Academy. Avatar Studios' own Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko consulted on the story.

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

"Deliveries to Uncle Iroh’s tea house, the Jasmine Dragon, have dried up," as publisher Dark Horse Comics explains in the official plot description. "Further complicating Iroh’s life, a familiar face - the bounty hunter June - has captured him in hopes of a payday large enough to set her and Nyla up for life. Who hired June, and what do they want with the former Dragon of the West? In an epic trek across the Earth Kingdom, Iroh must confront a part of his past while June considers her future, but however things go… someone’s got to free the tea!"

The 80-page graphic novel is set to hit bookstores and comic shops on May 14, 2024 at a price of $12.99.

