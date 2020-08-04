New Alex Ross curated Marvel series set for November debut

Artist Paolo Rivera has revealed that Marvel, a Marvels-themed spinoff anthology curated by Alex Ross for Marvel Comics, is apparently back on track with an estimated November debut.

(Image credit: Dan Brereton (Marvel Comics))

"Another #JohnBuscema copy from my upcoming Vision 8-pager," Rivera writes on Instagram. "It's part of the Alex Ross-curated #Marvel anthology series called Snapshots. It's been delayed because of the pandemic, but should be out in November. I'll post official info when I have it. Then I'll finally be a published writer!"

The six-issue Marvel anthology was announced back in October 2019, described by executive editor Tom Brevoort as "a cornucopia of tales spread across the whole of the Marvel Universe as visualized by some of the best artists and creators in the field."

"This series is very much an artist’s showcase, with Alex bringing his discerning eye to the choice of collaborators, recruiting his favorite practitioners of the art to go to town on some of their mutual favorite characters," Brevoort continued. "It’s going to be a blast for the eyes!"

(Image credit: Paolo Rivera (Marvel Comics))

Snapshots - which Rivera called the anthology in his Instagram post - is a series of one-shots curated by Ross' Marvels co-creator Kurt Busiek. It isn't clear if the name of this Ross-led six-issue limited series has changed, or if there is some confusion over the name.

Ross, along with co-writer Steve Darnall, was announced to be creating a framing story for the anthology. In addition to Rivera, Dan Brereton has also been confirmed to be participating.

Look for Marvel Comics' full November 2020 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

Find out more about Marvel's upcoming comics for September and October.