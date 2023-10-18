New horror from writer of viral Host drops on Netflix

From the writer and executive producer of viral hit Host comes a brand new short dropping on Netflix just in time for Halloween. Written by Jed Shepherd, Flashback follows a yoga teacher, played by Jemma Moore, whose life flashes before her eyes during a deadly home invasion. Before time runs out she must use the flashback to race back in time and save the man she loves.

Shepherd shared the trailer on Twitter commenting, “I'm very excited to announce Flashback which I wrote/directed for Netflix. It stars some of the loveliest people I know." The trailer shows Moore teaching in her yoga studio when a dark shadowy death-like figure looms in the doorway. In the meantime, an unknown narrator talks in the background about how our lives flash before our eyes just before we are about to die, and asks “If you could control that flashback and live in that moment again, would you change things?”

The director of the new Netflix short has found success in other off-the-beat horrors such as Dashcam and the 2020 hit Host which Shepherd wrote and produced. One of the best found footage horror movies , Host follows six friends who, in the midst of lockdown, hire a medium to hold a séance via Zoom. The séance quickly turns sour, and as spirits start to invade each of their homes, the group begins to realize they might not survive the night.

Shepherd’s new movie Flashback is his shortest yet standing at only 16 minutes long. Alongside Moore, the rest of the cast includes The Creator ’s Amar Chadha-Patel, and Haley Bishop.