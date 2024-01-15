Neve Campbell hasn’t ruled out returning to Scream, and says she’s sad the franchise is struggling

Neve Campbell hasn’t ruled out a potential return to the Scream franchise, provided the right circumstances were met. She pulled out of Scream 6 over a pay dispute, meaning the latest installation was without its original final girl Sidney Prescott.

She wasn’t expected to return for the upcoming Scream 7 either, but currently, that film is without a director and two of its lead stars after Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Christopher Landon exited. Campbell has now broken her silence on the franchise at the moment, as well as if she ever plans to return.

"It’s sad to me that they’re struggling at the moment," Campbell said when asked about Scream by IndieWire. "I would imagine that the people at the top are spinning a little bit, trying to make the right decision. I think I would imagine people want to do the right thing. I would hope. I love this franchise. I love it for Wes [Craven]. I love it for all the people who’ve been involved and even the newer cast. I would hope it doesn’t fall apart."

When she was asked if would want to return in the future, she added: "Given the right circumstances? Yes. I made a statement several years ago, and it was the reason that I didn’t do the film at the time, and I just really felt the need to stand up and say that I don’t believe I would’ve been treated that way had I been a man carrying a franchise for 25 years, and that still stands. So if they were to choose to come back to me, that would continue to be my takeaway. We’ll see."

