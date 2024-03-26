Netflix celebrates start of production on one of its most popular shows with exciting first look

In celebration of the start of production, Netflix has unveiled the first look at the last season of their hit drama You, and it looks like serial stalker Joe Goldberg is officially loose in New York City once again.

The streamer posted the image on Twitter captioned "Spotted: Joe Goldberg in New York City. The 5th and final season of YOU is now in production." In the picture, we see Penn Badgley back as the infamous killer dressed in (almost) all black walking across the street by Bleecker Street station in Manhattan. Creepy.

Check out the full image below.

Spotted: Joe Goldberg in New York City.The 5th and final season of YOU is now in production. pic.twitter.com/cqAmIuNaf9March 25, 2024 See more

Now, the fact that the last season is set in New York is not a huge shock, as at the end of season 4 we saw Joe’s new girlfriend Kate accept a job in the Big Apple which meant the pair would move there together. However, this is the first time Joe has returned to the city since the first season, as seasons 2 and 3 were set in California, and the fourth in London. The fact that the killer is back on his home turf once again gives us hope that some familiar faces may pop up again.

No plotline for You season 5 has been released as of yet, but with Joe pinning the London murders of season 4 on Nadia, it seems as though the killer has a clean slate to work with in the final season. But the stalker is not as slick as he thinks as many characters left alive still know the truth about him, one being Marienne, who we last saw sitting in her Parisian apartment reading a news story about Joe and Kate.

In terms of the cast, it is no surprise that Bagdley will be reprising his role as murderous Joe, and although no official list has been confirmed, we can guess that Charlotte Ritchie will return as Kate Galvin, as well as Tati Gabrielle who plays Marienne. Netflix announced earlier this year that Madeline Brewer will be joining the team as a new character named Bronte , who looks to be a likely new target for the serial stalker.

You seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix right now. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows, or keep up to date with new TV shows heading your way this year.