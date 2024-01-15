Netflix's 2024 anime trailer teases more from The Witcher, Devil May Cry, and Tomb Raider

Netflix has laid out its anime plans for 2024 in a new trailer – and you might just recognize some familiar faces along the way.

The teaser, which you can see above, is a 73-second whistlestop tour through the streamer's anime highlights over the next 12 months. Obviously, plans could change, but this is what's currently on the docket.

First up is Masters of the Universe: Revolution, with the new He-Man series set to debut on Netflix on January 25.

The hard-hitting anime Kengan Ashura, also teased, will see the second part of its second season also arrive during 2024, while there's a glimpse of the ongoing Delicious in Dungeon anime that's currently captivating viewers, too.

Video game fans will also been keenly aware that several anime projects are in the works: Sonic Prime's third season is coming soon, while we can expect to hear more from Devil May Cry, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft and The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep as the year wears on.

Don't discount some less recognizable names, either. Moonrise looks to take cues from sci-fi's trips among the stars for an original series that takes place on both the Moon and Earth. There's also T P Bon, an adaptation of a 1980s manga that focuses on teenager Bon as he becomes involved with a team of agents who travel through time.

