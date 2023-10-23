Netflix has a new #1 show starring Peaky Blinders’ Stephen Graham – and people can’t stop bingeing it

Netflix has a new number one show as time-bending murder mystery Bodies tops the streaming list. Starring Stephen Graham, the crime thriller series is set across four timelines as four detectives end up investigating the same murder.

Written and created by Torchwood writer Paul Tomalin, the 8-part show is based on a DC Vertigo comic of the same name. Viewers have been loving it too, sharing on Twitter how they’re incapable of turning it off until they find out the truth behind the fascinating mystery.

"Now I must stay up all night finishing Bodies [on] Netflix because I must know why everything is happening," tweeted one . Another added : "Just binged all 8 episodes of Bodies in one sitting. Completely immersed myself. It's a brilliant story, amazing cast, wonderful direction, and photography. A rare hit for Netflix."

"Binged the whole of Bodies [on] Netflix," wrote a third user . "I love time travel nonsense and this was right up my alley! The top-quality actors sold the hell out of it. Good production design on a shoestring."

"Watching this show called Bodies on Netflix it might just be the best thing they’ve released lately," shared a fourth on Twitter. "On episode 4 and from the first episode, first few seconds, I was hooked."

The show is in the number one spot on Netflix’s TV streaming chart worldwide at the moment, having overtaken Lupin and The Fall of the House of Usher. It’s sitting in the top spot in 16 countries too, including the UK, Canada, and Germany.

As well as Peaky Blinders and The Irishman actor Graham, the series also stars several familiar faces. Andor's Kyle Soller plays DI Hillinghead, Last Night in Soho’s Synnove Karlsen plays Polly, and The Sandman’s Amaka Okafor is DS Hasan.

