Netflix's new #1 movie is shocking audiences everywhere, and is already being called one of the most unforgettable films of 2024

Netflix has a new number-one movie after J.A. Bayona’s Society of the Snow shot up the streaming chart. The drama is currently in the top spot on Netflix’s film list worldwide, reaching the top in the United Kingdom, Australia, and South Africa.

The Spanish-language survival thriller tells the true story of the Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster. Adapted from a book of the same name by Pablo Vierci, the film tells the story of all 16 survivors of the crash and is led by a relatively unknown lead cast. Among its stars are Enzo Vogrincic Roldán, Matías Recalt, and Agustín Pardella.

Following its success on the streaming platform, many viewers have taken to Twitter to share their praise of the movie from The Impossible director Bayona. "Society of the Snow is now available to watch on Netflix and I cannot recommend it enough," writes Next Best Picture’s Matt Neglia. "One of the most unforgettable, harrowing & technically astounding films of the year."

"We need to talk more about J.A. Bayona's extraordinary direction in Society of the Snow where he managed to deliver one of the most harrowing sequences in recent years," another viewer added. While a third wrote: "An emotional wreck after seeing Society of the Snow. A viscerally moving and captivating story of survival that brought me to tears every 5 minutes."

"Society of the Snow is a devastating and brilliantly executed survival film," tweeted another. "It is more disturbing than most horror movies and has one of the most impressive plane crash scenes on film. Enzo Vogrincic, who is great as Numa, is Uruguay’s Adam Driver, it seems." A fifth added: "Society of the Snow is the best thing I’ve seen on Netflix in a while. Very moving. You really couldn’t make it all up."

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Bayona opened up about showing the film to the real survivors. "Ultimately, I think the reaction was very positive," he said. "And I was very impressed to see people together for the first time in 50 years – suddenly they were there all together watching the film and hugging each other and crying."

