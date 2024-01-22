As Fool Me Once takes Netflix by storm, two more series adapted from the same author are in the works

After the success of crime thriller miniseries Fool Me Once, Netflix has two more series in the works adapted from Harlan Coben novels. The bestselling author has written over 30 thrillers full of twists and turns and the streamer's latest adaptation has taken its charts by storm – with the potential to enter Netflix's all-time top 10 just a few weeks after its premiere.

Like Fool Me Once, the streamer's next adaptation, Missing You, also sees a woman reckoning with the apparent reappearance of a lost loved one. In this case, it's Detective Kat Donovan's fiancé Josh, who disappeared without a trace. Now, 11 years later, she suddenly sees his face while swiping on a dating app, and her world explodes all over again. Per Netflix's synopsis, "Josh's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past." The series is set to start production this spring.

Missing You will be followed by Run Away, which follows the Coben playbook with a healthy dose of family drama, but goes in a different direction by focusing on a father's relationship with his estranged daughter. The series will center on Simon, a man with a perfect life that fell apart when his eldest daughter Paige ran away from home. When he finds her in a bad way in a city park, he tries to bring her back, but the encounter escalates into violence "that will shatter Simon’s life all over again. His search for his daughter will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever."

No casting information has been announced for either show but, if it's anything like Fool Me Once, we can expect a who's who of big names in British acting – the cast of Fool Me Once included Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Adeel Akhtar, and Joanna Lumley.

Fool Me Once is streaming now on Netflix. While we wait for Missing You and Run Away to arrive on the streamer, fill out your watch list with our guide to the other best Netflix shows available now.