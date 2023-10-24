Neil Gaiman gives positive update on Good Omens season 3, as showrunner announces surprise exit

Good Omens season 3 looks to be on the cards after all, despite showrunner Douglas Mackinnon's shock departure from the Prime Video series. Neil Gaiman, who co-wrote the book in which the hit fantasy is based with Terry Pratchett, took to Tumblr recently to assure a fan that they're "getting closer" when it comes to making another chapter.

"We aren't quite there yet," Gaiman explained candidly. "But Amazon has definitely been doing things that make a third season more likely." According to Deadline, the next installment would be the show's last, and that McKinnon has already "moved on to other projects".

In response to a SAG-AFTRA strike-related challenge on social media, in which film and TV professionals have been sharing old photos of themselves on the job, Mackinnon, who also worked as an executive producer and director on Good Omens, posted a snap of himself on what fans quickly identified to be one of its sets. To viewers' surprise, he then replied to discussion surrounding the series in the comments section with an unexpected, "I'm not involved with this show anymore."

Led by Michael Sheen and Doctor Who star David Tennant, Good Omens centers on the complicated friendship between angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, as they're forced to work together to prevent an impending Armaggedon. Back in late July, Gaiman explained to a fan on Twitter that season 3 was "planned and plotted", and that he'd be actively penning scripts if there wasn't a writers' strike going on. The WGA strike has since ended, with action ceasing on September 27.

Good Omens seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Prime Video now.