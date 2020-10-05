Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered comes to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch in November

EA has revealed Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, and it's launching later this year on current-gen consoles.

Below, you can check out the reveal trailer for the EA's remastered racing game, after numerous leaks outed the remaster over the last few months. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered launches for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One on November 6, and a week later for the Nintendo Switch on November 13. There's no word yet on whether the remaster will be available on next-gen consoles.

🚨 Beat 5:10 in NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered, coming to PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on Nov 6, and Nintendo Switch on Nov 13 🚨#HPRemastered #Beat510Learn more: https://t.co/k5ldyYhwPq pic.twitter.com/KezxsYREwdOctober 5, 2020

The remaster is being handled by Stellar Entertainment, the studio that was recently behind Burnout Paradise Remastered. When Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered launches in November, it'll support cross-play across PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, so you can go head-to-head in races against players from all four platforms.

The remaster will bundle in all original post-launch content for Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, like the Armed and Dangerous update. Additionally, there'll be new content in the remaster, including achievements, car colors, an updated photo mode, and other changes that will bring the remaster more in-line with modern racers.

The Need for Speed series will continue with an entry from original developer Criterion at some point in the near future. Earlier this year, EA revealed it had handed development duties for the franchise back to Criterion, restructuring EA Gothenburg (formerly Ghost Games) in the process.

For a complete look at all the other games that EA's remaster is going head-to-head with later this year in November, head over to our new games 2020 guide.