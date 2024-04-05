Nearly 7 years on, two Assassin's Creed Origins leads both want a sequel to continue Aya and Bayek's stories

Assassin's Creed Origins' lead actors both want to make a sequel to the game and continue Aya and Bayek's stories.

Abubakar Salim and Alix Wilton Regan, who portray husband-and-wife duo Bayek and Aya, respectively, in Assassin's Creed Origins, both recently expressed hope for a sequel. Salim jokingly tweeted that he should "just start a studio" to make an Assassin's Creed Origins sequel himself, and Regan added that the story of Aya and Bayek is "unfinished."

...maybe I should just make an Assassin's Creed Origins sequel myself...And continue the world of Raised by Wolves...And hell, since we're here, let's talk about Jak & Daxter.I should just start a studio....👀 https://t.co/t4LT5bMw1NApril 4, 2024 See more

So @Abzybabzy said it in print And I’m saying it here Because I know you all feel it And man do we feel it too… The Story Of Aya & Bayek is unfinished. We’re ready when you are @Ubisoft @assassinscreed ⚔️ https://t.co/VPbhlvL1v6April 4, 2024 See more

If you need a refresher, Assassin's Creed Origins tells the story of Aya and Bayek as they seek revenge for the murder of their son. Both characters' memories are revived using a modified Animus device, just like you'd expect from any Assassin's Creed game. However, Bayek is the protagonist of Origins, while Aya plays a supporting role.

One of the reasons Regan may view Aya's story as "unfinished" could be found in a Bloomberg report that was published three years after the game was released. Allegedly, Aya originally had a far larger role in the game, with Bayek being killed off partway through the game. This was reportedly scrapped by a Ubisoft executive who wanted to minimize the role of female Assassins in the series.

Bayek and Aya's stories did continue, though, in two post-launch DLCs for Origins. The Hidden Ones saw the pair head to Sinai to repel a Roman invasion of the region while The Curse of the Pharaohs continued Bayek's story exclusively, as the protagonist sought Pieces of Eden in an attempt to prevent Egypt's Gods from reincarnating.

Check out our new games 2024 guide for a look ahead at how the rest of the year's releases are going to shake out.