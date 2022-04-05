Morbius director addresses the movie's critical reception

Morbius director Daniel Espinosa has addressed the film's negative critical reception.

At the time of writing, the film sits at 16% on Rotten Tomatoes, though its Audience Score is a much higher 70%.

"When I did my first feature it was a small movie called Babylon Disease. I remember one day going home on the subway and I had a few drinks so I was a bit drunk. Someone nudged me on the train and said, 'I have to tell you what's wrong with the second scene in your feature,' and I was like, 'Well, okay,'" Espinosa told Insider.

He continued: "The point I'm making is that it's a strange thing to make something that is so public. Look, I have a lot of self-hatred so I have a lot of criticism of my own work. I'm always trying to focus on being better. But I am also proud of what I do. There are parts in all of my movies that I'm really proud of."

Morbius stars Jared Leto as the titular living vampire, who accidentally afflicts himself with his bloodthirsty condition while trying to cure his rare blood disease. Matt Smith co-stars as the villainous Milo, and Michael Keaton also cameos as his MCU character Adrian Toomes, AKA Vulture.

"The whole idea of mixing a character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with our universe was something that was there from the beginning," Espinosa told GamesRadar+ of the cameo. "The core idea stems from the Spider-Verse, which was the animated movie that came out even before I started shooting my own picture. That idea was started both with us, but also with Kevin Feige. I think that's why they did the last Spider-Man in the way they did."

