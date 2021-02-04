Morbius: Bond of Blood brings Marvel's Living Vampire back for seconds

Wake up to a preview of Marvel's Morbius: Bond of Blood #1

Morbius: Bond of Blood #1
Marvel's living vampire Morbius returns next week with a special one-shot for long-time fans (and those looking forward to the upcoming Morbius) film to sink their teeth into.

Morbius: Bond of Blood #1 by writer (and former Marvel editor) Ralph Macchio and artist Tom Reilly cuts to the core of who the anti-hero is, as well as how he came to be this way - in terms of personality and, of course, those powers.

Check out this preview:

"For those looking to sink their teeth into who Morbius the Living Vampire is," series editor Danny Khazem said back when Morbius: Bond of Blood was announced. "Ralph and Tom are truly embodying the energies from his origin to bring you a tale of intrigue and despair! This team is going to show why Morbius is such a unique and horrifying character in the Mighty Marvel Manner!"

Macchio got his start in Marvel's moody black-and-white comics back in the '70s, and this new one-shot feels a bit like a return to those darker, spookier heroes.

"I'm super excited to dip into the spookier side of the Marvel Universe with Ralph Macchio," notes Reilly. "I have a soft spot for Morbius, in no small part due to the skill with which Gil Kane first brought him to life in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man. I'll do my best to channel some of his magic to make this book a fun read!"

Morbius: Bond of Blood #1 goes on sale February 10, while the Jared Leto-led Morbius film was just pushed back to a January 21, 2022 release date

Newsarama Senior Editor Chris Arrant has covered comic book news for Newsarama since 2003, and has also written for USA Today, Life, Entertainment Weekly, Publisher's Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, TOKYOPOP, AdHouse Books, Cartoon Brew, Bleeding Cool, Comic Shop News, and CBR. He is the author of the book Modern: Masters Cliff Chiang, co-authored Art of Spider-Man Classic, and contributed to Dark Horse/Bedside Press' anthology Pros and (Comic) Cons. He has acted as a judge for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, the Harvey Awards, and the Stan Lee Awards. Chris is a member of the American Library Association's Graphic Novel & Comics Round Table.