Jonathan Hickman and Chris Bachalo kick off new Moon Knight anthology

As we all prepare for the upcoming Moon Knight streaming series on Disney Plus, Marvel is getting ready for it by launching a second Moon Knight comic book series.

This April, Marvel Comics launches the four-issue anthology Moon Knight: Black, White, and Blood - delving into the dark side of the Fist of Khonshu, as well as his potential replacement.

Moon Knight: Black, White, & Blood #1 will have short stories by:

Writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Chris Bachalo

Writer Marc Guggenheim and artist Jorge Fornés

Writer Murewa Ayodele and artist Dotun Akanda

Hickman and Bachalo's story will introduce a new Moon Knight, taking place sometime in the near future - but apparently unrelated to the recently introduced other Fist of Khonshu, Hunter's Moon, introduced in the main Moon Knight ongoing comic book series .

Moon Knight: Black, White, and Blood #1 cover (Image credit: Bill Sienkiewicz (Marvel Comics))

In comic books, Marc Spector (and his various alternate identities such as Steven Grant) has been the main Moon Knight - but there have been instances of others taking up the Moon Knight mantle. An unnamed man fought as Moon Knight in ancient Egyptian times, and there have been at least two occasions where a woman has taken up the Moon Knight mantle - including the famous Marvel future 2099.

Moon Knight: Black, White, and Blood is the latest in a series of black-and-white-and-color-accented Marvel Comics anthologies subtitled 'Black, White, and Blood' - following the previous series for Deadpool , Wolverine , Carnage , and Elektra . The trend has even included DC, with color-coded anthologies including Wonder Woman: Black & Gold , Superman: Red & Blue , and Harley Quinn: Black + Red + White .

Disney Plus' Moon Knight debuts March 30, with Moon Knight: Black, White, and Blood #1 (of 4) going on sale in April.

Look for Marvel Comics' full April 2022 schedule in late January here at Newsarama.