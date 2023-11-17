Modern Warfare 3 players want this $70 weapon skin so bad that the bag you need to buy to unlock it is sold out

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 weapon skin that can only be unlocked by shelling out $70 for a bag has become so popular that it's already sold out.

The recent tweet below is causing a stir among the Call of Duty community. The player shows off a '$70' weapon skin, known in-game as the 'Royalty Tiger' weapon skin that glows so brightly you've got to wonder why anyone would want one in the first place.

The $70 #MW3 Camo pic.twitter.com/lgfUAsgeNvNovember 16, 2023 See more

It turns out this is only half the story. You can only get this in-game Modern Warfare 3 weapon skin by shelling out $60 for the 'Call of Duty Task Force 141 Crossbody Sling Bag' through the official Call of Duty store. However, that figure becomes around $70 when you factor in shipping charges.

What's even wilder about this whole ordeal is that the bag is sold out and has been for a fair while now. That means the $70 weapon skin is in high demand among the Modern Warfare 3 player base. Either that or Activision produced a weirdly small amount of the bags.

We now see players selling and attempting to buy the Royalty Tiger weapon skin online. You can see one example of a player claiming to be selling a code for the weapon skin just below and elsewhere online. You can find a lot of Reddit users asking for sellers to step forward so they can barter for a code.

Modern Warfare 3 might've gone down like a lead balloon so far with players around the world, but that doesn't mean there aren't those out there who'll happily shell out north of $70 for a weapon skin. Read up on our own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 review to see why this year's entry isn't going down well.

