Minecraft modder tries to protect bunnies, accidentally makes them explode

A Minecraft modder has accidentally made the rabbits in the game extremely volatile by messing with their fall damage.

Twitter user and Minecraft modder @Vazkii shared a video of them testing out a new mod which was supposed to increase the rabbit's fall damage to five blocks lower than the default, meaning they are less likely to hurt themselves from jumping off of tall surfaces.

As the tweet explains though, this didn't go exactly to plan when they accidentally "inverted the math" which led to the rabbit dying after a very small hop. Usually, the rabbits in Minecraft are able to jump around two blocks high without taking any damage. However, with the mod in question, this particular bun barely took a single step before turning into the rabbit hide and raw rabbit items.

Although unintentional, it turns out that this new breed of in-game bunny actually resembles a real-life creature. As pointed out in the comments (opens in new tab) of @Vazkii's post, the Belgian hare is apparently so fragile that it is prone to dislocating its joints and breaking bones from something as simple as jumping. So not only is this a hilarious Minecraft mishap, but it's also somewhat accurate.

In other Minecraft news, developer Mojang has revealed that the latest Minecraft Java Edition patch will "measure how fun" the game is using player's data. The new feature should roll out with patch 1.19.3 which will add a new feature to the game's menu that will show players what data has been collected from them. Surprisingly there is no way to opt-out of this, you can only decide whether to send "all" data or just the "minimal" amount of data to the developer.