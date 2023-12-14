Wednesday and Black Panther stars explore a dark student-teacher relationship in Miller's Girl trailer

Wednesday's Jenna Ortega and Black Panther's Martin Freeman are a student and teacher navigating a dark, complicated relationship in the first trailer for upcoming drama Miller's Girl.

The teaser, which you can watch above, opens with 18-year-old Cairo Sweet (Ortega) impressing English professor Jonathan Miller (Freeman) by checking off every single title on her college's reading list. "Party hard," she jokes, when he pushes her on how she managed to squeeze 12 books into her summer.

"I want you to write a short story in the style of your favorite author," Miller asks Cairo, and presumably the rest of her class too, in a later scene, which winds up bringing the pair closer together. "Are you giving me special treatment?" Cairo asks with a sly smile.

Though things might not be exactly as they seem... "Make him love you," Cairo's pal instructs her later on, signaling it's all some sort of game for the youngster. "It's like he's been living in grayscale and you're the first thing he's ever seen in color. You're gonna ruin his life."

"Love this trailer! Anyone can be the victim and the perpetrator and it can change over time. No gender monopolizes either role," a fan reacted to the trailer on YouTube, while another said: "This looks insanely good!!!!"

Jade Halley Bartlett wrote and directed the flick, which looks like a twisted mix of The Crush, Lolita and Fifty Shades of Grey. Sick's Gideon Adlon, Top Gun: Maverick's Bashir Salahuddin, Black Lightning's Christine Adams, and Succession's Dagmara Domińczyk round out the supporting cast.

Miller's Girl releases in cinemas on January 26. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.