You can play the Miitopia demo for free on Switch right now

A free Miitopia demo for Nintendo Switch just dropped today so if you're curious about the Mii-themed RPG that originally released for the 3DS, now's the time to jump in.

Miitopia is a remake of the original 2016 game of the same name, which featured Mii-themed action that let you fill a party with Miis you had installed on your system and assign them character classes before heading off on quests. The character classes include pop star, warrior, mage, chef, and cat, and the quests are often bizarrely funny - so think of Miitopia like a Mii Yakuza title. The updated Nintendo Switch port contains new features including make-up and wigs for better character customizations and a new way to monitor your Mii's social lives, like checking in on their home hangouts. Oh, and there's also an adorable horse.

Here's what you can expect from the free demo, as per a Nintendo press release: "In this demo of the game’s first area, you’ll be able to create and customize your Mii characters with wigs and makeup. While it can be fun to play as a Mii character that looks like you, Miitopia also lets you cast your friends, family, or anyone you choose to star in your journey. Watch your characters come to life as your best friend and dear old grandma team up to topple the face-stealing Dark Lord, who just so happens to resemble your grumpy uncle."

All you need to access the demo is a Nintendo Switch Online account. Miitopia is set to release on May 21 for $50. Check it out for free before you lay down some cash.

