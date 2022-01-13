Microsoft has reportedly discontinued all Xbox One models

Manufacture of all Xbox One consoles has reportedly been discontinued.

That's according to a report from The Verge, earlier today on January 13. The outlet reports that Microsoft actually discontinued manufacturing of the Xbox One X and Xbox One S ahead of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch in late 2020, to focus purely on the launch of the two new-gen consoles.

Microsoft confirmed the cease in production for last-gen consoles to The Verge. "To focus on production of Xbox Series X/S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020," said Cindy Walker, senior director of Xbox console product marketing.

This pretty decisively puts the final nail in the coffin for both the Xbox One X and the Xbox One S. All that remains now is for retailers to sell through their remaining stock of both last-gen consoles, and that's exactly what Microsoft is now planning for, as the company turns its attention to selling its two new-gen consoles.

This is a massive contrast to Sony's recent plans. According to a new report, Sony has fallen back on manufacturing PS4 consoles, while PS5 consoles remain in short supply throughout the world. It's been reported that Sony plans to manufacture roughly one million new PS4 consoles throughout the rest of 2022, as it gears up to support the PS5, which requires a more advanced chip to that of the PS4. Microsoft might be looking ahead, but Sony is leaning on its last-gen console for now.

