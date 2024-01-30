Michelle Yeoh's Star Trek movie begins filming, One Piece and Ted Lasso stars added to cast

Star Trek: Section 31, starring Michelle Yeoh, has officially begun filming.

Per Deadline, Omari Hardwick (Power), Kacey Rahl (Hannibal), Emmy winner Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia) and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) have joined the cast.

In the film, Emperor Philippa Georgiou (Yeoh) joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and faces the sins of her past. Yeoh first originated the role in Star Trek: Discovery season 1, and was killed off before returning as her mirror-verse counterpart Emperor Georgiou. Section 31 is a covert intelligence and defense organization working on behalf of the United Federation of Planets.

Star Trek: Section 31 was first announced over four years ago as a spin-off series before Paramount Plus announced last year that it would instead be an exclusive feature-length film. Star Trek: Discovery producer and helmer Olatunde Osunsanmi directs from a script penned by Craig Sweeny (Elementary, Star Trek: Discovery). Yeoh previously described the project as "Mission: Impossible meets Guardians of the Galaxy in space" (H/T EW).

"And we’re off to the races! Thrilled to report principal photography has started on Star Trek: Section 31," executive producer Alex Kurtzman said in a statement. "We welcome our incredible cast of new characters as they join our beloved Michelle Yeoh on her next wild adventure across the 'Trek' universe."

Star Trek: Section 31 does not yet have a release date.