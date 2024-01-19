Meet the new Ultimate Shocker, the first official supervillain of the relaunched Ultimate Spider-Man

The new Ultimate Spider-Man has made his debut in a world that looks very different from the one where the mainstream Marvel Universe Spider-Man lives. And now, Marvel Comics is offering up an advance look at Ultimate Spider-Man #2 by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Marco Checchetto, including the debut of the new Ultimate Spidey's first official villain: the Ultimate Shocker.

Designed by Checchetto, the new Shocker takes some cues from the classic version, including some of his signature padded bodysuit and of course his patented shock gauntlets. But it adds some of the new Ultimate Spider-Man's more grounded, kind of 'tactical' flair with the addition of a stylized bomb vest and a few other somewhat militarized elements.

Here's a gallery showing the new design, along with some pages from Ultimate Spider-Man #2 showing him in action against Spider-Man, who sports a simplified all-black costume:

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Taking on great responsibility as Spider-Man, an adult Peter web-swings into the New York skies for the first time, ready to use his newfound abilities to help fix the world in any way he can, all while balancing his new role with being a devoted husband and loving father," reads Marvel's official description of Ultimate Spider-Man #2. "Taking place a month into Peter’s burgeoning super hero career, Ultimate Spider-Man #2 will see Peter’s first super powered brawl—an electrifying battle with the Shocker!"

Shocker, AKA Herman Schultz, was originally designed by John Romita, Sr. in 1967's Amazing Spider-Man #46. A somewhat gifted but criminally preoccupied engineer, the mainstream Marvel version of Schultz sports a set of homemade blast gauntlets of his own design that cause massively destructive vibrations.

As for the new Shocker, Checchetto laid out his thoughts on designing a new look to bring the villain into the reborn Ultimate Universe.

"He’s at the beginning of his career, so I wanted to create something different," Checchetto explained. "Shocker wears a bomb squad suit to protect himself from the powers of his gloves, but still maintains some details of his classic costume. I had a lot of fun, and I believe it helps convey that we are at the dawn of a new storytelling universe. I would also like to talk about the origin of the Green Goblin's design, but I think it's more exciting to let you discover it by reading the fantastic story created by Jonathan!"

Interestingly enough, Ultimate Spider-Man #2 also includes more of the Green Goblin, who seemingly doesn't claim the spot of Spidey's first villain in the new Ultimate Universe. Does this mean they'll have a different relationship in this continuity?

Ultimate Spider-Man #2 goes on sale February 21.

The Shocker doesn't quite make the list of the best Spider-Man villains of all time.