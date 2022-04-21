Meet 'Stonechad', the World of Warcraft community's latest best boy

The World of Warcraft Dragonflight reveal might just have introduced the WoW community to its latest best boy.

Dragonflight's reveal cinematic, which was shown off earlier this week, focused on the mysterious Watchers, a race of stone-like figures who have been standing guard over the shores of Azeroth for 10,000 years. The trailer, which you can check out in full below, focused on one particular Watcher, who awakes from his millennia-long slumber to find himself alone, his brethren literally weathered away by their wait.

Not to let a small thing like 'maybe being the last of his kind' get in the way of his greater purpose, the Watcher sets out to complete the task set to him before his long sleep. By doing so, he helps usher in the expansion's titular dragons. But while those might be the stars of the show, the Watcher has swiftly stolen the spotlight.

The figure - whose real name is Koranos and who we'll see more of in future World of Warcraft updates - has swiftly garnered a number of community-driven nicknames. Many of those are some kind of variation on 'Stonebro' or 'StoneChad' - a reference to the powerful jawline that Koranos shares with the 'Gigachad' meme.

This isn't the first time that the World of Warcraft community has latched onto a largely mysterious figure from a reveal cinematic. At the start of Battle for Azeroth, one troll shaman named Zekhan became 'Zappyboi' after the briefest of appearances in that trailer. His star rose quickly, as he went on to play a role in a number of moments both in and out of the game.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight is still some way off, but alpha and beta tests are expected in the not-too-distant future. When they arrive, you'll be able to check out a new area while playing as a new class and race, all while flying on the back of brand-new dragon mounts that have some pretty impressive moves.

