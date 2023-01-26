Meet Eve Warlock, the "Perfect Woman" being retconned into Adam Warlock's past

Whether you're familiar with the Christian bible or not, you've probably heard of Adam and Eve, considered to be the first man and woman in Christian theology. And if you're a Marvel Comics fan, you're probably aware of Adam Warlock, the genetically engineered "perfect man" who became a space-faring hero with a first name taken from the first human man in Christian belief.

Warlock: Rebirth interior art (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Now, get ready to meet Eve Warlock, his female counterpart who Marvel says is "stronger, faster, and smarter" than Adam Warlock, who will be introduced in the flashback limited series Warlock: Rebirth, adding a new wrinkle to the history of the well-known cosmic hero ahead of his MCU debut in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3.

The character was hinted at in Marvel's initial announcement of the series.

"Set in the character's early days, this pivotal chapter will explore Adam Warlock's origin in astounding new ways and introduce a new character that will forever impact his legacy!" reads the publisher's description.

Here's a look at some uncolored interior pages showing Eve Warlock in action:

Weirdly enough, the idea that Adam Warlock has a female counterpart who was created after him is not new at all. Way back when Adam Warlock was first introduced in 1967's Fantastic Four #66, he was known simply as 'Him.' And as you might imagine, a short time after his creation, the same scientists who engineered 'Him' also created 'Her,' meant to be the perfect woman just as 'Him' was intended as the perfect man.

Warlock: Rebirth #2 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

And just like 'Him,' who went on to be given the name Adam Warlock, 'Her' took the name Ayesha (as in the same Ayesha played by Elizabeth Dibicki in the MCU in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), and is now best known under the name 'Kismet.'

Is the newly introduced Eve Warlock connected to Ayesha in some way? Or is this a totally new character who may supplant Ayesha in the role of the female counterpart to Adam Warlock?

Either way, given Rebirth is set in the past in Warlock's early days and Eve will be retroactively inserted into his history, the series will also have to somehow answer why this character was never heard from in continuity (death is an obvious solution) or who she became that readers do know.

We'll find out when Warlock Rebirth #2 from writer Ron Marz and artist Ron Lim when it goes on sale May 24.

Before that, Warlock: Rebirth #1 goes on sale April 19.

