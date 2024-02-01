Kick-Ass director Matthew Vaughn thinks Henry Cavill should play Superman in a Red Son movie

Kick-Ass director Matthew Vaughn wants to see Henry Cavill back as Superman – just not in a way you might expect.

Speaking on BroBible's Post Credit Podcast – in an as yet unreleased episode – Vaughn shared his enthusiasm for a Red Son adaptation starring Cavill.

Red Son is a graphic novel penned by Mark Millar, with art from Dave Johnson, Andrew Robinson, Walden Wong, and Killian Plunkett (Millar also wrote the source material on which Vaughn's Kingsman movies are based). Red Son's premise revolves around a Superman raised by the Soviet Union, rather than in the USA.

"I thought Red Son was one of the cleverest comics I'd ever read, and the current world we're living in, it’s certainly become a lot more relevant because ignorance causes more issues, and I think the more we learn about Russia and the Russian history…" Vaughn told the podcast.

He added: "Wow, could you imagine remaking Red Son with Henry Cavill? That would be an interesting movie…"

Cavill, of course, played Superman in the now defunct DCEU. After some back and forth where it looked like he might be returning to the role last year, following an appearance in the Black Adam post-credits scene, Cavill is now officially out as the Man of Steel. You can read a full breakdown on what happened with Henry Cavill as Superman through the link.

Vaughn's latest movie, Argylle, stars Henry Cavill as a top spy. "A clichéd super spy is what I needed and there is no one on this planet who, if you read an Ian Fleming Bond book, is better for Bond than Henry Cavill," Vaughn recently told us on the Inside Total Film podcast.

Argylle is out in UK cinemas now and hits US theaters on February 2. For everything else 2024 has in store, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates.