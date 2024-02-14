Almost a year after Netflix scrapped its Masters of the Universe reboot, the movie is finally making progress again

Good news, He-Man fans! Looks like that Masters of the Universe reboot, which was unceremoniously scrapped by Netflix last summer, might be getting made after all...

According to Deadline, Travis Knight is now being eyed to direct Mattel's reimagining of the 1983 animated series, which in turn was based on the toy line that debuted one year earlier. The publication states that while negotiations are ongoing and that "other elements on the project are still coming together", it's likely that Knight's deal will be finalized soon.

Elsewhere, Chris Butler, who has collaborated with Laika president Knight on titles such as ParaNorman and Missing Link, is on board to rewrite the script, from an initial draft penned by David Callaham and Aaron & Adam Nee. Amazon MGM Studios is believed to be circling the movie's rights, while Mattel's Robbie Brenner and Escape Artists' Todd Black and Jason Blumenthal are lined up to produce.

While Knight's career so far has been predominantly animation-based, having previously helmed Kubo and the Two Strings, he stepped over into live-action with Transformers spin-off Bumblebee in 2018.

If all things go well for this new take on Masters of the Universe, it's sure to center on otherworldly being Prince Adam, a nine-year-old who crash lands on Earth after being separated from his Magical Sword – the only link to his home planet, Eternia. Years later, adult Adam tracks down the powerful weapon, and finds himself thrust into a cosmic battle against a whole bunch of evil forces, including Skeletor. To beat the baddies, Adam soon realizes that he first must uncover the mysteries of his past to become He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe.

