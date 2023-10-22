Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fan crafts Into the Spider-Verse recreation so good that even the game director is impressed

Bryan Intihar, creative director of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 took to X just the other day to sing the praises of game videographer Much118, whose recent video managed to mimic the Into the Spiderverse movie's Leap Of Faith scene almost perfectly.

Captured entirely within Marvel's Spider Man 2 game, the camera angles and flips line up so well with the original movie's iconic scene, that Intihar seems lost for words in his quote X post.

"I mean…how is this…just wow…" he says.

Granted, the video's designer does this kind of thing in a professional capacity, with their bio listing clients such as Sony Santa Monica, CD Projekt Red, Ubisoft, and PlayStation Access. But as the comments section points out, this is one of their most impressive feats yet. And to have caught the attention of the game's creative director, whose work on making Miles and Peter so darn relatable is garnering a lot of positive attention at the moment, is something to be immensely proud of.

Over on Much118s YouTube channel, their about page says "I play, capture and edit short movies and trailers showcasing and highlighting the beautiful, unique and fun gameplay of some of the best games in the medium."

That includes everything from "Precise parries, slick combos and brutal takedowns, always looking for the best angle, the right light and breath-taking vistas."

This one certainly captures a lot of breathtaking vistas - jumping headfirst into traffic from a skyscraper certainly counts as breathtaking in my book - but it also showcases Much's aptitude for working to a tight and specific brief.

That's a skill that any videographer should strive toward achieving, especially if they're looking to get gigs from the industry's big-name-developers.

In response to Intihar's flattery, Much's comments reflect a supremely positive opinion on Marvel's Spider Man 2 as a whole. "Thanks for making a masterpiece of a game!"