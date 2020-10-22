Marvel's Runaways making a surprise return to comic books in just six days

By

And prepare for Runaways #100

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's Runaways comic book series has been on hiatus since the onset of the COVD-19 pandemic, but good news is here: the book will be resuming schedule in just six days.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In a bit of a last-minute surprise, Marvel has announced that Runaways #32 will go on sale October 28, seven months after the release of #31 on March 18.

"The Runaways have always been full of surprises," says editor Nick Lowe. "So we're following in their footsteps and surprising you with Runaways #32 at comic shops next week. Gert, Chase, Nico, Karolina, Molly, Victor, Old Lace, and Gib barely survived a stint as Doc Justice's J-Team. What they do to pick up the pieces will shock you and the new arc 'Come Away With Me' is the most devastating yet!”

In a bit of luck, the Runaways series went on hiatus just after it finished the 'Cannon Fodder' arc. 

Here's a preview of Runaways #32:

Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Runaways #32 preview

Image 2 of 2

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"After the events of last issue, the Runaways are in a dark and scary place," reads Marvel's synopsis for Runaways #32. "There are so many pieces to pick up and choices to be made and if the Runaways are good at anything it's making bad choices."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Natacha Bustos draws Runaways #32, with regular series artist Andres Genolet returning next issue - with guest stars Wolverine and Pixie. 

Runaways #33 doesn't have a release date yet, but Marvel has begun teasing a "milestone 100th  issue" for the series. Counting up all the issues between the five volumes of Runaways so far, that would end up being this volume's #34 (not counting any annuals, specials, or other side material).

Runaways will be available in print and digitally - check out our list of the best comics readers for Android and iOS devices.

Chris Arrant

Chris has covered comic book news for Newsarama since 2003, and has also written for USA Today, Life, Entertainment Weekly, Publisher's Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, TOKYOPOP, AdHouse Books, Cartoon Brew, Bleeding Cool, Comic Shop News, and CBR. He is the author of the book Modern: Masters Cliff Chiang, co-authored Art of Spider-Man Classic, and contributed to Dark Horse/Bedside Press' anthology Pros and (Comic) Cons. He has acted as a judge for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, the Harvey Awards, and the Stan Lee Awards. Chris is a member of the American Library Association's Graphic Novel & Comics Round Table.