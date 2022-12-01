Nomad, Daken, Hulking, and the other children of Marvel superheroes with MCU potential

Did you know Steve Rogers has a son, Ian Rogers, who is also a Marvel hero named Nomad?

If you didn't, you do now. And what's more, Ian Rogers is now playing a key role in Sam Wilson's starring comic Captain America: Symbol of Truth.

But Ian is just one of many children of superheroes who are also heroes themselves, who could have potential as eventual characters in the MCU - including the ones on this list.

Ian Rogers

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

His comic history: Ian Rogers is Steve Rogers adopted son, a genetically engineered clone created by Captain America's old enemy Arnim Zola and raised by Steve in Zola's personal pocket reality known as Dimension Z. Upon making his way to the core Earth-616 reality as an adult, he took up the codename 'Nomad,' once used by Steve Rogers himself, as an operative working alongside Sam Wilson.

Though he was previously presumed dead, he recently returned in Captain America: Symbol of Truth #7.

His MCU potential: Even though it's a little late for Steve Rogers to have another MCU adventure, nothing is stopping Sam Wilson, the MCU's current Captain America, from having his own Dimension Z adventure. But perhaps more to the point (and possibilities), there's always the chance that Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter had kids somewhere along the line in their secret life together - or at least one kid, maybe Ian Rogers?

Rachel Summers

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Her comic history: Cyclops and Jean Grey are one of the most iconic couples not just among the X-Men, but in all of superhero comics. However, they don't have any kids - at least not yet. In the future, however, they've got Rachel Summers, an incredibly powerful psychic hero who traveled to the present day from a dystopian future to become a longtime member of the X-Men.

Her MCU potential: The X-Men are undoubtedly coming to the MCU, with the introduction of mutants currently taking place. If Disney wants to go a very different direction from the original Fox films, they could consider a focus on another generation of X-Men, perhaps starting with Rachel Summers

Skaar & Hiro-Kala

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Their comic history: By now many Marvel fans have at least heard of Skaar, the son of Hulk who was born on Sakaar while Hulk was exiled there as a gladiator (as referenced in the MCU film Thor: Ragnarok). But Hulk actually has two sons from Sakaar - Skaar, and Hiro-Kala. Hiro-Kala hasn't appeared nearly as much as Skaar, but in fact, when he has shown up, he's actually mostly been a villain and a rival of Skaar.

Their MCU potential: Skaar, Son of Hulk, has already been introduced in the MCU, just briefly at the end of She-Hulk. But that small sighting hinted at a much bigger story involving Hulk's previous time on the planet Sakaar, perhaps even an adaptation of Planet Hulk, the story which led to Skaar's birth, or World War Hulk, the story that set the stage for Hulk and Skaar to finally meet.

And MCU fans have been expecting a Young Avengers project of some kind for years now to feature Marvel's growing number of younger heroes. Skaar has no comic book history with the Young Avengers, but he's been added to the MCU for a reason, so you can't rule out his inclusion in a Young Avengers film or streaming series or special

And that's saying nothing of the possibility they might also introduce Hiro-Kala.

Daken & Laura Kinney

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Their comic history: Wolverine of the X-Men has been around for a long time - almost 200 years, thanks to his healing factor. And in that time, he's had at least one son, Daken, who has inherited his father's claws, heightened senses, and that same healing factor. Though he's currently an ally of the X-Men he originally started out as a Wolverine villain. And, of course, there's also Laura Kinney, a genetic duplicate of Wolverine he's mentored as a daughter, who appeared in the Fox X-Men film Logan.

Their MCU potential: We'll go ahead and acknowledge that Laura Kinney has already appeared in Logan, played by Dafne Keene, and Marvel Studios wouldn't be off the mark to bring her back. As for Daken, he'd make a great successor to Logan in the MCU, if Marvel wants a hero just like him, but with less movie baggage.

Franklin & Valeria Richards

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Their comic history: One of the biggest aspects of the Fantastic Four in comic books is their nature as a family as much as a superhero team. And that of course includes children, namely Franklin and Valeria Richards, the children of Reed Richards and Sue Storm. They're both explorers in the tradition of their famous family, and they've also got a bit of a superhero pedigree. Franklin once possessed reality-altering powers, and Valeria has been almost as super smart as her father since she was in diapers.

Their MCU potential: With the MCU Fantastic Four movie officially on the way, there's a good chance Marvel Studios is looking for ways to make the FF stand apart from previous incarnations of the team on film. And if that's the case, they could do a lot worse than actually focusing on the 'family' aspect first and foremost with the Richards kids in tow.

Xandra

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Her comic history: Maybe you've never heard of Xandra, the currently embattled regent of the alien Shi'Ar Empire. But there's a good chance you know of her parents: Professor Charles Xavier and Empress Lilandra Neramani, former leader of the Shi'Ar. Back in the '80s and '90s, Professor X and Lilandra had a long-term romance that played out in the pages of X-Men, resulting in a child, Xandra, who was only recently introduced as the new leader of the Shi'Ar.

Her MCU potential: Marvel Studios is almost certainly going to be looking for other ways to introduce the X-Men in their upcoming reboot of the film series, potentially even seeking other characters and options for anchoring the story. Could Xandra take the place of Professor X himself as an organizer of mutants? Stranger things have happened.

Billy & Tommy

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Their comic history: If you've seen WandaVision or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, you're aware of Billy and Tommy, the twin children of Wanda Maximoff and the Vision. But in Marvel Comics, they're much more than just a couple of young kids. Though their relationship to Wanda and Vision is a little more complicated in comics because of the magical nature of their birth, Billy and Tommy have grown into full-fledged superheroes as Wiccan and Speed of the Young Avengers.

Their MCU potential: The MCU Billy and Tommy were central to the plots of both WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though they only appeared as kids. Still, their respective powers were shown in WandaVision, meaning that they're definitely in play as potential future inclusions for a Young Avengers team.

Genis-Vell & Phyla-Vell

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Their comic history: In Marvel Comics, Mar-Vell was the original Captain Marvel, a mentor to Carol Danvers, and a legendary hero whose untimely death rippled across the Marvel Universe. But when he died (still never to be truly resurrected), he left behind three children. Two of those children carried on Mar-Vell's family name as heroes, those being Genis-Vell and Phyla-Vell, both of whom have also gone by the name Captain Marvel, with Phyla-Vell also taking up the name Quasar as a longtime member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. As for his third child, we'll get to him momentarily.

Their MCU potential: Mar-Vell appeared as Carol Danvers' mentor in Captain Marvel, which delved into the Kree Empire and its legacy - meaning that the pieces necessary to bring in the children of Mar-Vell (who was portrayed as a woman in Captain Marvel). And with The Marvels expanding that corner of the MCU by teaming Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan, Genis-Vell and Phyla-Vell could be perfect additions to the 'Marvels' wing of Marvel Studios.

Hulkling

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

His comic history: Hulkling of the Young Avengers is the long-lost son of Mar-Vell, the Marvel Universe's original Captain Marvel, and the Skrull Princess Anelle, who were on two sides of the ages-old Kree-Skrull War. Though he hid on Earth for years without knowing his true ancestry, when Hulkling joined the Young Avengers, he learned of his true parentage and his destiny to unite the Kree and Skrull as one empire, something he's since accomplished. He's also married to another superhero kid from this list, his Young Avengers teammate Wiccan.

His MCU potential: The Kree and Skrull are both parts of the MCU already, with the Skrull taking center stage in the upcoming Secret Invasion streaming series. And at the same time, Hulkling is one of the only classic Young Avengers yet to make it to the MCU - so there's plenty of room for him to finally appear, perhaps tying the plot of the Skrulls and the Kree to the formation of the Young Avengers.

Nadia Van Dyne

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

His comic history: Hank Pym, the original Ant-Man, had a well-known (if incredibly tumultuous) relationship with the original Wasp, Janet Van Dyne. But before Janet, Hank had another wife, Maria Trovaya, who was kidnapped and later killed by agents of the Red Room. Unbeknownst to Hank, Maria was pregnant at the time of her abduction, resulting in the birth of a child, Nadia, who was raised in the Red Room. She later escaped, making her way to the US, where she took up the costume of the Wasp and became the protege of Janet Van Dyne as a current hero.

Her MCU potential: Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne's daughter Hope Van Dyne is the current Wasp in the MCU, so there's a bit of Nadia already onscreen, though in actuality Hope Van Dyne is a comic character herself. With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania about to elevate Cassie Lang to a superhero herself, could there be room in later installments of the series for Nadia to arrive as something like Cassie's stepsister?