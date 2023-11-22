A Marvel fan has rounded up all the open plot threads in the MCU, and it's kind of mind-blowing

A Marvel fan has created a pretty impressive list of all the open and yet-to-be-explored plot threads in the MCU.

The list spans over 20 movies and TV shows, including Ant-Man and even The Marvels, but there were a handful that fans seemed pretty passionate about.

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Phineas Mason aka the Tinkerer is still at large. Adrien Toomes is ultimately defeated and arrested, but the fate of the Tinkerer remains unknown.

"Am I insane or didn't they say there were plans to bring back Tinkerer at some point?" one fan wrote.

"I wouldn't be surprised. They ended No Way Home by bringing Spidey down to street level again," someone replied. "So it's not out of the realm of possibilities to see him and Gargan as either part of a team or first-act antagonists. He's the most likely route to getting the actual scorpion tail."

In the final episode of Secret Invasion, the United States declares war on all extraterrestrials.

"I wonder if he’ll attack the Asgardians in Norway. If it comes to that, I want a live-action version of when Thor humbles and destroys whoever comes for them like what Thor did to Iron Man during the Civil War storyline," someone wrote. The replies suggest that this may very well be addressed in Captain America: Brave New World, which sees Harrison Ford play the President of the United States.

At the end of Doctor Strange, Mordo is still hunting down sorcerers. Sure, Chiwetel Ejiofor plays a multiverse variant of Baron Mondo in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness – but what happened to the Earth-616 version?

"Oh man I really wanted to see more of Mordo, that credit scene from the first Doctor Strange had me all excited and then they decided to off-screen it and just mention it in the 2nd movie," one fan commented. "Given that the original plan was to kill him, I doubt they'll continue that story. Or they removed his death because they want to continue that story... I don't know."

A popular open plot thread (or we'd go as far as to say plot hole) in Eternals is the fact that Tiamut's body is sticking out of the ocean. It's the result of a near-catastrophic event known as the Emergence of the Celestial Tiamut, but it's never really been addressed. This is comically referenced in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, in a scene where Jennifer Walters' laptop is open to a list of article links. One of the links reads, "Why there is a giant statue of a man sticking out of the ocean?" It's possible that his frozen body may stay there forever. Also, did everyone forget that the Eternals saved the world from a Thanos-level threat?

Some fans replied to the overall list, suggesting that we may never see some of these plotlines play out.

"I imagine a lot of these are just dropped or picked up much later. I mean the leader was set up in The Incredible Hulk and will be in Cap 4. Only took 17 years to pay off," one fan wrote.

"This is what I'm talking about. There is simply too much going on at once in the MCU. I know that happens all the time in the comic books but it's hard for anyone to keep up with this many storylines," someone else said. "However, those of you who say most of these loose threads will not return are probably right. It's just impossible to go with a lot of them at once. Some will just stay unresolved."

