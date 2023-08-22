Marvel fans highlight the MCU moments that did the comics justice, and Avengers: Infinity War is a crowd favorite

Marvel fans are sharing the movie moments that feel most like the comics – with most people highlighting scenes from Avengers: Infinity War.

The Infinity War, starring the Avengers, was a six-issue limited series release that hit shelves in 1992, as a direct follow-up to The Infinity Gauntlet – the latter of which forms the basis for the Infinity War film.

"The battle on Titan. Straight up comic book action brought to life and the best fight in the MCU," one person wrote.

"In Avengers: Infinity War when they’re talking about removing the mind stone from vision and something to the effect of needing someone very knowledgeable in vibranium. The music queue and the screen splash saying 'WAKANDA' comes on in the theatre and it felt like I was reading something straight off the page," said another.

Infinity War, while the most discussed and up-voted, wasn't the only top contender for the best comic book moment.

"Doctor Strange's cameo in Thor: Ragnarok," wrote another.

One fan replied to the above comment, writing: "Yeah that's exactly the sort of thing that happens in comics. A big name character shows up for like one page to guide the actual protagonist of the run, then is never seen again."

"The entire third act of the first Avengers movie," someone commented.

"Cap standing up and tightening his shield strap while he faced down Thanos's entire army by himself [in Infinity War]. They did that comic panel justice without using any words. I quoted it in my head the second it appeared on screen," another person commented.

"The scene in No Way Home when Peter is watching J. Jonah Jameson doing a news segment about him on the big screen," someone else wrote.

"Shocked nobody’s said the She-Hulk finale. There are obviously cooler moments but I thought her 4th wall-breaking was charming and creative," one fan said.

Though some viewers took issue with the show's comedic elements, She-Hulk does, in fact, frequently break the fourth wall in the comics and address the audience directly. Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters does this just about every episode – and we loved it.

Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange sequel was a bloody good time, and went off the rails in ways that felt like the comic books.

"Basically Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It feels so fun and comic-like. Pretty much unhinged, we get to see Wanda go batshit crazy and killing people left and right, Strange’s musical fight, and also Zombie Strange at the end," another fan said.

