Avengers, X-Men, Spider-Man and all of Marvel's October 2023 comics revealed

Trick or treat! Marvel Comics is getting the spooky season started early with the arrival of the publisher's full October 2023 solicitations, including a few thematically appropriate titles.

First up, there's Marvel's official Halloween 2023 anthology release, Marvel's Crypt of Shadows #1 , which brings back Doctor Strange's long lost brother Vincent the vampire along with stories focusing on Deadpool, Werewolf By Night, Daredevil, and more.

Then there's the return of another Marvel Comics cult-favorite in Superior Spider-Man Returns #1 from writer Dan Slott and a whole team of Spider-artists including Ryan Stegman, Mark Bagley, Humberto Ramos, and Giuseppe Camuncoli, all teaming up for an oversized one-shot that celebrates the tenth anniversary of the original Superior Spider-Man story by bringing him back.

There's also a double dose of Carol Danvers coming up just in time for the November release of The Marvels, including a brand new Captain Marvel #1 launching her new ongoing series from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Jan Bazaldua, as well as the one-shot Captain Marvel: Assault on Eden , in which she teams up with Emperor Hulkling - the son of her mentor Mar-Vell.

Finally, there's October's Moon Knight #28, which kicks off a story titled 'The Last Days of Moon Knight' - which Marvel is outwardly billing as "the death of Moon Knight." There's every indication that the story will kill off Marc Spector and replace him with a new hero in the role of Moon Knight, meaning this October may be a tough one for fans of the cult-favorite character.

All of that, and we've only scratched the surface of what Marvel has planned for October. Keep reading for a closer look at some of the biggest highlights from Marvel's October 2023 solicitations followed by... well, just about everything else! If you still want more, you can also check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab .

Upcoming Marvel Comics Marvel 2023: Spotlight

Editor's Note Editor's Note Will Salmon Comics Editor It's a big month, October. As well as the various Halloween activities alluded to above there's a whole host of new #1s dropping - with two of the most exciting coming from the pen of Jonathan Hickman. Given that G.O.D.S. is said to "redefine Marvel's pantheon of cosmic beings and masterfully deconstruct the forces behind reality" that's going straight to the top of my must read list, swiftly followed by Ultimate Universe #1.

I do love some spooky fun in my comics too, of course, and Capwolf & The Howling Commandos looks like exactly that. Werewolf Captain America? Sure, why not. I'm also very interested to see what Saladin Ahmed and Juan Ferreyra do with Spine-Tingling Spider-Man in a story that is being teased as the scariest Spider-story ever.

Speaking of Peter Parker, something is clearly afoot over at Amazing Spider-Man. That book has been the home of some of the buzziest stories this year and the concise blurbs for #35 and #36 suggest that things are about to get really wild and really dark. Like I said at the top, big month. Enjoy - and don't have nightmares.

G.O.D.S. #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR • AIKO VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE

AIKO VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE

JONATHAN HICKMAN RE-INVENTS THE

COSMOLOGY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE-POWERS-THAT-BE MEET THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS?

The infinite détente between THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS and THE-POWERS-THAT-BE nears an end. Old acquaintances are reunited during a Babylon Event. The Lion of Wolves throws the worst parties. Don’t look under the table. There’s a John Wilkes Booth penny on the ground.

This ENORMOUS EXTRA-SIZED first issue features DOCTOR STRANGE, who, while not boring at all, is easily the most boring person in the book.

64 PGS./Rated T+ …$9.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Alyssa Wong (W) • Jan Bazaldua (A) • Cover by Stephen Segovia

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

HIGHEST, FURTHEST, FASTEST!

The Captain gets a permanent glow-up designed by superstar artist Jen Bartel! And that’s not all that’s changed. Brand-new look — brand-new creative team — and a brand-new status quo. Carol Danvers is one of the powerhouses of the Marvel Universe, a woman capable of harnessing the energy of the sun. So if you’re coming for Earth? She’s the first one you take off the board. Someone’s figured just how to do just that. Introducing a new supporting cast and villains both beloved and dangerously fresh, Alyssa Wong and Jan Bazaldua’s exhilarating series kicks off here!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • ULTIMATE THOR VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

ULTIMATE THOR VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

THE SPOILS OF VICTORY!

After the worlds-shaking conclusion of ULTIMATE INVASION, a new team of heroes bands together to save the future! From mastermind Jonathan Hickman and superstar artist Stefano Caselli, don’t miss out on this foundational issue for the new line of Ultimate Comics!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

ON SALE IN NOVEMBER!

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RAINBOW ROWELL & JESSICA GAO (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET & TBA (A) • Cover by JEN BARTEL

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV • VIRGIN HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

AVENGERS 60TH VARIANT COVER BY GISÈLE LAGACÉ

SHE-HULK VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX • SHE-HULK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY MIRKA ANDOLFO

VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

THE SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK IS BACK!

• Jen Walters is dusting off her adjective and kicking off a new era!

• The best hero slash lawyer in the Marvel Universe is going to remind you why she’s so SENSATIONAL, going up against her deadliest challenge yet!

• PLUS: MARVEL STUDIOS SHE-HULK series writer JESSICA GAO makes hers Marvel in a short story with the Jade Giant!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-BOY #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAN SLOTT (W) • PACO MEDINA (A) • Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID AJA • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SECRETS OF SPIDER-BOY REVEALED!

Spinning out of the pages of DAN SLOTT and MARK BAGLEY’s monumental SPIDER-MAN run — here comes the spectacular SPIDER-BOY! After the events of THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE, Spider-Boy’s secret history as Spider-Man’s sidekick was nearly forgotten forever. But now those mysteries will be revealed while they embark on exciting new adventures…TOGETHER!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

ON SALE IN NOVEMBER!

Marvel October 2023 Comic Books

CAPTAIN MARVEL: ASSAULT ON EDEN #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Anthony Oliveira (W) • TBA (A) • Cover by Carlos Gomez

Variant Cover by David BALDEÓN

CAPTAIN MARVEL SOLDIERS UP TO SAVE THE KREE HOMEWORLD!

The Kree home planet of Hala has become a paradise under the rule of Emperor Hulkling. But when Sentries launch an attack on civilians and start stealing children, Earth’s Mightiest Hero must intervene! Half Kree, half human and all warrior, Carol Danvers swoops in for an action-packed special just in time for The Marvels on the silver screen!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated All Ages …$3.99

WHITE WIDOW #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Sarah Gailey (W) • Alessandro Miracolo (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

WHITE WIDOW VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX • WHITE WIDOW VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

KNIGHT’S END VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Yelena Belova returns!

Superspy. Rogue agent. Shadow of the Black Widow. Yelena Belova has been many things, but striking out as a hero in her own right is new to her. Now that she’s finally free to choose her own path, who will she become? Sarah Gailey (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Eat the Rich) joins forces with Alessandro Miracolo (Obi-Wan, Yoda) for a groundbreaking new chapter in the life of one of Marvel’s most enigmatic antiheroes.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ON SALE IN NOVEMBER!

CARNAGE #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • PERE PÉREZ(A) • Cover by PAULO SIQUIERA

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO MASTRAZZO

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

KNIGHT’S END VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ABSOLUTE KASADY!

Every symbiote needs a host. And for CARNAGE, there has only ever been one host who has made it feel whole, and it’s time for a reunion…

DON’T MISS this shocking and unexpected start to the next chapter of CARNAGE’s story – one which lays the groundwork for the next VENOM epic!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

ON SALE IN NOVEMBER!

PREDATOR VS WOLVERINE #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • KEN LASHLEY, ANDREA DI VITO & MORE (A)

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO • VARIANT COVER BY SAM DE LA ROSA

VARIANT COVER BY GARY FRANK • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GARY FRANK

VARIANT COVER BY JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

"YOU PICKED THE WRONG MUTANT TO HUNT!"

And none knows it better than a Predator! After their first encounter in the Canadian wilderness, Wolverine thought he had moved on — to new fights, worse wounds and tragedies he only wants to forget. But a Yautja does not forget an enemy… At a time when Logan barely knows his own name and is running black ops side by side with Sabretooth and Maverick as “Team X,” how can he make it through round two with a Predator he doesn’t remember fighting?! Plus, the first glimpse at Weapon X!

32 PGS./Rated PARENTAL ADVISORY …$5.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #2

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • JESÚS SAIZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

AVENGERS 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ

NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SAMNEE

When Spider-Man interrupts date night to ask for help taking down the Sinister Six’s latest plot, Captain America begrudgingly obliges. Meanwhile, more and more of Steve’s former enemies are being recruited by a mysterious new threat – one seemingly connected to an enemy Steve faced long before he picked up the shield…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DAREDEVIL #2

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • AARON KUDER (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE •VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

THE NEW ERA OF DAREDEVIL CONTINUES!

Industry stars SALADIN AHMED and AARON KUDER’s next exciting chapter of DAREDEVIL’s new era continues following Daredevil’s shocking status quo revealed in issue #1! Corruption is tearing Hell’s Kitchen apart! Those who have sworn to protect the city have betrayed their oaths, and Matt Murdock is seeking righteous retribution, one billy club to the face at a time! Daredevil’s losing allies left and right…so what does that mean for the love of his life, ELEKTRA?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CLASSIFIED #3 (OF 4) *

Stay tuned for more information (including the actual title) in July!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

*not actual title

IT’S JEFF: THE JEFF-VERSE #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • GURIHIRU (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO LOLLI • VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO

THE DANGEROUSLY ADORABLE JEFF THE LAND SHARK RETURNS!

Jeff the Land Shark embarks on another series of madcap adventures with guest spots from some of your favorite heroes! Whether he’s orchestrating a pet shop takeover, or solving a high-stakes mystery like “what’s the best street-food snack” (the answer will SHOCK you, True Believer), Jeff is flipping his fantastic fins all over the Marvel Universe! Stealing hearts and cookies with equal impunity! Collecting issues #13-24 of the hit Infinity Comics series from the Marvel Unlimited app, this one-shot features a brand-new cover and never-before-seen story from beloved creators Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED ALL AGES ...$5.99

ON SALE IN NOVEMBER!

MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GARTH ENNIS, ALEX SEGURA & ASHLEY ALLEN (W)

RACHAEL STOTT, JAVI FERNÁNDEZ & JUSTIN MASON (A)

COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

UNEARTHED VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEODATO JR.

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS MAGNO

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS • VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

AN ALL-NEW ERA OF MARVEL ZOMBIES!

• The undead plague starts here…and you know it won’t stop until everyone’s in its clutches!

• This first of four action-packed, utterly original, gloriously gory anthology issues features Daredevil, Spider-Man, Moon Knight and many, many more Marvel heroes and villains beset by ever-growing zombie hordes!

• In a brutal, bloodstained world, can hope survive? Or will creeping, gnawing, shambling horror win out at last…?

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

CRYPT OF SHADOWS #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING, SARAH GAILEY, STEVE ORLANDO, CAVAN SCOTT, DECLAN SHALVEY (W)

PAUL AZACETA, ALEX LINS, EDER MESSIAS, Devmalya Pramanik & MORE! (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS

VARIANT COVER BY Paul Azaceta

REOPENING THE CRYPT!

Once more, as All Hallows’ Eve draws nigh, the dust-covered slab that seals shut the crypt, blocking out the sun and casting it forever in shadow, has creaked open to let the darkness loose to prey on the Marvel Universe! Be they mercenary or mage, guided by law or by rage, our heroes will face their terror, and they’d best pray their spines are sturdy enough for the job…or the crypt they find may well be their own!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPWOLF & THE HOWLING COMMANDOS #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A) • Cover by RYAN BROWN

WRAPAROUND HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JACK KIRBY

VARIANT COVER BY GARY FRANK • VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

When Captain America is transformed into a werewolf on the front lines of World War II, he’ll need the help of the Howling Commandos to take down a band of Nazi cultists who intend to use supernatural forces to turn the tide of battle. But can Cap control the skeptical, jaded Commandos when he can barely control himself?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

HALLOWS’ EVE: THE BIG NIGHT #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY • VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL DOWLING

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• It’s October 31st at E.S.U. so you know what that means: A Halloween party won’t go as planned and a bunch of powerless kids will be in a lot of trouble!

• Hallows’ Eve was once powerless and was once a victim. Now she’s anything but.

• Her magical masks give her the ability to help – but Eve isn’t a hero, is she?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • JUAN FERREYRA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIO PARRILLO • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA

Terror continues for the Web-Slinger!

After a fight with SPIDER-CIDE, Spider-Man gets taken on the most terrifying ride of his life. If you think you’ve already read the scariest Spider-Man story ever, you may stand corrected after this one!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #35

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

DISNEY100 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY CLAUDIO SCIARRONE

BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY100 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY CLAUDIO SCIARRONE

VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON • VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

• This sets up the next 24 issues of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN.

• Do. Not. Miss. This.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A/C)

NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY KRIS ANKA • VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. & JOHN ROMITA SR.

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. & JOHN ROMITA SR.

• Spider-Man has never gone this dark.

• Now the consequences are unraveled.

• Will New York ever look at him the same way again?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

VENOM #26

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by CAFU

NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES • VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA • VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES

THE STING OF THE WIDOW!

After the shocking events of VENOM #23, NATASHA ROMANOFF, THE BLACK WIDOW, crosses paths with the symbiotes in a way that will leave them both changed FOREVER!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #27

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by CAFU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CAFU • KNIGHT’S END VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE VENOM OF THE WIDOW!

After the birth of an all-new symbiote, what familiar face will cross its path and become its first host?! And will that host be able to resist the symbiote’s corrupting and violent influence? Perhaps the bigger question: Will the symbiote be able to survive THEIRS?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ON SALE IN NOVEMBER!

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #11

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • PARTHA PRATIM (A) • COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

A BLADE BITES IN BROOKLYN!

A sinister force has infiltrated SPIDER-MAN’s new neighborhood. Thousands are at risk, and HIGHTAIL and the CAPE KILLERS already have Miles on the ropes. His only hope may lie in vampire hunter BLADE, who has business in Brooklyn. But Blade and Spidey may not exactly see eye to eye on the current predicament. One that Blade really wants to sink his teeth into!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

THE SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN RETURNS #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAN SLOTT (W) • GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, HUMBERTO RAMOS, MARK BAGLEY, RYAN STEGMAN (A)

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS • VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN WEB-SLINGS AGAIN!

The spider-team that redefined the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN returns to celebrate the TEN YEAR ANNIVERSARY of the most monumental and shocking Spidey story in a generation! DAN SLOTT. RYAN STEGMAN. MARK BAGLEY. GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI. HUMBERTO RAMOS. Peter Parker. Doc Ock. Together again for a Spider-Man story SUPERIOR to all others!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$6.99

RED GOBLIN #9

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A)

Cover by KENDRICK “KUNKKA” LIM

Normie Osborn has been losing himself to the corrupting influence of his symbiote – but his family and DYLAN BROCK are ready to mount a final push to save Normie from himself!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN: INDIA #5 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NIKESH SHUKLA (W) • TADAM GYADU (A)

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

SPIDEY’S SAVIOR OR

CERPENT DOOM?!

SPIDER-MAN’s final battle with the LIZARD puts all of Mumbai at risk – and the ravenous reptile’s dangerous experiments have pushed the creature’s powerful ally over the edge. Pavitr’s one chance to save the city may rest with the last friends the wall-crawler ever thought he’d make!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #2 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Si Spurrier (W) • Lee Garbett (A) • Cover by Tony Daniel

Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT • Design Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH • Virgin Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH

THE DEVIL’S HORNS MEET THEIR MATCH!

The Rhino’s on a rampage again – with a different Spidey suit in his sights! Desperate to apprehend the black-clad BAMFer, Orchis is pulling out all the stops. If the Rhino can’t put Kurt Wagner down, surely Silver Sable and her team of elite mercenaries can? But Kurt isn’t just a lawbreaker in the traditional sense…he’s a criminal flirt too. Can Nightcrawler sweet-talk his way outta this one, or is it lights out for our favorite devil?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

JEAN GREY #3 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

LOUISE SIMONSON (W)

BERNARD CHANG (A)

Cover by AMY REEDER

VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA “SWAY” SWABY

THE ONE YOU’VE BEEN WAITING FOR!

Nearly 35 years later, Louise Simonson returns to the events of Inferno! One of the greatest battles in Marvel Comics history, Jean Grey vs. Madelyne Pryor reshaped the world of the X-Men and set bombs that are still going off today. But Jean is not the woman she used to be…and neither is the Phoenix power that has so manipulated both her and her clone. Lost in a mad world and separated from her every ally, what desperate move will Jean make to restore the balance?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ASTONISHING ICEMAN #3 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • VINCENZO CARRATÙ (A)

Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Variant Cover by PETE WOODS

CHILLING WITH THE CAPTAIN!

ORCHIS’ attacks on ICEMAN are heating up! Will crossing paths with the ALL-NEW Y-MEN give BOBBY DRAKE the chance to put them down once and for all or open a new path to his own destruction? Guest-starring AARON FISCHER, the CAPTAIN AMERICA of the Railways (and showcasing his awesome new power set)!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNCANNY AVENGERS #3 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

X-MEN 60TH ANNIVERSARY WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER A BY NICK BRADSHAW

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER B BY NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

The Unity Squad faces off against the Mutant Liberation Front. Blood will be spilled, and one will fall – TO THEIR DEATH! Plus, Captain America’s been hit with grenades, bullets and bombs, but somebody lobs something at Captain America that we’ve never seen before. ’Nuff said!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DARK X-MEN #3 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE FOXE (W) • JONAS SCHARF (A)

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FEAR THE FALLEN!

As Gambit tries to save his unruly half of the squad from a watery grave, Madelyne Pryor and Havok confront their nightmares on the other side of the world, leaving Carmen Cruz all alone…aside from the bloodthirsty beast stalking her in the shadows!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

REALM OF X #3 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Torunn GRØNBEKK (W) • DIÓGENES neves (A)

Cover by Stephanie Hans

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

NO GODS, ONLY MUTANTS!

The date of the prophecy looms ahead, and despite their best efforts, the Vanir and their mutant protectors are ill-equipped to meet their destiny. Meanwhile, their enemy grows ever stronger, sinking their claws deeper into the misguided Curse. Lost and at the end of her rope, Dani beseeches her former friends in Asgard for help – but will reinforcements arrive in time to turn the tide, or have they truly been abandoned to their fate?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #27

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

CORNER BOX VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

X-MEN 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO RIVERA

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY TBA • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

SOMETHING CAUGHT YOUR EYE?

When Cyclops joined this iteration of the X-Men, his pitch was simple — “I am the X-Men.” If this is so, the enemies of X-Men seem to have this fight all sewn up.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ALPHA FLIGHT #3 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ED BRISSON (W) • SCOTT GODLEWSKI (A)

Cover by LEONARD KIRK

Homage Variant Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

WHO IS NEMESIS?!

You thought ALPHA FLIGHT #1 packed some surprises? Wait until you get a load of issue #3!

As GUARDIAN, PUCK, SNOWBIRD and SHAMAN make a difficult decision about their future, a startling revelation shocks ALPHA FLIGHT and changes the course of FANG, AURORA and NORTHSTAR’s secret mission! Who is the new NEMESIS?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CHILDREN OF THE VAULT #3 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DENIZ CAMP (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A)

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

THE BOYS BREAK OUT THEIR TOYS!

The time for subterfuge has passed. As the Children of the Vault stand poised to inherit the Earth, Bishop and Cable break out from the shadows guns blazing! But the Children are only one enemy in a world full of them, and now two of the world’s most wanted men have revealed themselves to every watchful eye. Big guns, big action, big attitude — Children of the Vault is a series you can’t miss!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #28

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A/C) • CYCLOPS VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

CYCLOPS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

X-MEN 60TH ANNIVERSARY WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

KNIGHT’S END VARIANT COVER BY TBA • TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HOT AND HEAVY!

Juggernaut has come a long way from his beginnings as a bully transformed into an unstoppable foe of the X-Men. In fact, he’d recently become one of mutantkind’s best human allies. So why is he trying to kill Firestar?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ON SALE IN NOVEMBER!

X-MEN RED #16

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Al Ewing (W) • YILDIRAY ÇINAR (A)

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

X-MEN 60TH ANNIVERSARY

VARIANT COVER BY RAYMOND GAY

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CONDITION RED!

The Four Horsemen ride across the land. Daemon armies sweep through the skies. The Spire Vile is open. As Genesis launches her endgame, Storm and the Brotherhood fight for their lives across the Red Planet…and somewhere, the last Okkara Seed blooms. The Revelation is here. Plus: You’re not going to want to miss out on an all-new bonus story celebrating Latin/Latinx heroes and creators!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-FORCE #45

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

Variant Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

ESCAPE PLAN!

X-FORCE is held captive. But what powerful force can keep WOLVERINE, COLOSSUS, OMEGA RED and QUENTIN QUIRE from their compatriots, and what will this mean for the future of MUTANTKIND? And, as the CHRONICLER focuses his powers on a new subject, how will his control shift the balance of power in the FALL OF X era?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #11

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Gerry Duggan (W) • Juan Frigeri (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

HOMAGE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

AVENGERS 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY Takeshi Miyazawa

MEET THE NEW HELLFIRE CLUB!

• Iron Man and Emma Frost begin their whirlwind honeymoon…

• …and their takeover of the Hellfire Club!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IMMORTAL X-MEN #16

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Kieron Gillen (W) • Lucas Werneck (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

QUIET COUNCIL VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO • VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

X-MEN 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY DAN VEESENMEYER

APOCALYPSE WHEN?

When everything has already gone wrong, you may think at least you have nothing to worry about. You'd be wrong.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #38

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • Juan José Ryp (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

X-MEN 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO

REUNITED — CAPTAIN AMERICA AND WOLVERINE!

You know those old friends, the ones that go way, way back who you can always rely on? That’s STEVE ROGERS to LOGAN, whose friendship goes back to WORLD WAR II! It only stands to reason that as WOLVERINE faces the fallout from FALL OF X, that CAPTAIN AMERICA has his six! But as ORCHIS rises and LEGACY HOUSE takes advantage of the situation, who will fall?

LAST MUTANT STANDING continues!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

MAGNETO #3 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

J.M. DEMATTEIS (W) • TODD NAUCK (A/C)

New Champions Variant Cover by BETSY COLA

IRAE DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

MAGNETO FALLS TO THE

SISTERHOOD OF EVIL MUTANTS!

Meet the ALL-NEW SISTERHOOD OF EVIL MUTANTS, as MAGNETO must wrestle with the sins of his past! What is the true source of IRAE’s obsession with the Master of Magnetism, and how does it figure into X-MEN history?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MAGNETO #4 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

J.M. DEMATTEIS (W) • TODD NAUCK (A/C)

SISTERHOOD OF EVIL MUTANTS Design variant COVER by TODD NAUCK

IS HE EVIL MUTANT, OR IS HE HERO...OR IS HE BOTH?

MAGNETO must come to grips with his past as the Head of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, as well as his present as the Headmaster of the Xavier School’s NEW MUTANTS! What is the TRUE destiny of Erik Lehnsherr? How can these two aspects co-exist in the same man? Don’t miss the astounding final chapter of the character-defining saga by J.M. DeMatteis (SPIDER-MAN: Kraven’s Last Hunt, CAPTAIN AMERICA) and Todd Nauck (X-MEN LEGENDS, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN)!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ON SALE IN NOVEMBER!

X-MEN #129 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JOHN BYRNE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

In one uncanny issue, the X-Men meet two of the most important mutants they will ever know! One will become one of the greatest X-Men of all — and the other will spend years as a bitter enemy before proving herself a hero. They’re Kitty Pryde and Emma Frost, and their destinies are intertwined! In their first appearance, Frost — White Queen of the insidious Hellfire Club — seeks to persuade Pryde to join her Massachusetts Academy rather than Xavier’s School. She’s one headmistress who’s strict about getting her own way — and the X-Men will soon learn just how strict! Meanwhile, the Hellfire Club’s Jason Wyngarde exerts his influence over Jean Grey in the first chapter of the Dark Phoenix Saga! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-MEN (1963) #129.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #183 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ROGER MCKENZIE & FRANK MILLER

Penciled by FRANK MILLER

Cover by FRANK MILLER

A rivalry for the ages is born as the Man Without Fear meets the vigilante without remorse! Daredevil and the Punisher each have their own views on justice, and their clash of ideologies has seen them lock horns many times over the years — but it all began here! When a young girl dies, Daredevil and the Punisher both hunt down the drug dealer responsible for her death. Matt Murdock is determined to make the perpetrator pay for his crimes in accordance with the law, but Frank Castle has other ideas. Can the Punisher persuade Daredevil to join him in his endless war — or will they come to blows? With the legendary Frank Miller illustrating, you’d better hope it’s the latter! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting DAREDEVIL (1964) #183.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT #28

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

LAST DAYS OF MOON KNIGHT VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

Moon Knight and his allies race to intercept the Black Spectre before his apocalyptic schemes bear fruit — but the clock is ticking, and a city hangs in the balance.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT VS. WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: MARVEL TALES #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DOUG MOENCH, ROGER STERN & TERRY KAVANAGH

Penciled by BILL SIENKIEWICZ, BOB HALL & JAMES FRY

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW • VIRGIN VARIANT Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

A classic rivalry is renewed as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! Marc Spector, Moon Knight, made his debut as a silver-clad mercenary hunting Jack Russell, the Werewolf by Night! And in MOON KNIGHT (1980) #29-30, the acclaimed creative team of Doug Moench and Bill Sienkiewicz presented their first rematch! But can Moon Knight help an out-of-control Werewolf under the dark influence of some terrible enemies? Plus: Jack sets Marc on a collision course with the vigilante known as the Shroud in SOLO AVENGERS #3 by Roger Stern and Bob Hall! And in MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #52-53 by Terry Kavanagh and James Fry, the charismatic X-Man Gambit finds himself in the deadliest place of all: caught between Moon Knight and the Werewolf!

120 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$7.99

MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #4 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • Cover by ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ • VARIANT COVER BY AKA

Nothing is more feared in the City of the Dead than the ancient crocodile goddess known as AMMUT THE DEVOURER. Unfortunately for Marc Spector, he is currently being digested inside Ammut’s belly, memory by memory. Can Moon Knight survive the weight of his own horrific past, or will the JACKAL KNIGHT rule triumphant across the realms of both the living and the dead? All hope may be lost… That is unless the SCARLET SCARAB has anything to say about it!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #6

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by STUART IMMONEN

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

AVENGERS 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY JAMES KERRIGAN

CORNER BOX VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA “SWAY” SWABY • COMUNIDADES VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The Avengers’ battle with the Ashen Combine comes to a head — and one will fall. But will the Impossible City fall with them, and what kind of doom might fall upon the Earth as a consequence? Plus: A bonus story celebrating Latin/Latinx heroes and creators!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS #7

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by STUART IMMONEN • VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

WRAPAROUND AVENGERS 60TH VARIANT COVER BY LEONEL CASTELLANI

KNIGHT’S END VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY EMILIO LAISO

ALL-NEW STORY ARC STARTS HERE!

The Avengers defend the world – but they are beginning not to recognize the world as their own. What has happened to Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and...what has happened to the Vision?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ON SALE IN NOVEMBER!

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST #4 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ANN NOCENTI (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by MIKE MCKONE

VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK

IN THE EYE OF THE STORM!

Captain Marvel knows what it means to brave rough waters. There’s no tsunami in this Multiverse that can pin Earth's Mightiest Hero. But the storm NADA is bringing to Earth will send even this harbor woman running for land! After corrupt technology turned her world into a wasteland, Nada is determined to drag the entire galaxy back to the Stone Age – for its own damn good. And with the FERAL FIVE and NITRO occupying the Captain, she’s got a perfect shot.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL UNLEASHED #3 (of 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KYLE STARKS (W) • JESÚS HERVÁS (A)

Cover by David BALDEÓN

CHEWIE VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

Just when Throg, Redwing, Chewie, Falcon, Bats and D-Dog think they’ve escaped Blackheart’s clutches, they find themselves caught in something much worse – their own personal nightmares! Can they snap themselves out of it before their foe’s return?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AVENGERS INC. #2

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

AVENGERS 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

WASP VARIANT COVER BY TBA • WASP VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MYSTERY AT THE MANSION!

• Her name is Janet Van Dyne. She’s known “Victor Shade” for years — as the Vision’s cover identity.

• His name is Victor Shade. Whoever he is, he’s not the Vision.

• And together, they’re hunting the Ghost of Avengers Mansion — a ghost who might just be...the Vision?

• Did we mention our guest star?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH: LEGACY #2 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Ron Marz (W) • Ron Lim (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE SILVER SURFER VS. ADAM WARLOCK!

• Surfer has been framed for the apparent death of Genis-Vell!

• Can the Surfer survive long enough to clear his name to the Infinity Watch?

• And what actually happened to Genis?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL THOR #3

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

SUPER STORIES VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY TONI INFANTE

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. & JOHN ROMITA SR.

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. & JOHN ROMITA SR.

THOR IN THE WILDERNESS!

• As Toranos hunted him across the stars, the Odinson found himself trapped – marooned in a puzzle the size of a planet.

• In this place, the All-Father's crown – and even his own godly strength – availed him nothing. What power, then, would save him?

• This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR...and the time of the Trickster's Test.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SCARLET WITCH #9

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • LORENZO TAMMETTA & SARA PICHELLI (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL • VARIANT COVER BY TIAGO DA SILVA

COMUNIDADES VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Being the hero to the hopeless is a full-time job, and Wanda Maximoff could certainly use some help. When she teams with a mysterious new ally to assist the people seeking help through the Last Door, things seem to be looking up. But is he everything he appears to be? Or has Wanda put her trust in the wrong person?

Plus! A backup story celebrating Latin/x heroes and creators! Wanda Maximoff teams up with Strange Academy student Eva Quintero in a backup story by Juan Ponce and Ig Guara!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SCARLET WITCH #10

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • SARA PICHELLI (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA • VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

KNIGHT’S END VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SCARLET WITCH VS. HEXFINDER!

When chaos magic meets alchemical might, it’s all Wanda can do to keep her town – and her friends – from getting caught in the crossfire. Hexfinder has sworn vengeance on all witches and won’t stop until Wanda is a trophy on her wall. Wanda is one of the most powerful forces in the Marvel Universe – but can she stand against someone who’s trained her whole life to eradicate magic?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ON SALE IN NOVEMBER!

X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST – DOOMSDAY #4 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • MANUEL GARCÍA (A)

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

THE LAST CHANCE FOR THE X-MEN!

MAGNETO may be mutantkind’s last hope! As the fallout from the Doomsday scenario of the DAYS OF FUTURE PAST reaches its epic climax, witness the never-before-told story of the X-MEN’s last-ditch effort against the Sentinels! Can the mutants reclaim the future?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD #5 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ROB LIEFELD & CHAD BOWERS (W)

ROB LIEFELD (A/C) • Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

New Champions Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

A TITANIC TEAM-UP…TO PROTECT THUMPER?!

THUMPER will stop at nothing to get his hands on DOCTOR VAN STRUTTEN, the man behind the DEPARTMENT H program who made Thumper who he is — and DEADPOOL, CABLE and WOLVERINE reunite to assist their former enemy! Forget what you think you knew, and strap in for the fantastic finale in the baddest issue yet!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

BLACK PANTHER #5

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EVE L. EWING (W) • CHRIS ALLEN (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

THE MYSTERY OF THE GRAY WOLF!

• After Black Panther’s battle with Deathlok, tensions are high in Birnin T’Chaka as strife between the ruling crime families threatens to escalate into a full-fledged gang war.

• Can T’Challa restore peace in the city before it’s too late?

• And what of the whispers of this evil spirit, Kivu’Ma? Who is the Gray Wolf that curses Wakanda?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GHOST RIDER #19

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Benjamin Percy (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVERY BY MARCO MASTRAZZO

MOVE OVER, GHOST RIDER!

• Talia Warroad is one of the most gifted magicians in America.

• But what happens when the Cult of Mephisto wants a piece of that gift?

• And what will they do when they find out the Ghost Rider is her partner?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

GHOST RIDER ANNUAL #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Benjamin Percy (W) • DANNY KIM (A) • Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

HAPPY HALLOWEEN, GHOST RIDER!

• Halloween is a night for monsters…and the Hood is one of those monsters!

• Can Ghost Rider and special guest ELSA BLOODSTONE put a stop to the Hood’s plans?

• Or is this the final Halloween?

• Don’t miss this special issue that lays the foundation for the future of Ghost Rider!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$4.99

BLADE #4

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BRYAN HILL (W) • Valentina Pinti (A) • COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO • HOWARD THE DUCK VARIANT COVER BY AMANDA CONNER

NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

DOCTOR STRANGE JOINS BLADE ON A HIGH-SPEED HEIST!

• Blade must break into the armored fortress of a weapons collector to steal a sword of unknown power – the key to defeating the Adana.

• But the fortress isn’t just heavily armored. It’s mobile.

• Doctor Strange guest-stars in this action-packed heist that gives new meaning to the term “bullet train”!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

THE INCREDIBLE HULK #5

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • TRAVEL FOREMAN (A) • COVER BY NIC KLEIN

NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

COMUNIDADES VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE SWAMP SIREN REVEALED!

• Hulk tracks down the beauty that has been luring man and monster alike to their dooms!

• An epic brawl breaks out between the Jade Giant, Man-Thing and the true face of the Swamp Siren…

• …but even the Jade Giant is not immune to her song!

• Plus… A backup story featuring a surprise guest character to honor Latin and Latinx characters and creators!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #8

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Jed MacKay (W) • Pasqual Ferry (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS • NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY Romy Jones

• With the enemy revealed, Doctor Strange and his allies rush to confront his evil doppelganger, General Strange!

• But does the Doctor stand a chance again the General’s five thousand years of experience?

• And will Stephen and Clea’s marriage hold in the face of such a threat?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #9

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Jed MacKay (W) • Pasqual Ferry (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MACK

KNIGHT’S END VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• With General Strange’s endgame in sight, Doctor Strange must confront the man he could have been. But everyone has their own agenda…

• Can the Vishanti be trusted? Is W.A.N.D. capable of changing for the better, or will they return to their black-ops roots? Which Strange will Clea side with?

• It all comes to a head as the battle for the soul of Stephen Strange begins!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ON SALE IN NOVEMBER!

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • Kev Walker (A) • Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK

GAMORA VARIANT COVER BY TBA

R.I.P. GUARDIANS!

• The Guardians of the Galaxy are dead. The Manifold Territories are no more. In their place is Grootspace!

• With the cosmos’ heroes defeated, it’s up to Emperor Hulkling and Wiccan to hold the Grootfall back from the rest of the universe.

• Is this the beginning of a NEW Guardians of the Galaxy?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #12

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RYAN NORTH (W) • IBAN COELLO (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY Corin Howell

• What happens when a parallel world starts out different from our own but, through random chance and development, begins to resemble our Earth more and more closely? And what happens when those two universes begin to merge not just in style, but literally?

• It’s a fascinating scientific question that the Fantastic Four will have to consider as they swap places with their counterparts in this other world and find themselves battling for survival in the universe where everyone is a dinosaur, and not anthropomorphic ones, but literal full-scale dinosaurs with all their super-powers, wearing amazing super-hero costumes!

• Can Sue Storm defeat Brachiosaurus Iron Man? Can the Human Torch take down Lambeosaurus Captain Marvel, her head frill mimicking her human counterpart’s spiked hair? Can Reed Richards ever stop Quetzalcoatlus Black Widow, the deadly assassin of the skies?

• Beyond the dinosaurs and chaos and two universes merging, this issue also features emotional and heartfelt reunions with some missing members of the Fantastic Four family! So: Dinosaurs and catharsis, together at last.

• Plus: Sue Storm’s doctorate is finally revealed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CARLOS HERNANDEZ (W) • VASCO GEORGIEV (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN NGUYEN • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

• The brilliant new villain THE EQUATION has taken down Miles Morales, Moon Knight and half the students of Strange Academy.

• Can the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN be of help?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

ALIEN ANNUAL #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DECLAN SHALVEY (W) • DANNY EARLS (A) • Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO MASTRAZZO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARCO MASTRAZZO

VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ALIEN VS. ALIEN: PITY THE XENO!

• A Xenomorph queen and her hive descend on a dark world. They’re hungry – they’re always hungry – and stand poised to overrun this planet like they have so many others.

• Until the native life fights back.

• Declan Shalvey and Danny Earls deliver an action-packed story and show-stopping visuals in this standalone entry in the Alien mythos!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$5.99

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #3 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

SCOURGED VARIANT COVER BY RACHAEL STOTT

SCOURGED VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RACHAEL STOTT

THE SCOURGE DESCENDS ON MUSTAFAR! — A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• For the evil intelligence taking over droids across the galaxy, there is no greater prize than THE FORCE.

• And who better to steal it from than a being who is more machine than man...

• …DARTH VADER!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS - D-SQUAD #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • SALVA ESPÍN (A) • Cover by AARON KUDER

CHOPPER VARIANT COVER BY TOM REILLY

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

THE BATTLE OF THE CIRCUITRY! R2 VS. BT! 000 VS. IG-88! — A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• ARTOO’S adventure across the galaxy to rescue his friend SEE-THREEPIO continues!

• But does Artoo need rescuing himself?

• Guest-starring 000, IG-88 and 4-LOM!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS #39

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A) • COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

STAR WARS: CLONE WARS 15TH ANNIVERSARY ROTTA VARIANT COVER BY NABETSE ZITRO

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN NGUYEN

DROID DEATH TRAP! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• LANDO CALRISSIAN has finally gotten his hands on the ancient droid with the ability to save his old friend LOBOT from certain death.

• But before that can happen, they must escape JABBA THE HUTT’S PALACE on TATOOINE, which is swarming with evil droids hungry...

• …for droid blood!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS #40

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A) • COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

LIFE DAY VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO • VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

DROID DISASTER! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• The worst has happened.

• LOBOT, one of the greatest heroes the REBEL ALLIANCE has ever known and close friend to semi-reformed scoundrel LANDO CALRISSIAN...is lost.

• Lando returns to the Rebels to ask for their help...

• …but can he convince them he’s not a TRAITOR?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

ON SALE IN NOVEMBER!

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #39

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

STAR WARS: CLONE WARS 15TH ANNIVERSARY HONDO VARIANT COVER BY NABETSE ZITRO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

THE CRUCIBLE OF HATE – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• The DROID SCOURGE takes over one of DARTH VADER’S closest allies — and seizes one of MUSTAFAR’S greatest weapons!

• To survive, Vader must finally reclaim his control over THE FORCE by exploring his deepest hatred.

• Featuring the answer to the terrifying question: Who does Vader hate more than anyone else in the galaxy?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #39

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • DAVIDE TINTO (A) • Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

STAR WARS: CLONE WARS 15TH ANNIVERSARY REX VARIANT COVER BY NABETSE ZITRO

VARIANT COVER BY EMILIO LAISO

SCOURGE OF THE CYBORG! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• Turned into a mindless killing machine, VALANCE is out to eliminate his former crew! Do BOSSK and ZUCKUSS stand a chance?

• Can even the mighty DURGE stop him?

• And TARR KLIGSON’S SECRET PLAN is finally revealed!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #37

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A) • Cover by INHYUK LEE

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

STAR WARS: CLONE WARS 15TH ANNIVERSARY DARTH MAUL VARIANT COVER BY NABETSE ZITRO

VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

THE SHIP IS ALIVE! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• DOCTOR APHRA and DOMINA TAGGE fight for their lives aboard a battleship that anticipates their every move!

• Meanwhile, MAGNA TOLVAN faces horrors that will change her forever!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – SHADOWS OF STARLIGHT #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • IBRAIM ROBERSON (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

WHO LIVED? WHO DIED? ANSWERS TO THE GREATEST CATASTROPHE

OF THE GOLDEN AGE OF THE JEDI!

• Little has been revealed about the year following the fall of STARLIGHT BEACON and the ultimate triumph of THE NIHIL...until now!

• THE JEDI COUNCIL, reeling from its losses, has recalled its JEDI KNIGHTS from across the galaxy and instituted the emergency measures.

• MASTER YODA has a plan to save the Order and the galaxy, but he must touch the dark side to achieve it...and the consequences will be grave indeed.

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #2 (OF 6)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JODY HOUSER (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST • VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH

MISSION: SAVE YOUNG LEIA ORGANA!

• THE INQUISITORS are on the hunt for JEDI…

• On a dangerous crime-ridden world, OBI-WAN becomes a target.

• Can Obi-Wan save PRINCESS LEIA without THE EMPIRE realizing he’s alive?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 #5

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RODNEY BARNES (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by WALTER SIMONSON

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH

CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE JEDI!

• THE MANDALORIAN journeys to a world ruled by a cruel magistrate who has made a powerful enemy.

• Featuring JEDI MASTER AHSOKA!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Marvel October 2023 Comic Books Schedule

On Sale October 4

ALIEN ANNUAL #1

BLACK PANTHER #5

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST #4

DOCTOR STRANGE #8

FANTASTIC FOUR #12

G.O.D.S. #1

GHOST RIDER ANNUAL #1

IMMORTAL X-MEN #16

RED GOBLIN #9

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #39

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #39

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - SHADOWS OF STARLIGHT #1

STRANGE ACADEMY: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

X-FORCE #45

X-MEN #27

On Sale October 11

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #35

AVENGERS #6

BLADE #4

CAPTAIN MARVEL: ASSAULT ON EDEN #1

CAPWOLF & THE HOWLING COMMANDOS #1

DAREDEVIL #183 FACSIMILE EDITION

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7

MAGNETO #3

MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #4

MOON KNIGHT VS. WEREWOLF BY KNIGHT: MARVEL TALES #1

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH: LEGACY #2

SPIDER-MAN: INDIA #5

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #3

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON #2 5

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN RETURNS #1

UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #2

VENOM #26

WOLVERINE #38

X-MEN RED #16

On Sale October 18

ASTONISHING ICEMAN #3

AVENGERS INC. #2

CHILDREN OF THE VAULT #3

CRYPT OF SHADOWS #1

DAREDEVIL #2

DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD #5

GHOST RIDER #19

INCREDIBLE HULK #5

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #11

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #11

MOON KNIGHT #28

SCARLET WITCH #9

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #1

SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #1

STAR WARS #39

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #2

On Sale October 25

ALPHA FLIGHT #3

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36

CAPTAIN AMERICA #2

CAPTAIN MARVEL #1

CLASSIFIED #3

DARK X-MEN #3

HALLOWS' EVE: THE BIG NIGHT #1

IMMORTAL THOR #3

JEAN GREY #3

MARVEL UNLEASHED #3

MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1

PREDATOR VS. WOLVERINE #2

REALM OF X #3

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS - D-SQUAD #2

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #37

UNCANNY AVENGERS #3

X-MEN #129 FACSIMILE EDITION

X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST - DOOMSDAY #4

On Sale November 1 (this week is included due to the specific FOC date)

AVENGERS #7

CARNAGE #1

DOCTOR STRANGE #9

IT'S JEFF: THE JEFF-VERSE #1

MAGNETO #4

SCARLET WITCH #10

SPIDER-BOY #1

STAR WARS #40

THE WHITE WIDOW #1

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

VENOM #27

X-MEN #28

Marvel October 2023-Solicited Collections

BLACK PANTHER BY CHRISTOPHER PRIEST OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SHARP COVER

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST & J. TORRES

Penciled by JIM CALAFIORE, SAL VELLUTO, JORGE LUCAS, DAN FRAGA, RYAN BODENHEIM, PATCH ZIRCHER, JON BOGDANOVE, JOE BENNETT & JOHN BUSCEMA

Covers by LIAM SHARP & SAL VELLUTO

Christopher Priest’s revolutionary run concludes! It’s Black Panther vs. Iron Man — with Wolverine in the middle! Secrets are revealed, punches are thrown, and King Solomon’s Frogs wreak havoc — but who is the second Black Panther? The action heads forward into the future and back to the Old West! But when and where in the timestream falls the death of the Black Panther?! And with T’Challa gone, who will inherit the mantle? Could it be…the guy with the trenchcoat and guns? Kevin “Kasper” Cole is a man out for revenge, but his quest soon brings him into conflict with corrupt cops and a brutal hunter! As Cole discovers his own heroism, who will join his Crew to handle Big Trouble in Little Mogadishu? Collecting BLACK PANTHER (1998) #34-62, INCREDIBLE HULK (2000) #33, THE CREW #1-7 and THOR (1966) #370.

928 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95368-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

VELLUTO COVER [DM ONLY]

928 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95369-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MOON KNIGHT: MARC SPECTOR OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TEXEIRA COVER

Written by TERRY KAVANAGH, DOUG MOENCH, HOWARD MACKIE, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST, CHUCK DIXON & MORE

Penciled by RON GARNEY, GARY KWAPISZ, JAMES FRY, DAVE HOOVER, STEPHEN PLATT, FRED HAYNES, ART NICHOLS, ALEX SAVIUK, TOMMY LEE EDWARDS, MARK TEXEIRA, SAL VELLUTO, J.J. BIRCH & MORE

Covers by MARK TEXEIRA & STEPHEN PLATT

Moon Knight battles new demons! When Marc Spector’s serial-killer brother returns from the dead, can Moon Knight stop the Punisher from sending him back to the grave? And will Marc’s upgraded suit withstand an encounter with Dr. Doom?! Then, as the Infinity War rages, Moon Knight faces a series of deadly doppelgangers! But all the while, something is very wrong with Marc — and it may be beyond even the minds of Mister Fantastic and Doctor Strange to save him! The clock is ticking, and all hope seems lost. To preserve his legacy, will he need to find another avatar for Khonshu? As one phase ends, a new one begins — because you can’t keep Moon Knight down for long! Collecting MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #35-60, MOON KNIGHT SPECIAL #1, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #93-94, MOON KNIGHT (1998) #1-4, MOON KNIGHT (1999) #1-4, BLACK PANTHER (1998) #20-22 and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #152-154.

1032 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95689-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

PLATT COVER [DM ONLY]

1032 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95690-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

YARDIN COVER

Written by PETER DAVID

Penciled by VALENTINE DE LANDRO, MARCO SANTUCCI, BING CANSINO, KARL MOLINE, SEBASTIAN FIUMARA, EMA LUPACCHINO, PAUL DAVIDSON, DENNIS CALERO & LEONARD KIRK

Covers by DAVID YARDIN & NICK BRADSHAW

As the world’s only mutant detective agency, X-Factor Investigations welcomes all cases — the stranger, the better! And their latest gigs involve gods, vampires, the disappearance of the Invisible Woman and the ever-volatile state of mutant politics — lurching from a literal Utopia to a damaging Schism! But in the wake of a heartbreaking loss, the team has splintered — and Jamie Madrox begins a quest for the answers he needs to feel whole again. What does his future have in store? Meanwhile, Siryn faces the fight of her life, and a traumatized Wolfsbane returns with a baby on the way — only to find that her ex-boyfriend Rictor has a new love! And will a member of X-Factor fall? It’s an X-book like no other, with writer X-traordinaire Peter David at the helm! Collecting X-FACTOR (2005) #40-50, #200-232 and #224.1; and NATION X: X-FACTOR.

1160 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95330-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

BRADSHAW COVER [DM ONLY]

1160 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95329-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FINCH COVER

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, BRIAN K. VAUGHAN, ROBERT KIRKMAN & MIKE CAREY

Penciled by DAVID FINCH, BRANDON PETERSON, ANDY KUBERT, STUART IMMONEN, STEVE DILLON, TOM RANEY, BEN OLIVER, SALVADOR LARROCA, LEINIL FRANCIS YU & PASQUAL FERRY

Covers by DAVID FINCH & ANDY KUBERT

Four of the 21st century’s most celebrated writers propel the Ultimate X-Men to ever greater heights! First, the team must ally with Spider-Man and Daredevil to help Wolverine fight a secret from his mysterious past. Then, the U.S. government enters the mutant-training business — and Emma Frost is in charge of the new class! But the shocking death of one of their own leaves the remaining X-Men struggling to deal with the loss — and when Mister Sinister arrives, he plans to give them even more to mourn! Gambit returns, Longshot is the lucky survivor of a murderous mutant reality show, and Storm searches for Wolverine! Plus: Is Ultimate Juggernaut ultimately unstoppable? Who is Magician? And is Jean Grey really the cosmic entity called Phoenix?! Collecting ULTIMATE X-MEN #34-74 and ANNUAL #1-2, ULTIMATE X-MEN/FANTASTIC FOUR #1, and ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR/X-MEN #1.

1160 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95011-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ANDY KUBERT COVER [DM ONLY]

1160 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95012-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THUNDERBOLTS RED OMNIBUS HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NOTO COVER

Written by DANIEL WAY, CHARLES SOULE, BEN ACKER & BEN BLACKER

Penciled by STEVE DILLON, PHIL NOTO, JEFTÉ PALO, GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA, CARLO BARBERI,

KIM JACINTO, PACO DIAZ, GERARDO SANDOVAL, JORGE FORNÉS & MATTEO LOLLI

Covers by PHIL NOTO & JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

A colorful cast of volatile killers stars in the most shocking Thunderbolts era of all! Venom, Elektra, Deadpool, the Punisher. Forget the courts, the jails, the system — this team of Thunderbolts fights fire with fire, targeting the most dangerous and lethal players in the Marvel Universe with extreme prejudice. Led by General “Thunderbolt” Ross, A.K.A. the Red Hulk, this handpicked squad of likeminded operatives is going to make the world a better place — by painting it red with blood! But will even this crew approve of the team’s newest member: the Red Leader?! The Thunderbolts will face brutal battles against a terror cell of Crimson Dynamos, Thanos’ Black Order and at least one of their own! But will the Ghost Rider put his money on red? Collecting THUNDERBOLTS (2012) #1-32 and THUNDERBOLTS ANNUAL (2013) #1.

760 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95305-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

TEDESCO COVER [DM ONLY]

760 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95306-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

PREDATOR: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

INHYUK LEE COVER

Written by MARK SCHULTZ, KEVIN J. ANDERSON, GORDON RENNIE, NANCY COLLINS, JIM VANCE,

KATE WORLEY, IAN EDGINTON, JOHN ARCUDI, MARC ANDREYKO, DAVID LAPHAM, PAUL TOBIN, CHRIS WARNER & MORE

Penciled by GENE COLAN, SCOTT KOLINS, COLIN MACNEIL, DEAN ORMSTON, TOBY CYPRESS, MEL RUBI,

JAVIER SALTARES, GUILHERME BALBI, GABRIEL GUZMAN, VICTOR DRUJINIU, ALLAN JEFFERSON,

FRANCISCO RUIZ VELASCO, AGUSTIN PADILLA, BRIAN THIES & MORE

Covers by INHYUK LEE & BOB EGGLETON

It’s hunting season across the Earth — and in all eras! When the crew of a Chilean fishing boat sees something fall from the sky, they ready their nets for a big catch. But just who is the prey, and who is the Predator? A forest ranger is out of her league in the Alaskan wilderness! In 19th century London, Jack the Ripper isn’t the only one leaving behind a trail of blood! During the Civil War, Confederates and Union soldiers are united by a common enemy! But why are Predators flocking to Earth? Why are they hunting each other? And after years of being victims, what are Earth’s deadliest warriors going to do about it? Meet the Predator Hunters, including some familiar faces! Collecting PREDATOR: HELL & HOT WATER #1-3, PREDATOR: PRIMAL #1-2, PREDATOR: NEMESIS #1-2, PREDATOR: HELL COME A-WALKIN’ #1-2, PREDATOR: CAPTIVE, PREDATOR: HOMEWORLD #1-4, PREDATOR: XENOGENESIS #1-4, PREDATOR (2009) #1-4, PREDATORS #1-4, PREDATORS: BEATING THE BULLET, PREDATORS: PRESERVE THE GAME, PREDATOR: HUNTERS #1-5, PREDATOR: HUNTERS II #1-4 and PREDATOR: HUNTERS III #1-4 — plus material from DARK HORSE PRESENTS (1986) #124 and #137, and FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2009: PREDATOR.

1040 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92898-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

EGGLETON COVER [DM ONLY]

1040 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92899-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN: CLONE SAGA OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BUSCEMA COVER - NEW PRINTING!

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS, TODD DEZAGO, DAVID MICHELINIE, TERRY KAVANAGH, MIKE LACKEY,

HOWARD MACKIE, TOM DEFALCO, EVAN SKOLNICK, TOM LYLE, TOM PEYER, MARK WAID & MORE

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, DARICK ROBERTSON, ANGEL MEDINA, DAVE HOOVER, PHIL GOSIER,

TOM LYLE, PAT BRODERICK, GIL KANE, JOE ST. PIERRE, TOD SMITH, SAL BUSCEMA, CLAUDE ST. AUBIN,

STEVEN BUTLER, ROY BURDINE, STEVE LIGHTLE, ROGER ROBINSON, KYLE HOTZ, KEVIN WEST,

PATCH ZIRCHER, RON LIM, SHAWN MCMANUS, KEN LASHLEY, JOHN ROMITA JR. & MORE

Covers by SAL BUSCEMA & MARK BAGLEY

ON SALE MARCH 2024

Spider-Man, the Scarlet Spider and Kaine hurtle toward the truth! As Peter Parker goes on trial, both Spider-Men are shaken to the core by revelations about their identities. And when the Jackal’s plans unfurl, the New Warriors are drawn into the fray. But will an invasion by Venom’s race put everyone’s agenda on permanent hold? Ben’s lost years and history with Kaine are revealed, Peter makes a dramatic decision, and Spider-Man’s world changes — for good! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #402-406 and SUPER SPECIAL, SPIDER-MAN (1990) #59-63 and SUPER SPECIAL, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #225-229 and SUPER SPECIAL, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #126-129 and SUPER SPECIAL, VENOM SUPER SPECIAL, NEW WARRIORS (1990) #61-66, SPIDER-MAN: THE JACKAL FILES, SPIDER-MAN: MAXIMUM CLONAGE ALPHA and OMEGA, SPIDER-MAN UNLIMITED (1993) #10, SPIDER-MAN TEAM-UP #1, SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST YEARS #1-3, and SPIDER-MAN: THE PARKER YEARS.

1040 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92898-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

BAGLEY COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1288 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95585-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL STUDIOS’ SHE-HULK: ATTORNEY AT LAW — THE ART OF THE SERIES HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JESS HARROLD

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2024

Jennifer Walters is a talented, ambitious lawyer trying to balance her work life and personal life just like anyone else…except hers is complicated by Hulk-like super-powers that she never asked for, gained from her cousin Bruce Banner! Now six feet tall, super-strong and emerald green, Jen has just landed her dream job at a prestigious law firm…but her first big case is representing Emil Blonsky, better known as Bruce’s archnemesis the Abomination! Continuing their popular ART OF series of tie-in books, Marvel Studios presents another blockbuster achievement! Featuring exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team, this deluxe volume provides insider details about the making of the highly anticipated series!

224 PGS./All Ages …$60.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94916-7

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

JEPH LOEB & TIM SALE: HULK GALLERY EDITION HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JEPH LOEB

Penciled by TIM SALE

Covers by TIM SALE

Before the world knew Bruce Banner was the Hulk. Before Bruce confessed his love to Betty Ross. Before the Hulk was green — there was HULK: GRAY. The explosion of the Gamma Bomb tore Bruce Banner’s life apart, unleashing the strongest creature on Earth: the Incredible Hulk! But no matter how powerful he became, his heart still could be shattered by Betty — the daughter of his greatest enemy, General “Thunderbolt” Ross. The Eisner Award-winning team of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale (DAREDEVIL: YELLOW, SPIDER-MAN: BLUE, CAPTAIN AMERICA: WHITE) continues their insightful look into the early days of Marvel Comics’ most popular heroes, unraveling the Hulk’s origin — and uncovering a secret that will change the way we look at Bruce Banner forever! Collecting HULK: GRAY #1-6.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$50.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95307-2

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

VARIANT [DM ONLY]

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$50.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95308-9

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VOL. 7 HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by TOM DeFALCO with ALAN KUPPERBERG, DAVID MICHELINIE & DOUG MOENCH

Penciled by RON WILSON & ALAN KUPPERBERG with JERRY BINGHAM

Cover by ALAN KUPPERBERG

The ever-lovin’ blue-eyed Thing is back between hardcovers in the Marvel Masterworks! We begin with two double-sized extravaganzas — one featuring an all-out brawl between the Thing, the Hulk, the Stranger and Pluto; and another co-starring the Avengers that pulls Benjy into a Negative Zone battle against Blastaar, Annihilus and the power of the Super-Adaptoid! Then, a day at the big top leads to three rings of the Circus of Crime! Other exploits include a trip to Man-Thing’s swamp, the return of the Atlas Era monster Xemnu, a rubber-burning race with Ghost Rider, the debut of the American Eagle and the disfiguring horror of Virus X! You’ll never have more fun with a six-foot, quarter-ton walking pile of rocks as you will in this volume, brought to you by Tom DeFalco and Ron Wilson! Collecting MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #75-82 and ANNUAL #5-6.

296 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95509-0

Trim size: 7 x 10

VARIANT EDITION VOL. 356 [DM ONLY]

296 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95510-6

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN VOL. 17 HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DENNIS O’NEIL with PETER GILLIS & BOB HARRAS

Penciled by LUKE McDONNELL

Cover by LUKE McDONNELL

Tony Stark has changed the world, but those successes convinced the creator of the Iron Man armor that he himself was invincible. But no one is — and Obadiah Stane is about to exploit Stark’s every weakness, pulling apart his life piece by piece until one of Marvel’s greatest heroes is at rock bottom! Meanwhile, James Rhodes must protect them both from Stane, protect Tony from himself and protect everyone from a cadre of Atlanteans with Iron Man armor! It’s a crash course in super-heroing for Rhodey. He rises to the occasion, but battling Thunderball is one thing — facing the Mandarin is another thing altogether! The new Iron Man will be in for the fight of his life…that he may not win! Also featuring an Annual with a tragic turning point for the Eternals! Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #171-182 and ANNUAL #6.

352 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95507-6

Trim size: 7 x 10

VARIANT EDITION VOL. 355 [DM ONLY]

352 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95508-3

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: X-MEN EXPANSION HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WRITTEN BY MATT FORBECK

COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA and JESUS ABURTOV

• Features a deep dive into the X-Men and mutant culture for use in the Marvel

Multiverse Role-Playing Game

• Sourcebook for all things X for both players and Narrators

• Explore X-Men-related teams (X-Force, X-Factor), worlds (Age of Apocalypse,

Ultimate X-Men) and futures (Days of Future Past, Cable’s future, X-Men 2099)

• New maneuvers, powers, traits and expanded rules for creating your own heroes

• Expands player options, combining powers to execute astonishing abilities, like

the Five’s resurrection chamber

• Maps and info on key locations, from Xavier’s mansion to Krakoa

• Rules for using equipment such as the Blackbird, Cerebro and the Danger Room

• Dozens of new mutant heroes to play as and villains to fight

• Loads of adventure hooks to help get your X-Men campaign started

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2023

“To me, my X-Men!” This — the first full-sized sourcebook for the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game — features the X-Men and all their various spin-off teams, greatest allies and most fearsome foes. Written by d616 System co-creator and New York Times-bestseller Matt Forbeck (The Marvel Encyclopedia, Dungeons & Dragons: Endless Quest) and packed with illustrations by Marvel’s incredible army of artists, the X-Men Expansion is jammed full of vital information about Marvel’s most popular mutants, including new options for creating characters, new Traits, new Tags and new Powers! It also includes new profiles for dozens of characters from X-Force, New Mutants and Marauders, new full-color maps of famous X-Men homes, including the Xavier Institute, Krakoa and Arakko and plenty of plot hooks for an entire campaign. Answer the call and join the X-Men!

256 PGS./ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94858-0

Trim size: 8-3/8 x 10-7/8

ALIEN BY SHALVEY & BROCCARDO VOL. 1: THAW TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DECLAN SHALVEY

Penciled by ANDREA BROCCARDO

Cover by DIKE RUAN

Declan Shalvey and Andrea Broccardo take the ALIEN franchise to bone-chilling new depths! Talbot Engineering Inc. is under new management — and its brilliant chief scientist, Batya Zahn, will do just about anything to get her family off the icy moon where they’ve been conducting research on water conservation. But there’s more than glacial springs to find in this forgotten corner of the galaxy. When they discover an extraordinary organism buried in the ice, it doesn’t take long for tensions to heat up. What is hidden in the snow comes forth in the thaw — and no one will be welcoming this spring. But Zahn is not willing to give up her work to this unexpected threat without a fight, no matter what horrors emerge from the ice in the black of night! Collecting ALIEN (2023A) #1-5.

128 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94766-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY ZEB WELLS VOL. 7: ARMED AND DANGEROUS TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ZEB WELLS, KAARE ANDREWS & MORE

Penciled by ED MCGUINNESS, JOHN ROMITA JR., PATRICK GLEASON, KAARE ANDREWS & MORE

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

Has Spidey finally met a superior foe? Spider-Man is grief-stricken after a shocking death — but there’s no shortage of super villains lining up to put him in the grave, as well! First up: a revitalized and upgraded Doctor Octopus! As Otto takes his deadlier-than-ever tentacles on a rampage through Oscorp, can Spidey clean Doc Ock’s clock? With his back against the wall, perhaps a surprising ally can swing things in the wall-crawler’s favor! Then, wedding bells are ringing, and Peter Parker has to make it to the church on time — because he’s the best man! Janice Lincoln and Randy Robertson are tying the knot, and there’s no way that all the crime bosses in NYC aren’t seeing this as an opportunity to knock off the father of the bride: the whispering menace Tombstone! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #27-31.

176 PGS./Rated T …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94739-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SILK VOL. 3: NIGHTMARE BOULEVARD TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by EMILY KIM

Penciled by IG GUARA

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

There’s something rotten in Los Angeles, and ace detective Cindy Moon is on the case! Or is she a web-slinging, train-robbing outlaw in the Wild West? A swashbuckling pirate on the high seas? Wait, what’s going on?! Silk is trapped in an ever-changing dream world that keeps resetting — and each time, a monstrous creature keeps showing up to terrorize her! Facing deadly threats in each scenario, Cindy is running out of time to find an escape. Luckily, she has friends on the outside who can help — including Wong! But if she dies in the dream, will she die in real life? Brace yourself for a mind-bending adventure as Silk faces old foes and never-before-seen dangers that will push her to the breaking point! Collecting SILK (2023) #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94952-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MAN VOL. 2: WHO IS SPIDER-BOY? TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DAN SLOTT

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY & LUCIANO VECCHIO

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

The Spider-Verse event has ended, and Spider-Man must pick up the pieces. But Peter Parker has changed. His powers are super-charged, enabling him to be the best Spider-Man he can be — but can his all-too-human body take the strain? Meanwhile, Electro has also leveled up — and he’s out to shock his old foe to death once and for all! And Norman Osborn is about to do something that may put an end to his new amicable relationship with Spidey. Plus: Spinning out of the restored Web of Life and Destiny, the spectacular Spider-Boy returns! But who is this spunky sidekick who nobody remembers, and what is his connection to Spider-Man?! Collecting SPIDER-MAN (2022) #8-11.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94657-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN — SEASON ONE, PART TWO TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Penciled by GEORGES JEANTY

Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

The comic-book adaptation of the hit series continues! A rookie bounty hunter needs a little help with a tough job, and who better than the Mandalorian to lend his expertise? But when Mando finds himself allied with a ragtag crew of cutthroat mercenaries looking to spring a convict from a prison ship, the mission will turn out to be far more difficult — and deadly — than it appeared! As an old rival offers an olive branch, the Mandalorian welcomes the chance to enjoy a little peace — but before long, he finds himself cornered by powerful enemies. One of them knows all about the Mandalorian’s past — and is determined to make sure he has no future! But when the dust settles on this conflict, what will be the fate of the Child? Collecting STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #5-8.

144 PGS./Rated T …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93286-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GHOST RIDER VOL. 3: DRAGGED OUT OF HELL TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & JON TSUEI

Penciled by DAVE WACHTER, CORY SMITH, BRENT PEEPLES, TADAM GYADU & CHRIS CAMPAGNA

Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Hellfire and Danny Ketch! The F.B.I. has cast out Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad, maybe because they’re too destructive and unmanageable — or maybe because corruption reaches inside the very institution meant to protect us! As Johnny and Talia head to Savannah to investigate a necropolis, old friends and new foes appear on the horizon. A fresh chapter of horror begins for the Ghost Rider — and Danny Ketch is roaring up in the rearview mirror! But both Danny and Johnny have changed significantly, and they’ll hardly recognize one another as their paths converge to war! Who is behind Danny’s mindless carnage? And can Johnny and Talia save him before he destroys himself and many others? Plus: Ghost Rider shares a haunting team-up with South Korean hero Taegukgi! And what deadly threat links Johnny, Danny and Robbie Reyes? Collecting GHOST RIDER (2022) #11-16.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94862-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DANNY KETCH: GHOST RIDER - BLOOD & VENGEANCE TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by HOWARD MACKIE

Penciled by DANIEL PICCIOTTO

Cover by BEN HARVEY

Danny Ketch’s co-creator, Howard Mackie, returns to his scorching-hot era of Ghost Rider! Flash back to a time when innocent blood was spilled, and a Spirit of Vengeance was born! A gang war is breaking out across New York City, with Danny Ketch caught in the middle. But if it’s just rival gangs killing each other, does Ghost Rider need to get involved? He certainly will when his deadliest enemies surface, more dangerous than before. Who is the new adversary boosting their powers? What is his ultimate goal? And what does it all have to do with the former Ghost Rider, Johnny Blaze?! It’s an all-out brawl as Riders past and present must team up to take down the unholy union of this new villain and their old nemesis, Scarecrow! Collecting DANNY KETCH: GHOST RIDER #1-4.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95216-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 7 TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by JUAN JOSÉ RYP

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Wolverine crosses paths with heroes across the Marvel Universe! Logan decides to bring the fight straight to the enemies of mutantkind, and his grand tour begins in the only way it could: face-to-face once more with the Incredible Hulk! But will they meet as friends or enemies? Meanwhile, Wolverine hunts down his remaining three clones from the Beast’s Weapons of X — for in the end, there can be only one best there is! Benjamin Percy’s ever-surprising run reaches a perfect jumping-on point as Logan’s new status quo in the FALL OF X kicks into high gear! Also featuring team-ups with CAPTAIN AMERICA, the BLACK PANTHER and MORE! Collecting WOLVERINE (2020) #37-40.

120 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95153-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by GEOFF SHAW

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Are you ready for…the Hellverine?! Wolverine is the best there is at what he does — and what he does famously isn’t very nice. When innocent blood is spilled, Johnny Blaze becomes the Ghost Rider, equipped to deal out punishment with the power of hellfire! And when a demonic serial killer murders innocent mutants, this deadly new villain brings these two forces of nature together! But what buried secret does this mysterious enemy share with Wolverine and Ghost Rider’s never-before-seen first meeting in the past? Get ready for claws, chains and violence as only Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, GHOST RIDER) and Geoff Shaw (THANOS, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY) can deliver! Collecting GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE ALPHA, GHOST RIDER (2022) #17, WOLVERINE (2020) #36 and GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE OMEGA.

120 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95237-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IMMORTAL X-MEN BY KIERON GILLEN VOL. 3 TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Penciled by LUCAS WERNECK & PACO MEDINA

Cover by MARK BROOKS

SINS OF SINISTER is over, but the fallout of those sins remains. Storm can’t believe what everyone has done. But when the fate of two worlds rests in her hands, what can she do about it? Meanwhile, the Quiet Council gathers to fill the empty seat. It’s the last chance to make a smart, kind decision to prevent the fall. Luckily, the deciding vote is in the hands of trusty old Colossus. Let’s hope he hasn’t got plans to ruin everything. That would be terrible… Plus: As the 19th century drew to a close, the dying Nathaniel Essex unleashed four clones of himself into the world. They’ve been haunting it ever since, lurking in the shadows. We know what Sinister has been up to. What about the others? Collecting IMMORTAL X-MEN #11-13 and X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL — SINISTER FOUR.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95100-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL & ECHO TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by TABOO, B. EARL, ANN NOCENTI, DECLAN SHALVEY & MORE

Penciled by PHIL NOTO, SID KOTIAN, STEFANO RAFFAELE & MORE

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Something stirs beneath Hell’s Kitchen! For months, the bloodthirsty and demonic Demagoblin has been kidnapping children for reasons unknown. Now, Daredevil and Echo discover why as Demagoblin works to wake an ancient and powerful evil deep within the bowels of the city — one that has ties to both the Man Without Fear and the woman who briefly hosted the Phoenix Force! It falls to Maya and Matt to save not only the children, but also everyone in New York. A mysterious warrior from the past may hold the key to victory, but whose side is she on? And with something hellish going on, how long until Ghost Rider finds himself drawn into the battle? Plus: Thrilling tales that demonstrate why Elektra is the most dangerous person in the Marvel Universe! Collecting DAREDEVIL & ECHO #1-4 and ELEKTRA (2022) #100.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95217-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL & ELEKTRA BY CHIP ZDARSKY VOL. 3 TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Penciled by RAFAEL DE LATORRE & MARCO CHECCHETTO

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2023

A landmark era of DAREDEVIL comes to its thrilling conclusion! Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto have taken Matt Murdock to the deepest and darkest places of his entire history — and that’s saying something! But before they bow out, they’re going to drag him even lower! The Hand have made Matt Murdock’s life a living hell for years, but the villainous cadre of ninja may have finally gone too far, pushing Matt and every relationship he has to their breaking points. When the end finally comes, will it be the end of a life? A love? A marriage? Matt’s time as Daredevil? Or all of the above? Find out as one of Marvel’s most celebrated modern sagas comes to a senses-shattering close! Collecting DAREDEVIL (2022) #11-14.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94771-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL BY ALYSSA WONG VOL. 2 TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Penciled by JAVIER PINA & LUIGI ZAGARIA

Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2023

Love is in the air as Deadpool takes his new romance, Valentine Vuong, out on the town! Unfortunately, bullets, blades and explosive devices are also in the air — since both of them have enemies who want them dead! What do trained killers do when trained killers try to kill them? Naturally, they try to kill those trained killers first! After all of this, Wade Wilson will need a break. All he wants to do is retire, have a nice time with his daughter and be completely cured of his cancer — is that too much to ask? Maybe not? But when he’s captured by the mysterious Horned Emperor, can even Deadpool’s new paramour — or his giant symbiote dog — save the Merc with a Mouth? Or is he heading for heartbreak?! Collecting DEADPOOL (2022) #6-10.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93029-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GROOT: UPROOTED TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DAN ABNETT

Penciled by DAMIAN COUCEIRO

Cover by LEE GARBETT

Monster, hero, Guardian: Groot! Before he was a Guardian of the Galaxy — before the Grootfall — young Groot lived a life of tranquility on his serene homeworld, Planet X. But when monstrous invaders attack his world, this courageous sapling must shoulder a heroic destiny! And this destiny will lead Groot to cross paths with a young Kree soldier by the name of Mar-Vell! But who — or what — is behind the devastation of Planet X? Does any life yet stir in its decimated forests? And can Groot and Mar-Vell’s alliance withstand them being stalked by Yondar the hunter? Writer Dan Abnett (GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY) and artist Damian Couceiro (X-FORCE) reveal never-before-seen moments of Groot’s origin and first adventure through the galaxy! Collecting GROOT (2023) #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95318-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM

Penciled by DAVIDE TINTO, DAVID LOPEZ & GURIHIRU

Cover by E.J. SU

Ultraman is gone! Giant kaiju roam. A sinister conspiracy consolidates power. And there’s nobody left to stop it! How did the situation go so wrong? And how can the United Science Patrol claw their way back from the brink? The answers lie in the appearance of an enigmatic new Ultra and a secret that has remained hidden for decades. From distant stars to lost dimensions, untangling this twisted web will require Shin Hayata to go farther and fight harder than ever before! But he’s powerless and trapped in the lion’s den. With the walls closing in, all hope rests on unraveling a decades-long mystery! How is it related to a galactic conspiracy? How can Dan Moroboshi still be alive? And why is Ultraseven menacing Japan? Collecting ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-9469-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE EMPIRE VOL. 8 TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by RANDY STRADLEY, PAUL CHADWICK, JEREMY BARLOW, BRUCE JONES, KEVIN RUBIO, RON MARZ, GARTH ENNIS & MORE

Penciled by DAVIDE FABBRI, DOUG WHEATLEY, TOMÁS GIORELLO, PATRICK BLAINE, GARY ERSKINE, EDUARDO BARRETO, LUCAS MARANGON, RICK LEONARDI, JOHN MCCREA & MORE

Cover by DAVE DORMAN

The Empire era concludes — and a New Hope dawns! General Dodonna, one of the Old Republic’s most brilliant strategists, must use all his skills to outmaneuver the Imperial fleet — including commanders who were taught his tactics! Can he overcome the challenges surrounding the creation of a rebel base on Yavin IV? Darth Vader is on the hunt for the stolen Death Star plans, but he doesn’t expect to cross paths with Princess Leia…or Darth Maul! And Imperial pilot Biggs Darklighter is on the run. Discover how Biggs became one of the Rebellion’s greatest X-Wing pilots! Plus: The comics adaptation of A New Hope and more! Collecting STAR WARS: EMPIRE #5-6, #8-13 and #15; STAR WARS: X-WING ROGUE SQUADRON #1/2; STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE SPECIAL EDITION #1-4; STAR WARS: TAG & BINK ARE DEAD #1; and material from STAR WARS TALES #1, #6, #8-10, #12, #14, #16 and #19.

496 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95390-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE NEW REPUBLIC VOL. 7 TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JOHN WAGNER, JOHN OSTRANDER, KEVIN J. ANDERSON, MICHAEL A. STACKPOLE, DARKO MACAN & MORE

Penciled by CAM KENNEDY, DARIO CARRASCO JR., ROBERT TERANISHI, DUSTY ABELL & MORE

Cover by MATHIEU LAUFFRAY

A legend returns, and the future awaits! Boba Fett is alive! And the deadly assignments he takes on next will prove he’s still the galaxy’s greatest bounty hunter! Then, Luke Skywalker has established a new academy to train the next generation of Jedi Knights, and his students are given their first mission — ready or not — to stop an ancient evil on a distant mining colony! Plus: Luke is about to marry Mara Jade, once the Emperor’s greatest assassin — but threats from both sides arise to prevent their happy union! And after Chewbacca’s untimely death, his greatest friends, family and enemies share remembrances of an unlikely rebel’s heroic life! Collecting STAR WARS: BOBA FETT — BOUNTY ON BAR-KOODA, WHEN THE FAT LADY SWINGS, MURDER MOST FOUL and AGENT OF DOOM, STAR WARS: JEDI ACADEMY — LEVIATHAN #1-4, STAR WARS: THE MIXED-UP DROID, STAR WARS: UNION #1-4, STAR WARS: CHEWBACCA #1-4 and material from STAR WARS TALES #19.

488 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95392-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

EXCALIBUR EPIC COLLECTION: YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #9 in the Excalibur Epic Collections

Written by BEN RAAB & CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by MEL RUBI, JIM CALAFIORE, TREVOR SCOTT, DALE EAGLESHAM, RICK LEONARDI & PABLO RAIMONDI

Cover by ALAN DAVIS

The sword is sheathed! It’s the end of an era as the original EXCALIBUR series concludes! The alien Sidri are out for vengeance — but the adorable Bamfs may be even more dangerous when Nightmare haunts the team’s dreams! As Excalibur hunts for Legion, Nightcrawler confronts…the original X-Men?! Then, wedding bells ring for Captain Britain and Meggan! But first, everyone will have to make it through Brian’s bachelor party! Plus: In a special tale from Excalibur’s past, Kitty Pryde and Rachel Summers are thrown back in time — and must decide whether to save one friend or the lives of millions! And as Captain Britain takes on a new role, Psylocke and the Black Knight join the fray for swords and sorcery in Otherworld! Collecting EXCALIBUR (1988) #116-125, X-MEN UNLIMITED (1993) #19, X-MEN: TRUE FRIENDS #1-3 and EXCALIBUR (2001) #1-4.

504 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95333-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-FORCE EPIC COLLECTION: ASSAULT ON GRAYMALKIN TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #3 in the X-Force Epic Collections

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA

Penciled by GREG CAPULLO, MAT BROOME, TONY DANIEL, ART THIBERT, JOE MADUREIRA, RICK MAYS & MORE

Cover by GREG CAPULLO

Out on their own! With Cable thought dead and Xavier’s pacifist dream behind them, the members of X-Force are carving out their own aggressive destiny — beginning with a trip to Cable’s space station, Graymalkin. But when S.H.I.E.L.D. and War Machine come looking for answers, things get explosive! The young mutants must grow up fast in battles against the Friends of Humanity and their former teacher Magneto — but Cable’s bombshell return sheds light on longstanding mysteries! What is Cable’s true identity? Where has he been? And is X-Force prepared to welcome him back? Meanwhile, Deadpool hunts for the secret prize in Tolliver’s will. Can he defeat Juggernaut, Black Tom and Slayback to claim it? Plus: The Six Pack meets Nomad, and Adam-X makes his extreme debut! Collecting X-FORCE (1991) #20-26 and ANNUAL #2, CABLE (1993) #1-4, DEADPOOL: THE CIRCLE CHASE #1-4, and NOMAD (1992) #20.

496 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95402-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: LAST RITES TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NEW PRINTING!

Volume #15 in the Daredevil Epic Collections

Written by ANN NOCENTI, D.G. CHICHESTER, GREGORY WRIGHT & ERIC FEIN

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, LEE WEEKS, GREG CAPULLO, KIERON DWYER, RON GARNEY & MORE

Cover by LEE WEEKS

ON SALE DECEMBER 2023

The fall of the Kingpin! An amnesiac Matt Murdock is Daredevil no more — so who’s swinging around town in the red suit? And why is he committing vicious crimes with pinpoint accuracy? Matt thinks he’s the boxer Jack Murdock — but can he battle his way back to becoming the Man Without Fear once more? Meanwhile, the Kingpin sets his sights on building a media empire! But a reborn Daredevil is determined to administer the last rites to Wilson’s reign of terror, and he won’t let anyone stand in his way — even the lethal Typhoid Mary! With Nick Fury, S.H.I.E.L.D. and Hydra all involved, will Daredevil finally bring down his archenemy once and for all? Plus: Captain America! Taskmaster! Tombstone! Baron Strucker! The Punisher! The Hand! And Ghost Rider! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #283-300 and ANNUAL #7.

504 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95059-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS WEST COAST EPIC COLLECTION: LOST IN SPACE-TIME TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NEW PRINTING!

Volume #2 in the Avengers West Coast Epic Collections

Written by STEVE ENGLEHART, MARK BRIGHT & DANNY FINGEROTH

Penciled by AL MILGROM, MARK BRIGHT & STEVE DITKO

Cover by AL MILGROM

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2023

The West Coast meets the Old West! Firebird finds herself in the middle of a fight between the Rangers and the Avengers — but will she become the sixth Whacko, or will the Thing? Menaces mount — including Master Pandemonium, Headlok, Griffin and Graviton — while Tigra and Hellcat team up against Tiger Shark! Meanwhile, Hank Pym battles his demons — but who will be his savior? Then, a time-warping terror leaves the West Coast Avengers trapped in the past! Hawkeye meets old friends Two-Gun Kid and Rawhide Kid, but another Western legend spells big trouble for Mockingbird! The sprawling space-time saga spreads to ancient Egypt as the Whackos travel ever further back in time — but what role will Moon Knight play? And will the team ever find its way home? Collecting WEST COAST AVENGERS (1985) #8-24 and ANNUAL #1, and AVENGERS ANNUAL #15.

488 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95058-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE WAR OF THE SUPER VILLAINS TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #6 in the Iron Man Epic Collections

Written by MIKE FRIEDRICH, LEN WEIN & BILL MANTLO with BARRY ALFONSO, TOM ORZECHOWSKI,

ROGER SLIFER, STEVE GERBER, ARCHIE GOODWIN, JIM SHOOTER & GERRY CONWAY

Penciled by GEORGE TUSKA, ARVELL JONES & HERB TRIMPE with CHIC STONE & SAL BUSCEMA

Cover by RON WILSON

A feud of epic proportions has been growing among the world’s super villains! The mysterious Black Lama is pitting villain against villain, and the prize is ultimate power. This feud sets the Mandarin against the Yellow Claw, M.O.D.O.K. against the Mad Thinker…and all of them against Iron Man! It’s a saga like only Marvel makes them: the War of the Super Villains! This volume also boasts the towering threat of Ultimo and Iron Man’s return to Vietnam to rescue a friend behind enemy lines. Meanwhile, NYPD Detective Michael O’Brien begins an investigation aiming to nail Tony Stark for the death of his brother, the Guardsman! Add to that the Blood Brothers, the Controller and a new incarnation of the Molecule Man, and Iron Man must defend himself from all comers — or he’ll lose everything! Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #68-91 and ANNUAL #3.

480 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94880-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THUNDERBOLTS: DARK REIGN TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by PAUL JENKINS, CHRISTOS GAGE, ANDY DIGGLE & DANIEL WAY

Penciled by STEVE LIEBER, BRIAN DENHAM, BEN OLIVER, FERNANDO BLANCO, ROBERTO DE LA TORRE, CARLOS MAGNO, BONG DAZO & PACO MEDINA

Cover by MARKO DJURDJEVIĆ

The Skrulls’ Secret Invasion rocks the Thunderbolts! But it might just be the opportunity Norman Osborn has been waiting for! Captain Marvel attacks the T-Bolts’ HQ, and Skrulls descend on Washington, DC — but internal tension may tear the team apart before their foes can! When Osborn scores a major victory, he manipulates events to level up — and to create a whole new Thunderbolts squad that includes Yelena Belova, the Irredeemable Ant-Man and the Ghost! But first, the old squad must be swept aside — and Songbird’s insane teammates can’t wait to take her out! But when Deadpool targets Norman Osborn, which side will the unpredictable new Thunderbolts take? Plus: Solo tales of the T-Bolts! Collecting THUNDERBOLTS: DESPERATE MEASURES ONE-SHOT, THUNDERBOLTS: BREAKING POINT ONE-SHOT, THUNDERBOLTS: INTERNATIONAL INCIDENT ONE-SHOT, THUNDERBOLTS: REASON IN MADNESS ONE-SHOT, THUNDERBOLTS (2006) #122-131 and DEADPOOL (2008) #8-9.

376 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95284-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN: GRAND DESIGN TRILOGY TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ED PISKOR

Penciled by ED PISKOR

Cover by ED PISKOR

Over six tumultuous decades, the X-Men have carved a singular place in comic-book lore and popular culture. Now, New York Times best-selling author Ed Piskor (Hip Hop Family Tree, Wizzywig) takes you on a pulse-pounding tour of X-Men history unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before — an intricate labor of love that stitches together hundreds of classic and obscure stories into one seamless X-Men masterpiece! All three volumes of Piskor’s GRAND DESIGN series are collected in a single book — taking you from Professor X’s formation of the original team through the Second Genesis of the All-New, All-Different X-Men and the devastating Dark Phoenix Saga to 1980s epics such as Inferno that pushed mutantkind to the brink of X-tinction! Collecting X-MEN: GRAND DESIGN #1-2, X-MEN: GRAND DESIGN — SECOND GENESIS #1-2 and X-MEN: GRAND DESIGN — X-TINCTION #1-2.

264 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95724-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MAN BY TOM TAYLOR TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by TOM TAYLOR & SALADIN AHMED

Penciled by JUANN CABAL, YILDIRAY ÇINAR, KEN LASHLEY, PERE PÉREZ & MORE

Cover by ANDREW C. ROBINSON

Spider-Man is the worst neighbor ever! There are always crazy villains and property damage and drama and…he catches those villains. And he tries to fix the damage. And he helps carry your groceries. You know what? Spider-Man is the best neighbor ever! And Tom Taylor shows you why in the acclaimed writer’s complete run on Spidey’s friendliest title! Aunt May has a shocking secret that could change everything for Peter and his family! And one of Spider-Man’s closest allies may have returned to his criminal beginnings! But why? Peter Parker has many skills, but he’s no Sherlock Holmes. So the world’s worst detective calls on his new ally — but can the Rumor help him uncover the truth? Guest-starring the Fantastic Four and Miles Morales! Collecting FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN (2019) #1-14 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2019 (SPIDER-MAN/VENOM).

328 PGS./Rated T …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95348-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDEY: FRESHMAN YEAR TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ROBBIE THOMPSON

Penciled by NICK BRADSHAW, ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO & NATHAN STOCKMAN

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Back to school! It’s action, adventure and hilarity in equal measure as we explore Peter Parker’s early days as Spider-Man! Navigating your teen years is tough enough, but Peter also has to contend with a never-ending merry-go-round of Spider-Man madness courtesy of the best rogues’ gallery in comics! We’re talking Doctor Octopus, Sandman, the Vulture, Electro, Kraven, the Scorpion…and believe it or not, Doctor Doom! But could our young hero ever be ready for an archnemesis like the Green Goblin? Black Panther and Captain America guest-star as Spidey learns the ropes of heroism — but fun time is over when the Sinister Six strike! And can Peter put an end to the Crime-Master’s citywide spree? Return to a classic era and discover what made Spider-Man the world’s greatest hero! Collecting SPIDEY #1-12 and SPIDER-MAN: MASTER PLAN.

312 PGS./Rated T …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95185-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MAN: GREAT POWER, GREAT MAYHEM GN-TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by VARIOUS

Penciled by VARIOUS

Cover by ALÉ GARZA

Old foes, new tricks! Teenage super hero Spider-Man has enough on his plate keeping New York City safe from the likes of Sandman, Vulture and Kraven the Hunter — but when you add in his life as high-schooler Peter Parker, things get REALLY stressful. Luckily, Spidey’s got web-shooters, Spider-Sense and a knack for creative problem-solving on his side! Featuring ten rarely seen short stories, this action-packed collection is the perfect introduction to the Marvel Universe — and the wall-crawling world of Spider-Man!

128 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95229-7

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SILVER SURFER VOL. 1 — THE SENTINEL OF THE SPACEWAYS GN-TPB

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ROMERO COVER

Written by STAN LEE with ROY THOMAS

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA with JACK KIRBY & MARIE SEVERIN

Covers by LEONARDO ROMERO & JOHN BUSCEMA

When the world-devourer Galactus arrived at the planet Zenn-La, one man stood up to sacrifice himself to save his world: Norrin Radd! In exchange for forgoing his limitless hunger, Galactus transformed Norrin into the Silver Surfer and forced him into servitude as his herald. But all that changed on Earth, with the Surfer freed of Galactus but trapped on our planet. Written by Stan Lee and illustrated by John Buscema, these double-length tales of cosmic conflict are some of the most masterful Marvel sagas ever produced. You will experience awe at the Surfer’s origin, be torn down to the depths of hell by Mephisto and witness a battle with Thor that shakes the heavens! Collecting SILVER SURFER (1968) #1-4, and material from FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL #5 and NOT BRAND ECHH #13.

192 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94909-9

Trim size: 6 x 9

ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

192 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94910-5

Trim size: 6 x 9

Marvel October 2023-Solicited Collections Schedule