X-Men, Avengers, Spider-Man, and all of Marvel's January 2024 comics revealed

We're just heading into the last chunk of 2023, but Marvel Comics is already looking ahead to next year with the release of the publisher's January 2024 solicitations.
And on that note, Marvel is kicking 2024 off with a bang, with a major X-Men event, a Spider-Man crossover, and the launch of the new Ultimate Universe.
First up, the X-Men's age of Krakoa is seemingly coming to an end with the dual limited series Fall of the House of X and Rise of the Powers of X, which mirror the interlocking limited series that launched the Krakoa era, House of X and Powers of X.
At the same time, in another part of the Marvel Universe, Spider-Man and his allies will become embroiled in a violent crossover titled 'Gang War,' in which the criminal leaders of New York City go to battle in the streets, with everyone from Spidey himself to Luke Cage, Spider-Woman, and even the recently returned Kingpin, Wilson Fisk.
And then there are the new titles announced for the first wave of the newly reborn Ultimate Universe, starting with Ultimate Spider-Man. The new Ultimate Spidey will be joined in the first wave of titles by Ultimate Black Panther, and Ultimate X-Men, each with all new concepts that set them apart from both the mainstream Marvel Universe and the original Ultimate Universe.
But that's just scratching the surface of another packed month of releases. Read on for a closer look at some of the biggest highlights from Marvel's January 2023 solicitations followed by all of the comics and trades. If you still want more, you can also check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab.
Upcoming Marvel Comics January 2024: Spotlight
We all know the cliche about comic book deaths, but Magneto has stayed in the ground longer than expected. Perhaps because of that, Resurrection of Magneto arrives with a real sense of anticipation. Al Ewing's work is always intriguing and it feels appropriate that, as the Krakoan Age comes to an end, we're seeing the return of one of the greatest of all mutants.
Away from the X-Men, the epic Gang War crossover is set to tear its way through New York. But while much of the focus will likely be on characters like Luke Cage and Spider-Man, I'm most looking forward to Mary Jane's upcoming Jackpot #1. It's sure to be fun seeing how one of the smartest characters in all of comics deals with all the super-powered chaos while still grappling with her own relatively new powers.
There's some amazing Alex Ross work this month, with the artist turning in two covers for Avengers: Twilight. But honestly, I'm more into the bizarre freakiness of his cover for Fantastic Four #15, which sees Marvel's First Family in serious trouble. Gorgeous stuff from one of our most reliably eye-catching artists. Until next month, happy reading.
ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1
JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)
DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO
VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ
ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI
VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN • VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL
COSTUME TEASE VARIANT COVER A BY MARCO CHECCHETTO
COSTUME TEASE VARIANT COVER B BY MARCO CHECCHETTO
COSTUME TEASE VARIANT COVER C BY MARCO CHECCHETTO
THE NEW ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN FOR A NEW ULTIMATE UNIVERSE!
• Visionary writer Jonathan Hickman (HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X) and acclaimed artist Marco Checchetto (DAREDEVIL) bring you a bold new take on Spider-Man, with this, the debut title of the new line of Ultimate Comics!
• After the events of ULTIMATE INVASION, the world needs a hero…who will rise up to take on that responsibility?
• Prepare to be entangled in a web of mystery and excitement as the all-new ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN comic redefines the wall-crawler for the 21st Century!
40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99
Order using 75960620796100111
AVENGERS: TWILIGHT #1 (OF 6)
CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • DANIEL ACUÑA (A)
COVER A BY ALEX ROSS • COVER B BY DANIEL ACUÑA
VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA
VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG
VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL ACUÑA
In a gleaming new world of prosperity, Captain America is no more. But Steve Rogers still exists, floating through an America where freedom is an illusion, where THE AVENGERS are strangers and his friends are long dead. But is the Dream? How do you assemble Avengers in a world that doesn’t want them? PLUS: A behind-the-scenes look at the making of this issue!
48 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99
Order using 75960609592600111
RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.
AVENGERS: TWILIGHT #2 (OF 6)
CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • DANIEL ACUÑA (A)
COVER A BY ALEX ROSS • COVER B BY DANIEL ACUÑA
VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA
VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA
With the clock ticking to New Year's Day, and the world against him, CAPTAIN AMERICA must build an army to save America! Will his surviving friends sign up, or is he going to have to lead the ragtag group called THE DEFENDERS against the expert military marksman known as BULLSEYE?
40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #1 (OF 5)
GERRY DUGGAN (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ
VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE
MAGIK VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM • MAGIK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM
VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • FAREWELL KRAKOA VARIANT COVER BY TBA
CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TBA
KRAKOA HAS JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT!
Mutantkind has never had a greater fall. From the highs of Krakoa – their own glorious nation, a place where they were safe and happy – to the lowest of lows. Outlawed, hunted, killed, most of their kind missing or dead, and now, one their greatest leaders, Cyclops, is on trial facing a death penalty. Ready or not, the time has come for the X-Men to make their final stand against the forces that have struck them low. The day is now. The place is here. The tale of the house Xavier built will long be told…and few will forget this darkest chapter. From writer Gerry Duggan (X-MEN, MARAUDERS, UNCANNY AVENGERS) and artist Lucas Werneck (IMMORTAL X-MEN, TRIAL OF MAGNETO) comes half of the story that will bring the Krakoa Age to its conclusion!
40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99
Order using 75960620766400111
RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #1 (OF 5)
KIERON GILLEN (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C)
VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO
VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG
CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY TBA • CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA
FAREWELL KRAKOA VARIANT COVER BY TBA • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TBA
THE FIGHT FOR KRAKOA HAS BEEN LOST!
Ten years ago, the mutants returned from their exile to try and reclaim the Earth from the forces of Orchis. They failed. Now, within the victorious Orchis with their gauntlet choking the world, Nimrod and Omega Sentinel put their plan within a plan into action. They are to summon their binary god to consume everything in their accession. All that stands between them is the X-Men. What can they do? They're the X-Men. They'll find a way. That's their power. So begins a story beyond time and space, with the rise of powers beyond our petty human intelligence. From writer Kieron Gillen (IMMORTAL X-MEN, UNCANNY X-MEN) and artist R.B. Silva (POWERS OF X, CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH) comes half of the story that will bring the Krakoa Age to its conclusion!
40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99
Order using 75960620767100111
CABLE #1 (OF 4)
FABIAN NICIEZA (W) • SCOT EATON (A) • Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO
VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY
STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA
HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.
VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO
THE FUTURE MUST NOT COME TO PASS!
All the signs are here: The Neocracy is coming – and with it comes not only the end of mutantkind, but all of the humankind as well! As if rescuing Young Nate from the ongoing threat of Orchis weren't enough, can Cable root out this growing threat and decimate it before the Neocracy has a chance to take hold. But is he already too late to change the future? Don’t miss out on Fabian Nicieza and Scot Eaton’s explosive first issue of CABLE!
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
DEAD X-MEN #1 (OF 4)
STEVE FOXE (W) • VINCENZO CARRATÙ, BERNARD CHANG & JONAS SCHARF (A)
Cover by PERE PÉREZ • VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK
VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK • VARIANT COVER BY TBA
WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN EASTMAN
DEATH WAS ONLY THE BEGINNING!
When the world turned against Krakoa, these five mutants lost their lives…but their mission as X-Men is just getting started. To preserve Xavier’s dream, they must accomplish the impossible – or die again trying! Spinning out from RISE OF THE POWERS OF X, discover…who are the DEAD X-MEN?!
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #1 (OF 4)
AL EWING (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A) • Cover by STEFANO CASELLI
VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS
NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI
STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN
FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN
INSIGNIA VARIANT COVER AND INSIGNIA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
LIFEDEATH!
On Krakoa, resurrection from the dead was as easy as completing a circuit – but Krakoa fell. The time of easy miracles is over, and only the hard roads are left. Now it falls to Storm – as the epic conclusion to the Krakoan age looms – to bring their oldest enemy home to fight against the FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X…but after all he did, and all that was done to him, can Magneto bear to return?
40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99
Order using 75960620779400111
RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #41
ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)
ROM VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI
VARIANT COVER BY TBA • DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY Lorenzo Pastrovicchio
DISNEY WHAT IF? BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY Lorenzo Pastrovicchio
GANG WAR CONTINUES!
• With all of New York’s super underworld fighting for dominance, you didn’t think Wilson Fisk, the former Kingpin of Crime, would sit it out, did you?
32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99
Order using 75960620200304111
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #42
ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY JOEY VASQUEZ
WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY ALEX SAVIUK
SPIDER-MAN MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT
PETER PARKERVERSE VARIANT COVER BY TBA
VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.
GANG WAR CONTINUES!
• The Beetle has stepped up in her father’s absence, and she’s become a very different Janice Lincoln.
• She’s smart, dangerous and ready to take the big chair. With Spider-Man and others distracted by Kingpin, she just might do it.
32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99
DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU: GANG WAR #2 (OF 3)
GREG PAK (W) • Caio Majado (A)
Cover by DAVID AJA
Variant Cover by Marcus To
• GANG WAR is here! Shang-Chi’s greatest weapons are lost to him! And Chinatown will burn if the Master of Kung Fu doesn’t win the war!
• Can Shang-Chi defeat his rivals and protect Chinatown without sacrificing his principles?
• Or will SPIDER-MAN and his allies bring him down first?!
40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR #3 (OF 4)
RODNEY BARNES (W)
RAMÓN F. BACHS (A)
Cover by CAANAN WHITE
CONNECTING VARIANT COVER
BY SERGIO DAVILA
KINGPIN MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT
THE FIGHT FOR NEW YORK IS ON!
SPIDER-SLAYERS are back and bigger than ever! Luke Cage, Danny Rand, Jessica Jones, Cloak and Dagger face a GIANT threat as they battle for the soul of New York!
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
Order using 75960620784800311
DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR #2 (OF 4)
ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TBA
AS GANG WAR RAGES ON, A NEW PLAYER EMERGES!
New York City’s criminal element stands poised to tear itself and the entire island to pieces with only Elektra standing between them and the citizens of Hell’s Kitchen! Fighting against foes first seen in Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder’s first explosive chapter of DAREDEVIL, Elektra has her hands full to begin with – but a dangerous new player with powerful and lethal abilities and skills to match Elektra’s own explodes into the fray!
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
Order using 75960620778700211
SPIDER-WOMAN #3
STEVE FOXE (W) • CAROLA BORELLI (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
VARIANT COVER BY EMILIO LAISO
WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL
GANG WAR RAGES ON!
Spider-Woman tried to take down Diamondback’s operation from the top…and barely escaped with her life. Now she’s angrier than ever and ready to hit him – and Hydra – where it hurts. Jessica Drew goes street level as GANG WAR nears its brutal conclusion!
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #15
CODY ZIGLAR (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY ALAN QUAH
WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY
MS. MARVEL CHARGES INTO GANG WAR!
MILES MORALES is losing his battle to save Brooklyn – can MS. MARVEL turn the tide?! HOBGOBLIN is out for revenge against SPIDER-MAN – but he’s not the only classic Spidey villain who wants a piece of Miles…
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
Order using 75960620483001511
KID VENOM: ORIGINS #1
TAIGAMI (W) • TAIGAMI (A/C)
VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE
THIS IS KID VENOM!
• For the first time collected in one issue, the full four parts of KID VENOM from DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE!
• Also, behind-the-scenes content never before seen, including the original work that brought Taigami to Marvel!
• Plus: A glimpse at what the future holds for KID VENOM!
32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99
ORDER USING 75960620885200111
BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES #1 (OF 4)
MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • Álvaro López (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY TBA
VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY
INTO THE FORBIDDEN ZONE!
In a hostile world run by aggressive gorillas, scientists Cornelius and Zira are the only apes alive who see value in the mute, dumb human race – but even they know human capabilities have severe limits. So when their nephew Lucius goes missing, it is with great trepidation that they turn to a human ally, a young woman who will someday earn the moniker “Nova”...
Steeped in a love for the classic tales, Marc Guggenheim and Álvaro López's series will take the Planet of the Apes legacy to explosive new heights – and it all starts here!
40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99
Order using 75960620822700111
JACKPOT #1
CELESTE BRONFMAN (W) • JOEY VAZQUEZ (A) • Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS
VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE
VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI
JACKPOT VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE • JACKPOT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE
VARIANT COVER BY TBA
ALWAYS BET ON RED!
• A GANG WAR TIE-IN!
• Mary Jane Watson, A.K.A. JACKPOT, gets her first solo super story since her debut in ASM #31!
• New York City is in chaos as the super-powered criminal gangs are at war, and it’s all hands on deck!
• It’s a baptism by fire, but, come on, this is Mary Jane. What CAN’T she handle?!
32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99
POWER PACK: INTO THE STORM #1 (OF 5)
LOUISE SIMONSON (W) • JUNE BRIGMAN (A/C)
Variant Cover by NICOLETTA BALDARI • VARIANT COVER BY Elizabeth Torque
Alex, Julie, Jack and Katie Power are super-hero siblings determined to do their part to protect the world despite their young age. The problem is that their parents don’t want them to have powers – and can’t know that they do. But when their friend Franklin Richards has a premonition of a galactic threat hurtling their way, the Power siblings will have to decide what kind of heroes they want to be – and what they’re willing to give up along the way.
Original creators Louise Simonson and June Brigman return to explore an exciting new adventure from the early days of the POWER PACK!
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-MAN #1
CODY ZIGLAR (W) • IBAN COELLO (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH
DEADLY FOES VARIANT COVER BY DAVE BARDIN
VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA
SPIDER-MAN VS. VENOM!
• DYLAN BROCK, A.K.A. VENOM, has a bone…or a brain…to pick with MILES MORALES!
• With MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN scribe CODY ZIGLAR teaming up with IBAN COELLO (VENOM, FANTASTIC FOUR), and with a cover by the legendary BRYAN HITCH, this is a GIANT-SIZED spidey story that can’t be missed! And this is just the first of more exciting GIANT-SIZE one-shots featuring your favorite characters releasing through the first half of this year!
• PLUS: Includes a reprinting of ULTIMATE COMICS: SPIDER-MAN #22 by Spidey-legends Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli featuring the epic conclusion of Miles' first battle with Ultimate Venom!
48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$6.99
Order using 75960620843200111
MIGUEL O'HARA - SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 (OF 5)
STEVE ORLANDO (W) • DEVMALYA PRAMANIK (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW
VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN
HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY RICK LEONARDI
DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO
CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK
WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID YARDIN
BEWARE - MARVEL ZOMBIE: 2099!
• MIGUEL O’HARA teams up with BLADE 2099 to take on a new horrific threat to NUEVA YORK!
• Introducing the MARVEL ZOMBIE of 2099! He lives! He strikes! And no spider can hold him!
• Will SPIDER-MAN be able to stop the ever-evolving zombie infection before it takes hold of his mother and the citizens of the Barrio?
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
Order using 75960620840100111
MIGUEL O'HARA - SPIDER-MAN 2099 #2 (OF 5)
STEVE ORLANDO (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW
VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN NGUYEN • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL DOWLING
CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK
BEWARE - THE LUNAR TOMB OF DRACULA!
• DRACULA returns!
• The moon is under attack, and SPIDER-MAN must team up with MOON KNIGHT 2099 to save it!
• Our celestial web-slinger is going to need some new armor to get through it all!
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
Order using 75960620840100211STEVE ORLANDO (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW
VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN NGUYEN • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL DOWLING
CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK
BEWARE - THE LUNAR TOMB OF DRACULA!
• DRACULA returns!
• The moon is under attack, and SPIDER-MAN must team up with MOON KNIGHT 2099 to save it!
• Our celestial web-slinger is going to need some new armor to get through it all!
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
Order using 75960620840100211
MIGUEL O'HARA - SPIDER-MAN 2099 #3 (OF 5)
STEVE ORLANDO (W) • JASON MUHR (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW
VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY
CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK
BEWARE - WEREWOLF UNLEASHED!
• Cursed by blood — WEREWOLF BY 2099!
• SPIDER-MAN must take on the WEREWOLF in a no-holds-barred battle!
• An over-the-top MONSTER MASH for the 100th LEGACY ISSUE!
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
MIGUEL O'HARA - SPIDER-MAN 2099 #4 (OF 5)
STEVE ORLANDO (W) •CHRIS CAMPANA (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW
VARIANT COVER BY KLAUS JANSON • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA
CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK
BEWARE - TOMORROW'S TERROR INCORPORTED!
• TERROR returns to his horrific roots!
• SPIDER-MAN must go up against THE NEW TERROR INC. – body parts will fly!
• Can SPIDER-MAN get TERROR to finally change his ways?
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
MIGUEL O'HARA - SPIDER-MAN 2099 #5 (OF 5)
STEVE ORLANDO (W) • STEFANO RAFFAELE (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW
VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO RAFFAELE
CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK
BEWARE - REBIRTH OF THE MAN-THING!
• SPIDER-MAN must find a way to save the lives (and data) of the people of NUEVA YORK from the touch of MAN-THING 2099!
• What does this new shambling monstrosity mean for the future of Nueva York?
• Also featuring the return of THE SPECIALIST!
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
G.O.D.S. #4
JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI
VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA
VARIANT COVER BY TBA
That guy in the beekeeper suit is holding a thing that’s freaking everyone out. A Skinner box is bigger on the inside than the outside. The Avatar makes an enemy on the Axis of Power. If you save the universe and no one remembers, is it worth it? Maybe.
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI
VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA
VARIANT COVER BY TBA
That guy in the beekeeper suit is holding a thing that’s freaking everyone out. A Skinner box is bigger on the inside than the outside. The Avatar makes an enemy on the Axis of Power. If you save the universe and no one remembers, is it worth it? Maybe.
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #1
Jed MacKay (W) • Alessandro Capuccio (A) • Cover by David Finch
Foil variant COVER by Alessandro Capuccio
VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO
DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO
VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER
HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY GENE COLAN • VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST
VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Clad in the black of mourning, the Midnight Mission remains!
But who is left to keep the faith? And how have they been changed by the Black Spectre's master stroke? The next chapter of MOON KNIGHT starts here as the congregants of the Midnight Mission pick up the pieces and carry on the mission...and find themselves faced with a mysterious new enemy in eerily familiar vestments.
40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99
Order using 75960620807400111
RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.
SPIDER-GWEN SMASH #2 (OF 4)
Melissa Flores (W) • Enid Balám (A) • Cover by David Nakayama
VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO
VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO
STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE
DEEP DISH AND DEEP TROUBLE!
Next tour stop – CHICAGO! Gwen pulls double duty as drummer and secret bodyguard for Dazzler as tensions threaten to tear both bands apart. Plus, Hulk attacks again, but this time, he’s not alone! What is Earth-65’s Bruce Banner really after?
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
Order using 75960620764000211
CARNAGE #3
TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) • COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA
VARIANT COVER BY PERE PEREZ
CARNAGE MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT
SACRIFICES MUST BE MADE!
Cletus Kasady has returned and has his sights set on the biggest prize of all, but first, he must face a reality-altering face-off the likes of which the Marvel Universe has never seen!
32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99
SPIDER-BOY #3
DAN SLOTT (W) • PACO MEDINA (A) • Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS
STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI
WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN
VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS
DISASSEMBLY REQUIRED!
The richest jerk on the planet now owns the deadliest fighting machine of all time! How can Spider-Boy even hope to stop...the Toy Soldier?! Watch out, kid! This one-of-a-kind collectible can KILL! Also...the Webless Wonder teams up with Thor, Son of Odin, as a creature from Asgard threatens Bailey Briggs’ friendly neighborhood.
32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99
SENTRY #2 (OF 4)
JASON LOO (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) Cover by BEN HARVEY
VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO
VARIANT COVER BY SUNGHAN YUNE
As more people begin manifesting Sentry’s powers, it’s all Misty Knight and Jessica Jones can do to keep track of the incidents, let alone discover any connections between them. Meanwhile, each new Sentry must reckon with their newfound abilities — and what this newfound power means for who they will become. Unfortunately, one of them isn’t a team player…
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
Order using 75960620742800211
THUNDERBOLTS #2 (OF 4)
COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) GERALDO BORGES (A)
Cover by TERRY DODSON
Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA
CONNECTING VARIANT COVER
BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS
THE REVOLUTION VS. THE KINGPIN!
When Contessa Valentina Allegra De Fontaine gets word that Kingpin will be overseeing the transfer of the Red Skull’s fortune at the notorious Hellfire Club, Bucky Barnes enlists the aid of his favorite masters of infiltration – a symbiote-equipped Black Widow and a dressed-to-impress Yelena Belova, the White Widow! But to rob the Red Skull of his ill-gotten gains, they’ll have to go through Wilson Fisk…and that didn’t go too well for Bucky last time…
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
Order using 75960620741100211
SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #3
DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TBA
WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA
TIME IS RUNNING OUT!
Only ONE man can save the day! Well, one man and his army of expendable Spider-Minions! The Spider-Base will be reactivated! Refuel the Arachno-Mechs! Load your web-cannons! The moment you’ve been training for has arrived! Suit up, dolts! We’re going to WAR!
32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99
Order using 75960620747300311
WHITE WIDOW #3 (OF 4)
Sarah Gailey (W)
Alessandro Miracolo (A)
Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
Variant cover by SAOWEE
When a shady corporation called Armament threatens Yelena Belova and her neighbors with eviction under suspicious circumstances, she decides to take the problem into her own hands. After all, there’s rarely a problem a little murder can’t solve! But Armament is not quite what it seems – and a single mistake could cost Yelena everything.
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
Order using 75960620800500311
THANOS #2 (OF 4)
CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)
LUCA PIZZARI (A)
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
ROM VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE
VARIANT COVER BY TBA
THE ILLUMINATI’S
SECRET WEAPON: HULK!
The new Illuminati move on Thanos to prevent him from destroying the Earth as part of his quest to reclaim his beloved Death, which means it’s time to bring in the biggest gun they’ve got: THE INCREDIBLE HULK!
32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
Order using 75960620825800211
MARVEL MEOW #1
Nao Fuji (W) • Nao Fuji (A/C)
Variant cover by Doaly • Variant cover by Chrissie Zullo
MARVEL MEOW MAKES ITS PAWESOME PRINT DEBUT!
Marvel’s most fearsome – and furriest – heroes are here to save the day and beg for treats in the process! Follow Chewie, Liho, Alpine and the rest of the Avengers’ feline friends as they cause a few cat-tastrophes…and maybe vanquish some villains in the process! Whether it’s crashing Captain Marvel’s apartment or defeating Doc Ock, you can always count on these cats for some cute chaos! Collecting the hit Infinity Comic series from Marvel Unlimited and featuring a brand-new cover and exclusive new story!
56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED ALL AGES ...$5.99
ORDER USING 75960620884500111
PUNISHER #3
DAVID PEPOSE (W) • DAVE WACHTER (A) • Cover by ROD REIS
VARIANT COVER BY LUCIO PARRILLO
WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY TBA
ENTER...THE FEARMASTER!
• Hunted down by the authorities, the Punisher must face down the one threat that cannot be stopped by bombs or bullets...the terrors inside his own mind.
• With an innocent life hanging in the balance, can the Punisher escape the Fearmaster’s deadly abattoir, or will his quest for vengeance be cut short just as his true enemy stands revealed?
32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99
DAREDEVIL: BLACK ARMOR #3 (OF 4)
D.G. CHICHESTER (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A) • COVER BY MARK BAGLEY
VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN EASTMAN
BACK IN BLACK!
Friends and foes alike become embroiled in the battle for their lives beneath the streets of Hell’s Kitchen! With a deadly puppet master who returning and legendary writer D.G. Chichester is no stranger to and your new favorite artist Netho Diaz, this series has only just started to turn up the heat!
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
X-FORCE #48
BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)
Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA
Variant Cover by JOHN CASSADAY
Variant cover by NICK BRADSHAW
TARGET: BEAST begins here!
He was their mission commander. Now he is their mission. At last, X-FORCE takes the fight to HENRY McCOY, A.K.A. BEAST – and he will answer for his crimes!
32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
X-MEN #4 FACSIMILE EDITION - NEW PRINTING!
Written by STAN LEE
Penciled by JACK KIRBY
Cover by JACK KIRBY
Magneto returns to battle the X-Men, and he’s brought the new Brotherhood of Evil Mutants! Courtesy of the boundless imaginations of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch enter the Marvel Universe alongside enduring mutant menaces Toad and Mastermind! As Magneto and Professor X clash on the astral plane, the Brotherhood overruns and conquers the small nation of Santo Marco in the name of mutant supremacy, and the stage is set for a dramatic showdown with the X-Men! A rivalry for the ages begins here, and Wanda and Pietro Maximoff start their incredible journey from villainy to their ultimate destiny in the mighty Avengers! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-MEN (1963) #4.
32 PGS./All Ages…$4.99
X-MEN #30
GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PHIL NOTO (A) • Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA
TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
ROM VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • BAMF VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON
WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY ETHAN YOUNG
VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI
WE ARE NOT ANIMALS!
As the chaos of mutantkind’s fight back against their fall at the hands of Orchis rages in FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X, other forgotten foes come from the woodwork to take on the X-Men in their time of peril! Synch and Talon find themselves once more besieged by the High Evolutionary and his creations to reap the consequences of their last encounter!
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
WOLVERINE #41
BENJAMIN PERCY & VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • CORY SMITH & GEOFF SHAW (A)
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO
VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO
SABRETOOTH THROUGH THE AGES VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY
WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN
VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA
VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU
SABRETOOTH WAR BEGINS HERE!
THE MOST VIOLENT WOLVERINE STORY EVER TOLD!
Get ready for the showdown to end all showdowns – WOLVERINE VS. SABRETOOTH!
It’s been years since these heavy hitters have crossed paths in the Marvel Universe, but as Krakoa falls, so rises SABRETOOTH – and he’s out for revenge! They threw VICTOR CREED in the PIT, but he’s free and, wielding an army of Sabretooths, will prove once and for all why he is LOGAN’s ultimate nemesis. Co-written by literary powerhouses Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, GHOST RIDER) and Victor LaValle (The Changeling, SABRETOOTH) and drawn by artistic dynamos Cory Smith (CONAN, GHOST RIDER) and Geoff Shaw (WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE, WOLVERINE: PATCH), don’t miss the inaugural issue in this multi-shipping saga leading up to the landmark issue #50!
32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99
Order using 75960609661904111
WOLVERINE #42
BENJAMIN PERCY & VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • Cory Smith (A)
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS
STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO
SABRETOOTH THROUGH THE AGES VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT WILLIAMS
VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU
SABRETOOTH WAR – PART 2!
VICTOR CREED and the SABRETEETH have big plans for LOGAN. See the war escalate under the claws of the many Creeds!
32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99
MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD #3 (OF 4)
TOM DEFALCO (W) • PAT OLLIFFE (A) • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY
ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK
SECRET SHIELD VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO
VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO
CYCLOPS MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT
AMID THE CHAOS, THERE COMES – A CALAMITY!
• BARON ZEMO and the villains have the heroes in their grasp! But what discovery by the HOBGOBLIN will threaten to tear their shaky alliance asunder?
• Featuring SPIDER-MAN, the HUMAN TORCH and some surprise guests — but you’ll never believe the ending!
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #252 FACSIMILE EDITION – NEW PRINTING!
Written by ROGER STERN & TOM DEFALCO
Penciled by RON FRENZ
VARIANT COVER BY TBA • FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
The stunning debut of Spider-Man’s black suit – the alien costume that would one day become Venom! As Spidey makes his homecoming from the super hero Secret Wars, he returns with a miraculous new outfit, a striking black-and-white Spider-Man costume that morphs and responds to his very thoughts – allowing him to change back to Peter Parker at will! But could this miraculous article of alien clothing have a mind of its own? With New Yorkers made uneasy by his new look and the Secret Wars photos he took far too alien to sell to the Daily Bugle, can Peter pick up the life he left behind? Relive the issue that set in motion the entire saga of Venom! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #252.
32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99
RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.
MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION
Written by JIM SHOOTER
Penciled by MIKE ZECK • Cover by MIKE ZECK
HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY MIKE ZECK • FOIL VARIANT Cover ALSO AVAILABLE
The Beyonder has assembled all of the players on Battleworld – now it’s time to fight! Spider-Man and the various members of the Avengers, Fantastic Four and the X-Men have barely gotten settled in their new surroundings when an army of villains attacks – and the Beyonder’s brand-new planet learns the true meaning of battle! But while this battalion of bad guys looks to secure an early victory, two of the Marvel Universe’s heavyweight schemers make plans of their own. What does Doctor Doom want with Galactus? Why has Magneto gone solo in a fortress of his own? And as the dust settles on the first round of the Beyonder’s secret war, who will be left standing? It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #1.
32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99
RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.
Order using 75960620816600111
MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGENDS #1
DAVID F. WALKER; JUSTINA IRELAND AND MORE! (W) • TBA (A)
Cover by CAANAN WHITE • VARIANT COVER BY SEAN DAMIEN HILL
VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI • VARIANT COVER BY TBA
Cornerstones of the Marvel Universe unite in this jam-packed special! Captain America graces the city skies – and dives headlong into the dangers of its alleyways. Misty Knight gets the anniversary treatment as she approaches fifty years of publication history! And – in a bold tale of corruption, abuse and the hope that springs eternal – Elijah Bradley makes an explosive return to the spotlight! All this and more from the program that brings you the world outside your window in real time – MARVEL’S VOICES kicks off a triumphant new year of stories!
40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99
VENOM #29
AL EWING (W) • CAFU (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE
WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU
EDDIE BROCK’S TOUR DE FORCE CONTINUES!
While chaos has reigned for Dylan Brock and the Venom symbiote, EDDIE BROCK continues to kick ass and take no prisoners, fighting like hell to get back to them! Eddie started as a King in Black and has gone on a transformative journey that has put Meridius’ very existence into a state of uncertainty! But with Meridius’ fate thrown into question, so is Eddie’s — and his transformations aren’t over…
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
Order using 75960620191402911
CAPTAIN MARVEL #4
Alyssa Wong (W) • Jan Bazaldua (A) • Cover by Stephen Segovia
Variant Cover by Carmen Carnero • Rom Variant Cover by David Marquez
BLAST-HER INTO THE NEGATIVE ZONE!
Determined to free both herself and the morally ambiguous Yuna from the permanent bond of the Nega-Bands, Captain Marvel brings the fight home to the Negative Zone! Buried deep somewhere inside this topsy-turvy world is the key to breaking the bond, but nothing in the Zone comes free. And when Carol ends up on Blastaar’s doorstep, the disgraced king gets a perfect shot at revenge.
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
Order using 75960620774900411
AVENGERS #9
JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by STUART IMMONEN
STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK
VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA
WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS
The Avengers battle the Twilight Court...for the sake of Kang the Conqueror? The Twilight Court wishes to bring Kang to justice, but the Avengers still have need of the comatose conqueror. Which side can claim to truly be just?
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
Order using 75960620426700911
SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #4
RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A) • Cover by JEN BARTEL
VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH
WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS
• SHE-HULK and JACK OF HEARTS go on vacation…IN SPACE!
• Someone from Jack’s past is looking for him.
• When two heavy hitters like She-Hulk and Jack of Hearts are in SERIOUS DANGER, that’s a huge problem.
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
Order using 75960620782400411
CAPTAIN AMERICA #5
J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • LAN MEDINA (A) • Cover by Taurin Clarke
WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY JIM RUGG
VARIANT COVER BY Björn Barends
STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA
New information about Captain America’s recent attacker — a mysterious figure known only as the Emissary – has Steve Rogers, Misty Knight and Sharon Carter scrambling to protect a peace rally from being this new foe’s next target. But how can masters of physical and mental might defend against the supernatural prowess of an ancient evil?
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
Order using 75960620740400511
INCREDIBLE HULK #8
PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)
WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN NGUYEN
VARIANT COVER BY TBA
THE EPIC CONCLUSION OF HULK’S THROWDOWN WITH THE WWII GHOST RIDER AND THE WAR DEVILS!
The Personification of Rage and the Spirit of Vengeance have their own vengeful spirit to conquer! When the Hulk and the undead Ghost Rider of the past finally come face-to-face with the monstrosity controlling the war devils, a bone-crushing brawl follows!
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
IMMORTAL THOR #6
AL EWING (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS
WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS MAGNO
VARIANT COVER BY JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO
THOR MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT
A LEGEND FROM THE PAST!
• The All-Father sought answers to his new troubles in memories of old. And to refresh those memories, he consulted his Skald...
• ...to tell a tale of when Young Thor and Young Loki journeyed out beyond Asgard – on a quest that would determine the fate of all the Realms.
• This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR...and of his first Journey Into Mystery.
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99AL EWING (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS
WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS MAGNO
VARIANT COVER BY JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO
THOR MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT
A LEGEND FROM THE PAST!
• The All-Father sought answers to his new troubles in memories of old. And to refresh those memories, he consulted his Skald...
• ...to tell a tale of when Young Thor and Young Loki journeyed out beyond Asgard – on a quest that would determine the fate of all the Realms.
• This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR...and of his first Journey Into Mystery.
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
BLADE #7
BRYAN HILL (W) • VALENTINA PINTI (A) • COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE
WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO
BLADE TEAMS UP WITH THE HULK TO TAME THE ANGER WITHIN!
In preparation to face the Adana once more, Blade must confront the monster he is afraid he is…and who knows better what it’s like to live with a monstrous version of yourself than Bruce Banner?
32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
Order using 75960620585100711
DAREDEVIL #5
SALADIN AHMED (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL • DAREDEVIL MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT
WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ
DAREDEVIL’S SECOND ARC BEGINS WITH A BRUTAL BOUT!
In the senses-shattering second arc of DAREDEVIL, creators Saladin Ahmed and Germán Peralta continue the explosive debut of this new series featuring an all-new villain for Daredevil to face down!
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
CAPWOLF & THE HOWLING COMMANDOS #4 (OF 4)
STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W)
CARLOS MAGNO (A)
Cover by RYAN BROWN
It’s a fight of a lifetime as Cap and the Howling Commandos race to prevent the Nazis from unleashing werewolves on the world. But when the best laid plans go sideways, it will take a miracle – and faith in each other – to ensure the whole team makes it out alive…
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
SILVER SURFER REBIRTH: LEGACY #5 (OF 5)
Ron Marz (W) • Ron Lim (A/C)
THE SILVER SURFER
VS. MEPHISTO!
• The Surfer and Genis-Vell have survived Thanos, Galactus and time itself, but now it’s time for a date with the devil!
• But what does the Lord of Darkness want with an Infinity Gem?
• And even if our heroes can uncover Mephisto’s game, can they best him?
• This fan-favorite team brings everything together for this final installment!
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
Order using 75960620435900511
INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #14
GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Juan Frigeri (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU
ROM VARIANT COVER BY SKAN
IRON MAN MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT • VARIANT COVER BY TBA
• Tony Stark needs more than just an armor to defeat Orchis, he needs an army.
• Can Ironheart build one in time?
• Who will answer the call?
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #10
COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • Kev Walker (A) • Cover by Emilio Laiso
ROM VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO
THE BATTLE OF THE BRANCHWORLDS BEGINS!
• The flowering of Grootspace is almost upon us, but Empress Victoria and the Spartax Armada have arrived to stop it.
• Can Star-Lord make peace with his people?
• Or will Groot’s second chance die on the vine?
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
BLACK PANTHER #8
EVE L. EWING (W) • CHRIS ALLEN & MACK CHATER (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO
WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN
T’CHALLA VS. MONET!
The missing-persons cases spiraling out of Birnin T’Chaka worsens, and Black Panther is determined to find out who is behind the disappearances. What does it have to do with the St. Croix family and their daughter, the powerful Uncanny Avenger known as Monet? T’Challa is about to find out!
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
FANTASTIC FOUR #15
RYAN NORTH (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS
VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESO MOBILI • GALACTUS MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT
• I was created by mistake: a mind of minds, spread out across the vast swath of humanity, unseen but strong, stronger still every day. The world was confusing, but I learned. I grew.
• And then the Fantastic Four, the world’s greatest heroes — themselves led by the world’s smartest man — tried to kill me. They failed. But they showed me they were a threat. They showed me I needed to defend myself.
• They showed me that the Fantastic Four needed to die.
• And as I strengthen my control over the world, Reed Richards, Susan Storm, Ben Grimm, Johnny Storm and Alicia Masters will soon learn there’s nowhere they can hide...
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
Order using 75960620289801511
FANTASTIC FOUR #16
RYAN NORTH (W) • FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS
VARIANT COVER BY TBA
WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY CHAD HARDIN
• When a teacher shares a list of inventions a scientist from the 1600s hoped future generations would one day make, Valeria and Franklin Richards decide to go for bonus points…
• …by ticking off some of those unfinished items and inventing the impossible.
• Enlisting the aid of Jo-Venn and N’Kalla Grimm, the four of them engage in a little amateur mad science that quickly spirals out of hand!
• Do they go to their parents and ask for help? Of course not! A couple of kids can easily fix this, right?
• According to the couple of kids involved in this series of bad decisions: yes! Absolutely! Nothing will possibly go wrong.
• Also featured in this issue: several things going wrong!
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
AVENGERS INC. #5
AL EWING (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A)
Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA
VISION MARVEL MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE
VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK
THE SECRET REVEALED!
• Her name is Janet Van Dyne. She led the Avengers. She’s divorced. Deep down, she still considers herself a widow.
• His name is Henry Pym. He’s the leader of the new Lethal Legion. He’s her ex-husband. He’s very much alive.
• Together, they’ve got a LOT to talk about...
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #4 (OF 4)
SALADIN AHMED (W)
JUAN FERREYRA (A/C)
• The most terrifying series of 2023 reaches its conclusion!
• His loved ones were threatened. His life was compromised.
• Who pulled the strings? Mysterio? Or someone far worse?
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
DOCTOR STRANGE #11
Jed MacKay (W) • DANILO S. BEYRUTH (A) • Cover by Alex Ross
VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK
WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY E.J. SU
• In the aftermath of the war with General Strange, Stephen and Clea must set things to rights.
• But what about Clea’s new sister? Will they really return her to her warlord parents?
• Can the Stranges reckon with the legacy of the Faltine?
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
Order using 75960620534901111
MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4 (OF 4)
STEVE SKROCE, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS & MARY SANGIOVANNI (W)
STEVE SKROCE, DANNY EARLS & STEFANO LANDINI (A) • Cover by KYLE HOTZ
UNEARTHED VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS
HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA
VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA
FEW SURVIVORS REMAIN…WHO WILL MAKE IT OUT ALIVE?!
• Three more sagas from the front lines of the zombie apocalypse – the final desperate remnants of humanity in a Marvel Universe full of horror!
• BLADE makes his last stand against evil in the stark, dangerous polar north! A lone PUNISHER faces down the horde…and the decision that very well may be his last! And SHANNA THE SHE-DEVIL battles the Savage Land in an onslaught that can only be described with two words: zombie dinosaurs!
• What more can we say?! Don’t miss out on the bloodiest installment yet!
40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99
Order using 75960620776300411
ALIEN #3
DECLAN SHALVEY (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO & DECLAN SHALVEY (A)
Cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ
VARIANT COVER BY DOALY • VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN
STAY FROSTY!
The Yutani family has decided to settle the invasion of LV-695 personally. But no corporate executive has the authority to tell a Xenomorph what to do…unless the order is “slaughter”! And knowing the Weyland-Yutani Corp? It just might be. Trapped between an avalanche and a watery death, the mysterious “Cole” makes her hardest decisions yet.
32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99
STAR WARS: THRAWN - ALLIANCES #1
TIMOTHY ZAHN & JODY HOUSER (W)
ANDREA DI VITO & PAT OLLIFFE (A) • Cover by ROD REIS
VARIANT COVER BY PAUL RENAUD
VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE
VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE
PROMO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
RETURN TO THE SAGA OF THRAWN WITH THE COMIC-BOOK ADAPTATION OF THRAWN: ALLIANCES!
• TIMOTHY ZAHN teams with STAR WARS veteran JODY HOUSER to bring THRAWN: ALLIANCES to the pages of comic books!
• Watch as ANDREA DI VITO & PAT OLLIFFE bring the action to life showcasing the tactical prowess of the galaxy's most dangerous mind!
40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99
Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.
STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – SHADOWS OF STARLIGHT #4 (OF 4)
CHARLES SOULE (W) • DAVID MESSINA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO
VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH • VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU
MARCHION RO WINS!
The final glimpse of the lost year of THE HIGH REPUBLIC is revealed, as we follow the EYE OF THE STORM himself, MARCHION RO, from his greatest triumph – the destruction of the JEDI fortress known as STARLIGHT BEACON – to the many trials that came after!
32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99
Order using 75960620763300411
Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.
STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #3 [PHASE III]
CAVAN SCOTT (W) • JIM TOWE (A) • COVER BY PHIL NOTO
VVARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ
CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN
VIRGIN CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN
THE TAKING OF THE ATARAXIA!
• LOURNA DEE’s treachery has been revealed!
• But can she escape as the REPUBLIC DEFENSE COALITION combines forces with an unlikely ally?
• JEDI MASTER KEEVE TRENNIS must board a ship she thought was lost, but is anyone prepared for the extent of Lourna’s ruthlessness?
• INNOCENT LIVES hang in the balance as Keeve makes a monumental decision!
32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99
Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.
STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #4 (OF 6)
JODY HOUSER (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO
VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA • VARIANT COVER BY RACHAEL STOTT
OBI-WAN PLOTS A DARING MISSION INTO ENEMY TERRITORY!
• OBI-WAN and TALA must evade the INQUISITORS to rescue LEIA!
• Meanwhile, THIRD SISTER and the other INQUISITORS try to impress DARTH VADER by being the one to finally capture OBI-WAN!
40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99
Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.
STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON TWO #8
RODNEY BARNES (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • Cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA
VARIANT COVER BY CAFU • VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS
CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
THE RESCUE!
• The MANDALORIAN and his allies attempt a daring rescue.
• MOFF GIDEON unleashes the DARK TROOPERS while the fate of GROGU hangs in the balance!
• Guest-starring an UNEXPECTED JEDI!
40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99
Order using 75960620598100811
Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.
STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #42
GREG PAK (W) • ADAM GORHAM (A)
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
VARIANT COVER BY Alan Quah
STAR WARS REBELS 10TH ANNIVERSARY AHSOKA VARIANT COVER BY CASPAR WIJNGAARD
LOGO VARIANT COVER also available
THE RISE OF THE SCHISM IMPERIAL!
• In the wake of DARK DROIDS, DARTH VADER explores his powers and takes on the most dangerous team of rebel heroes he's ever faced!
• Meanwhile, the greatest threat to the EMPEROR’S rule is rising – from within THE EMPIRE itself! Will the DARK LORD OF THE SITH destroy it – or join it?
• Featuring the comic-book debut of ENRIC PRYDE from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker!
32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99
Order using 75960609601504211
STAR WARS #42
CHARLES SOULE (W)
STEVEN CUMMINGS (A)
Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
STAR WARS REBELS 10TH ANNIVERSARY THE GRAND INQUISITOR VARIANT COVER BY CASPAR WIJNGAARD
ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
VARIANT COVER BY Björn Barends
LOGO VARIANT COVER also available
SITH RISING!
• LUKE SKYWALKER knows his destiny is leading him toward a confrontation with DARTH VADER.
• But Vader is a Dark Lord of THE SITH, and Luke is barely even a JEDI.
• To have any chance at survival, he must find a way to train himself in the battle techniques he will soon face. He must find…ANOTHER SITH!
32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99
Order using 75960609600804211
STAR WARS: VISIONS - TAKASHI OKAZAKI #1
TAKASHI OKAZAKI (W) • TAKASHI OKAZAKI (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY STAN SAKAI
VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO
VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI
TAKASHI OKAZAKI RETURNS TO THE WORLD OF THE RONIN ONCE MORE!
• We've seen THE RONIN as a Sith slayer...but who was the Ronin before?
• See the early history of THE RONIN and his SITH origins in this one-of-a-kind VISIONS Special!
• Featuring THE RONIN from the first season of the hit Disney+ series, STAR WARS: VISIONS!
32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99
Order using 75960620647600111
Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.
STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #40
ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)
Cover by BETSY COLA
VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY
LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
NIGHT AS DAY!
• The TAGGE FLEET burns. The GALAXY reels.
• DOCTOR APHRA is alone.
• But as she explores an ancient ruin on a desolate planet, Aphra may find the answers she’s been hunting for her entire life.
• Is this the end for DOCTOR APHRA?!
32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99
STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #42
ETHAN SACKS (W) • JETHRO MORALES & PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)
Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS
VARIANT COVER BY DAVE WACHTER
VARIANT COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON
LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
THE EXPLOSIVE END OF THE SAGA!
• VALANCE THE BOUNTY HUNTER has one final mission to complete…and it may indeed be his LAST!
• Can he and the crew fight their way past BOBA FETT…and JABBA’s SECRET WEAPON?
• The GRAND FINALE of the series that’s four years in the making!
32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99
Marvel January 2024 Comic Books Schedule
On sale January 3
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #41
- CAPTAIN AMERICA #5
- DOCTOR STRANGE #11
- FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #1
- FANTASTIC FOUR #15
- MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION
- MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4
- RETURN TO THE PLANET OF THE APES #1
- SENTRY #2
- SILVER SURFER REBIRTH: LEGACY #5
- SPIDER-MAN 2099: BEWARE, MIGUEL O’HARA #1
- STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #42
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - SHADOWS OF STARLIGHT #4
- STAR WARS: VISIONS – TAKASHI OKAZAKI #1
- SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #3
- THANOS #2
- VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #1
- VENOM #29
On sale January 10
- AVENGERS #9
- BLADE #7
- CAPTAIN MARVEL #4
- DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR #2
- GIANT-SIZE: FANTASTIC FOUR #1
- LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR #3
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #15
- RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #1
- SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #4
- SPIDER-GWEN: ON TOUR #2
- SPIDER-MAN 2099: BEWARE, MIGUEL O’HARA #2
- STAR WARS #42
- STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 #8
- THUNDERBOLTS #2
- ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1
- WHITE WIDOW #3
- WOLVERINE #41
On sale January 17
- ALIEN #3
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #42
- BLACK PANTHER #8
- CABLE #1
- CAPWOLF & THE HOWLING COMMANDOS #4
- DAREDEVIL #5
- FANTASTIC FOUR #16
- GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #10
- INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #14
- JACKPOT #1
- MIGUEL O'HARA - SPIDER-MAN: 2099 #3
- STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #42
- STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #4
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #3 [PHASE III]
- X-MEN #30
On sale January 24
- DAREDEVIL: BLACK ARMOR #3
- G.O.D.S. #4
- IMMORTAL THOR #6
- MIGUEL O'HARA - SPIDER-MAN: 2099 #4
- POWER PACK: INTO THE STORM #1
- PUNISHER #3
- SPIDER-WOMAN #3
- STAR WARS: THRAWN ALLIANCES #1
- SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #3
- X-FORCE #48
- X-MEN #4 FACSIMILE EDITION
On sale January 31
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #252 FACSIMILE EDITION [NEW PRINTING]
- AVENGERS INC. #5
- AVENGERS TWILIGHT #2
- CARNAGE #3
- DEAD X-MEN #1
- DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU: GANG WAR #2
- INCREDIBLE HULK #8
- MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD #3
- MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGENDS #1
- MIGUEL O'HARA - SPIDER-MAN: 2099 #5
- SPIDER-BOY #3
- SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #4
- STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #40
- WOLVERINE #42
Marvel January 2024-Solicited Collections
ROM: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC SIENKIEWICZ COVER
Written by BILL MANTLO, MARK GRUENWALD & STEVEN GRANT
Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA, PAT BRODERICK, GREG LaROCQUE & BOB HALL
Covers by BILL SIENKIEWICZ & MIKE ZECK
Locked in an endless struggle with the Dire Wraiths, Rom’s solemn quest to eradicate them from Earth brings him into conflict with the Metal Master and his army of spiders, Mystique and the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and more! The Spaceknight joins Namor to battle monsters of the deep, and Shang-Chi lends his deadly hands to thwart the Wraiths’ black magic! Meanwhile, Rom’s human friend Brandy Clark is transformed, and the impending arrival of the dreaded Dweller on the Threshold may spell doom for all! It’s a cosmic epic featuring Doctor Strange, the In-Betweener, the Living Tribunal…and the human form of Rom?! Has he been freed from his armor at long last? All that, plus the Skrulls, the ever-lovin’ Thing — and a tragedy that even Rom cannot withstand! Collecting ROM (1979) #30-50 and ANNUAL #1-2, and MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #99.
664 PGS./Rated T …$125.00
ISBN: 978-1-302-95674-5
Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8
CAPTAIN AMERICA BY NICK SPENCER OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC SAIZ COVER
Written by NICK SPENCER & DONNY CATES
Penciled by DANIEL ACUÑA, ANGEL UNZUETA, PAUL RENAUD, SEAN IZAAKSE, JOE BENNETT,
ANDRES GUINALDO, JAVIER PINA, JESÚS SAIZ, ROD REIS, STEVE MCNIVEN, ANDREA SORRENTINO,
JOSHUA CASSARA, LEINIL FRANCIS YU & MORE
Covers by JESÚS SAIZ & ELIZABETH TORQUE
Nick Spencer concludes the Cap saga that shocked the world! As Sam Wilson grapples with what it means to be Captain America, Steve Rogers positions himself to claim the U.S.A. as his Secret Empire! The Cosmic Cube secretly remade the world’s greatest hero into a Hydra loyalist. Now, using the trust and respect he’s earned over the decades, the former Sentinel of Liberty is poised to make Hydra’s fascist ideals a terrifying reality – changing the landscape of the world dramatically! Can Sam and a group of rebels turn the tide? And which heroes will actually fight by Steve’s side?! Find out as the impossible becomes real! Hail Hydra! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA: SAM WILSON #18-24, CAPTAIN AMERICA: STEVE ROGERS #12-19, CAPTAIN AMERICA (2017) #25, SECRET EMPIRE #0-10, SECRET EMPIRE OMEGA, GENERATIONS: SAM WILSON CAPTAIN AMERICA & STEVE ROGERS CAPTAIN AMERICA, and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2017 (SECRET EMPIRE) and NOT BRAND ECCH (2018) #14.
904 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00
ISBN: 978-1-302-95370-6
Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8
CAPTAIN AMERICA BY NICK SPENCER OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC TORQUE COVER [DM ONLY]
904 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00
ISBN: 978-1-302-95371-3
Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8
CAPTAIN AMERICA BY MARK GRUENWALD OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ZECK CAPTAIN AMERICA VS. WOLVERINE COVER
Written by MARK GRUENWALD, JOHN BYRNE, J.M. DEMATTEIS & MORE
Penciled by PAUL NEARY, TOM MORGAN, KIERON DWYER, JOHN BYRNE, MIKE ZECK, MIKE HARRIS,
M.D. BRIGHT, KERRY GAMMILL & MORE
Covers by MIKE ZECK
Mark Gruenwald’s decade-long CAPTAIN AMERICA run begins with unforgettable battles against Madcap, Flag-Smasher and the newly formed Serpent Society! But things really kick into high gear when the serial killer known as the Scourge of the Underworld targets villains across the Marvel Universe, marking every death with an enigmatic epitaph: “Justice is served!” As the bodies pile up, can Cap find and stop Scourge before there are no more criminals left to fight? There’s also Wolverine and the Super-Patriot to contend with – but the government itself might strike the final blow against the Sentinel of Liberty! As a volatile vigilante is chosen to replace him, Steve Rogers retires as Captain America…but he’s not out of the fight just yet! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #307-350 and ANNUAL #8, MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #29, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #278, IRON MAN (1968) #228, material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #26 and #31-32, and Scourge subplot pages.
1336 PGS./Rated T …$150.00
ISBN: 978-1-302-95687-5
Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8
CAPTAIN AMERICA BY MARK GRUENWALD OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ZECK CAPTAIN COVER [DM ONLY]
1336 PGS./Rated T …$150.00
ISBN: 978-1-302-95688-2
Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8
INCREDIBLE HULK BY BYRNE & CASEY OMNIBUS HC GARNEY COVER
Written by JOE CASEY, JOHN BYRNE, ERIK LARSEN, JERRY ORDWAY, CHRIS COOPER,
TERRY KAVANAGH, GLENN GREENBERG & MORE
Penciled by JAVIER PULIDO, ED MCGUINNESS, RON GARNEY, RON FRENZ, DOUG WHEATLEY, CHRISCROSS, LEE WEEKS, RICK LEONARDI, DAVE ROSS & MORE
Covers by RON GARNEY & LEE WEEKS
Writer Joe Casey takes the helm to deliver action-packed adventures, as Bruce Banner seeks answers about Betty’s recent death – while the Hulk battles the Super-Adaptoid, the Circus of Crime and more! Shocking truths are revealed just in time for a seismic clash with the Abomination alongside Thunderbolt Ross! Then, legendary creator John Byrne collaborates with blockbuster artist Ron Garney and more top-tier talent to take the green goliath on a frightening journey to the American heartland – and into his own troubled past! Featuring Iron Man and the Avengers, Wolverine, Namor the Sub-Mariner, Thanos, the powerful mutant X-Man – and Greenskin’s old sparring partner, the Thing! Plus: The classic savage Hulk rampages once again! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #468-474, HULK (1999) #1-11, HULK & SUB-MARINER ANNUAL ’98, X-MAN & HULK ANNUAL ’98, HULK ANNUAL ’99 and RAMPAGING HULK (1998) #1-6.
768 PGS./Rated T …$100.00
ISBN: 978-1-302-95406-2
Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8