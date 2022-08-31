Marvel and NetEase team for games variant covers

Marvel Comics and China internet and online game service provider NetEase Games are teaming up in October and November for a series of variant covers featuring artwork from the mobile game Marvel Duel.

According to the publisher, the over 20 covers are a "diverse collection" representing every corner of the Marvel Universe from the Avengers to the X-Men. And Marvel might really mean it this time because Newsarama can't remember Redwing ever being featured on a variant cover ... much less any cover, before.

NetEase was in the news for another reason on August 31, for their acquisition of Paris-based game developer Quantic Dream, who are currently developing a High Republic-era Star Wars game titled Star Wars Eclipse, as well as a "poetic underwater adventure" game titled Under The Waves.

NetEase's acquisition of Quantic Dream gives the Chinese game service provider their first European studio.

Check out a gallery featuring 22 of the Marvel games variant covers along with a schedule of titles that will feature them.

On sale October 5

Ant-Man #4

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #5

Marauders #7

New Fantastic Four #5

Savage Avengers #6

On sale October 12

All-Out Avengers #2

Gambit #4

Namor: Conquered Shores #1

Wakanda #1

On sale October 19

Captain America: Symbol of Truth #6

Midnight Suns #2

Moon Knight #16

Shang-Chia and the Ten Rings #4

X-Force #33

X-Men #16

On sale October 26

Avengers Forever #10

Strange Academy: Finals #1

Wolverine #26

On sale November 2

X-Men Red #8

On sale November 16

She-Hulk #8

On sale November 23

Defenders: Beyond #5

