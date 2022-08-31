Marvel and NetEase team for games variant covers

Marvel Comics and China internet and online game service provider NetEase Games are teaming up in October and November for a series of variant covers featuring artwork from the mobile game Marvel Duel.
According to the publisher, the over 20 covers are a "diverse collection" representing every corner of the Marvel Universe from the Avengers to the X-Men. And Marvel might really mean it this time because Newsarama can't remember Redwing ever being featured on a variant cover ... much less any cover, before.
NetEase was in the news for another reason on August 31, for their acquisition of Paris-based game developer Quantic Dream, who are currently developing a High Republic-era Star Wars game titled Star Wars Eclipse, as well as a "poetic underwater adventure" game titled Under The Waves.
NetEase's acquisition of Quantic Dream gives the Chinese game service provider their first European studio.
Check out a gallery featuring 22 of the Marvel games variant covers along with a schedule of titles that will feature them.
On sale October 5
- Ant-Man #4
- Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #5
- Marauders #7
- New Fantastic Four #5
- Savage Avengers #6
On sale October 12
- All-Out Avengers #2
- Gambit #4
- Namor: Conquered Shores #1
- Wakanda #1
On sale October 19
- Captain America: Symbol of Truth #6
- Midnight Suns #2
- Moon Knight #16
- Shang-Chia and the Ten Rings #4
- X-Force #33
- X-Men #16
On sale October 26
- Avengers Forever #10
- Strange Academy: Finals #1
- Wolverine #26
On sale November 2
- X-Men Red #8
On sale November 16
- She-Hulk #8
On sale November 23
- Defenders: Beyond #5
