Marvel and NetEase team for games variant covers

By published

The U.S. publishing giant and China games giant put Redwing on a cover because why not?

Marvel - Netease games variant covers
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel Comics and China internet and online game service provider NetEase Games are teaming up in October and November for a series of variant covers featuring artwork from the mobile game Marvel Duel. 

According to the publisher, the over 20 covers are a "diverse collection" representing every corner of the Marvel Universe from the Avengers to the X-Men. And Marvel might really mean it this time because Newsarama can't remember Redwing ever being featured on a variant cover ... much less any cover, before. 

NetEase was in the news for another reason on August 31, for their acquisition of Paris-based game developer Quantic Dream, who are currently developing a High Republic-era Star Wars game titled Star Wars Eclipse, as well as a "poetic underwater adventure" game titled Under The Waves. 

NetEase's acquisition of Quantic Dream gives the Chinese game service provider their first European studio.

Check out a gallery featuring 22 of the Marvel games variant covers along with a schedule of titles that will feature them.

Image 1 of 22
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 1 of 22

On sale October 5

  • Ant-Man #4 
  • Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #5 
  • Marauders #7 
  • New Fantastic Four #5 
  • Savage Avengers #6 

On sale October 12

  • All-Out Avengers #2 
  • Gambit #4
  • Namor: Conquered Shores #1
  • Wakanda #1

On sale October 19

  • Captain America: Symbol of Truth #6
  • Midnight Suns #2
  • Moon Knight #16
  • Shang-Chia and the Ten Rings #4
  • X-Force #33 
  • X-Men #16

On sale October 26

  • Avengers Forever #10
  • Strange Academy: Finals #1
  • Wolverine #26

On sale November 2

  • X-Men Red #8

On sale November 16

  • She-Hulk #8

On sale November 23

  • Defenders: Beyond #5 

