Martin Scorsese reveals that he'd like to be in his planned Jesus movie

Martin Scorsese has spoken a little more about his idea for a movie about Jesus Christ – and he wants to be in it.

"I don’t know what it’s going to be, exactly. I don’t know what you’d call it. It wouldn’t be a straight narrative," Scorsese told Time magazine in a new interview, going on to suggest that the film would build on some of the ideas he explored in his 2016 movie Silence, which follows two Catholic missionaries in 17th Century Japan. "But there would be staged scenes. And I’d be in it."

Scorsese announced that he and his wife met with the Pope earlier this year. "I have responded to the Pope's appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus," he revealed during a conference at the Vatican.

This isn't the only project Scorsese is cooking up, either – the director is also hoping to make an adaptation of Marilynne Robinson’s novel Home, which follows a reverend and his two adult children as they return to their Iowa hometown.

Next up for the filmmaker, though, is Killers of the Flower Moon, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, and Jesse Plemons and centers around the brutal killings of the Osage Nations in Oklahoma in the '20s that would become known as the Reign of Terror.

Killers of the Flower Moon is set to hit the big screen on October 20. While we wait, check out our guide to the rest of the year's most exciting movie release dates.