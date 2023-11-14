Martin Scorsese reveals he's a fan of Birdman (but not Twilight) in wholesome new TikTok

Martin Scorsese has added to his filmography with another TikTok, courtesy of his daughter Francesca.

The new video, which you can watch below, saw the filmmaker try out the platform's movie ranking game, where two film posters appear on screen and the user picks between them. After one round, the winning picks go up against each other, until one winning movie is left.

What got people talking, though, is Scorsese picking Birdman over Sergio Leone's The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, and again over Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. The 2014 movie, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, stars Michael Keaton as a faded Hollywood actor whose fame peaked in the '90s when he played a superhero named Birdman. Struggling to regain relevancy and haunted by the presence of 'Birdman', he attempts to direct and star in a Broadway play. Birdman won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Cinematography at the Oscars, but has proved divisive among movie fans.

Elsewhere in Scorsese's first round of rankings, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood won out over Wonder Woman, 2001: A Space Odyssey over Catch Me if You Can, Silence of the Lambs over Mystic River, Inside Out over Frozen, Parasite over Ratatouille, Dancer in the Dark over Twilight, and Pan's Labyrinth over Lost in Translation. Stanley Kubrick's 1968 sci-fi epic 2001: A Space Odyssey ultimately came out on top.

Scorsese's latest movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemons and depicts the real-life brutal spree of Osage murders in '20s Oklahoma.

Killers of the Flower Moon is out now in cinemas. For more, check out our guide to the rest of this year's most exciting movie release dates.