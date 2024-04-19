Make me jealous and grab this Samsung S90C OLED TV for under £1,000

I’ve had to talk myself out of buying the Samsung S90C a few times, but it feels like the OLED TV is now taunting me. You can now pick up this exceptional 55-inch 144Hz display for under £1,000 in the UK, which is worthwhile if you value living room performance or want to unlock the full potential of your PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Over at Amazon UK, the Samsung S90C has dropped from £1,129 to £998 , meaning it's currently cheaper than it was last Black Friday. For under a grand, you’re getting one of the best gaming TVs on the market that boasts a QD-OLED panel, a faster-than-average 144Hz refresh rate, and high-tech smart features. Not to mention it’s also razor thin, so it’s going to look the part whether you choose to wall mount or pop it on a stand.

There are a few stand-out Samsung S90C features that make it one of my most desired TVs. For starters, I love the idea of using a gaming PC in the living room, and this display’s 144Hz refresh rate is going to make everything feel much speedier than traditional screens. Not that there’s anything inherently wrong with 60Hz displays, but if you play FPS games, you’ll feel the difference. I’m also very keen to upgrade from LED, and QD-OLED offers both incredible contrast and brighter results than ordinary OLED panels.

Samsung S90C OLED TV 55-inch | £1,129 £998 at Amazon

Save £131 - Down to its lowest price and cheaper than during Black Friday 2023, this 144Hz OLED screen by Samsung is perfect for high frame rate gaming and all round entertainment. Plus, it's got an anti reflective coating that'll stop the sun being a nuisance as the summer approaches. Buy it if: ✅ You have a PS5 or Xbox Series X

✅ You want exceptional contrast

✅ You need brighter than standard OLED Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't play high frame rate games

❌ You're satisfied with LED quality Price Check: Argos £1,199 | Currys £1199

Another nice extra with the S90C is its anti-reflective coating, which is absolutely something I need in my life. I have a long living room with two windows at each end, and trying to play horror games and watch darker scenes in films is a nightmare in the evening thanks to the low sun.

Should you buy the Samsung S90C?

If you happen to have £1,000 to spend on a TV, I reckon now could be an opportune time to pick up the Samsung S90C. As we move into the summer, new flagship models will arrive on the scene, and this price cut could be a way to clear stock before that happens. 2023 model stock will likely persist throughout this year, but there’s no guarantee specific options will stick around for either Prime Day or Black Friday 2024.

Simply put, even if the S90C gets slightly cheaper later in the year, picking one up now might be a safer bet. I’ve witnessed older high-spec models go out of stock pretty quickly once newcomers arrive on the block, and for under £1,000, this is one of the best QD-OLED TVs for the money.

Looking for a wider selection of screens? Swing by the best OLED gaming TVs and best QLED TVs for premium options. Alternatively, take a peek at the best gaming monitors if you prefer to play at a desk.