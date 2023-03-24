Major win for Microsoft as UK watchdog walks back concerns over Activision deal

The Competition Markets Authority in the UK now believes Microsoft would have the incentive to make Call of Duty available on PlayStation even should it acquire Activision Blizzard.

Earlier today, on March 24, the CMA published a new provisional finding into Microsoft's attempted acquisition of Activision, updating its previous results. Whereas the CMA wasn't too keen on the acquisition previously due to possible lessened competition, it's now seemingly changed its tune.

"Overall, the transaction will not result in a substantial lessening of competition in relation to console gaming in the UK," the CMA says in a statement emailed to GamesRadar+. The CMA goes on to state that Microsoft wouldn't have anything to gain financially by restricting Call of Duty to one console, in other words, taking the franchise off PlayStation platforms entirely.

"The updated analysis now shows that it would not be commercially beneficial to Microsoft to make CoD exclusive to Xbox following the deal, but that Microsoft will instead still have the incentive to continue to make the game available on PlayStation," the CMA further continues.

In short, this is a serious win for Microsoft and Activision. You might recall the CMA previously floated the idea of Microsoft selling off Call of Duty in order to acquire Activision, but it now seems like the CMA has reversed course on this comment entirely, and actually doesn't see a huge problem with Microsoft maintaining control over Call of Duty should the acquisition close.

This is all before the final ruling from the CMA, which is due to arrive next month on April 26. For the time being, though, things are looking good for the Xbox Activision deal in the UK.

