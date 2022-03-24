Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles is a brand new puzzle game featuring oddly adorable, and really squishy bioluminescent creatures known as Motes.

Featured as part of the Future Games Show, Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles will see you exploring the underwater world of the Great Depths. Here you'll play as a little Mote called Lumote, and using them you'll need to bounce your way to solve puzzles and turn the world from red to blue again, before regaining control from a mysterious being called the Mastermote.

And this is all done against an original electronica soundtrack for maximum awesome. There's no speech here, just music and non-verbal communication to help the game convey its story and let you connect with Lumote too. Sounds intriguing? You can play the Steam demo right now by following the link below.

Thankfully, your little Lumote won't be exploring the Great Depths alone. It'll need to enlist the help of the other inhabitants of this aquatic world in order to solve some of the puzzles you'll find there.

It's one huge environment to explore, with puzzles organised into towers. Each of these towers will have you focus your energy on mastering a specific Mote and how they interact with Lumote. As you'd hope, the further you progress, the more complex and intricate the puzzles become, so prepare yourself and don't forget to look down to see literally just how far you've come.

Arriving April 21, 2022 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles can be wishlisted now on Steam ahead of its release next month.