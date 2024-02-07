New trailer for Kristen Stewart thriller from Saint Maud director is a bloody tale of revenge – and it has a great RT score

The new trailer for A24 ’s Love Lies Bleeding has dropped.

Set in the '80s, Love Lies Bleeding follows ambitious bodybuilder Jackie, played by The Mandalorian 's Katy O'Brian, whose journey to Las Vegas is cut short when she meets and subsequently falls for reclusive gym manager Lou, played by Kristen Stewart. As soon as a romantic relationship forms between the two, their love is put to the test by Lou’s criminal family, forcing their budding romance down dark and violent roads.

The new trailer gives us a closer glimpse at Jackie's less-than-normal job, which proves to be way more dangerous than it's worth. Harris plays Lou's crime lord father, who Jackie ends up working for – much to Lou's dismay. "I fucking love you, you idiot," Lou tells Jackie in between shots of gunfire and explosions. The brief clip, which can be viewed above, brings us deeper into the seedy underbelly of Jackie and Lou's life in this gritty town – and we're not sure if there's going to be a happy ending...

Directed by Saint Maud ’s Rose Glass, the romantic thriller also stars The Hunger Games: Catching Fire ’s Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, Dave Franco, and Ed Harris.

The first teaser trailer for the Glass flick was released late last year , depicting dodgy dealings, a whole lot of guns, and murder, and gave us an insight into just how Jackie ended up tangled in the family web. Then this January, the film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was met with rave reviews , with one critic calling it "a brutal, bloody, and discombobulating ride." As the reviews have rolled in, the flick now sits at a 90% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.