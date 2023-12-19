The Mandalorian's Katy O'Brian wages war on Kristen Stewart's crime family in first trailer for Saint Maud director's romantic thriller

Rose Glass's new romantic thriller Love Lies Bleeding has unveiled its first trailer – and it offers up all the queer love, '80's vibes and action-packed mayhem we were hoping for.

Starring Kristen Stewart and The Mandalorian's Katy O'Brian, it follows ambitious bodybuilder Jackie (O'Brian) who falls for reclusive gym manager Lou (Stewart), as she passes through the latter's town on her way to pursue her dreams in Las Vegas. But the loved-up pair's whirlwind romance is soon put to the test when they get caught up in some of Lou's crime family's dangerous affairs. Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, Dave Franco, and Ed Harris round out the supporting cast.

In the teaser, which you can watch above, it becomes clear that Lou is living a quiet life, having distanced herself from her menacing, mullet-sporting pops, but things get complicated when Jackie unknowingly takes a job within his weapons-dealing business. When a body is found by the FBI nearby, the women take it upon themselves to try and expose Lou's father's dodgy dealings – but it might cost them more than their relationship...

Glass directs the A24 and Film4 collaboration, from a script she co-wrote with Weronika Tofilska. She previously helmed the psychological drama Saint Maud, which sees The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Morfydd Clark play a young, troubled nurse slowly losing her grip on reality after injuring a man in her care.

Love Lies Bleeding releases on 8 March in the US, and April 19 in the UK. In the meantime, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way in 2024 and beyond.