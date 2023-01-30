Lost Ark players struggling to recoup a month of lost raid progress call compensation offer a “joke”

Smilegate and Amazon Games have fixed a Lost Ark reset bug that has been keeping players from earning raid rewards since late December, though the compensation package has been labelled a “joke (opens in new tab)”, unacceptable (opens in new tab)”, and a “slap in the face.”

Over the weekend, a community manager took to the forums to reveal how players affected by a reset bug would be compensated for all the loot they’ve missed from various raids. You’ve got Guardian Raid Rest Bonus Tickets, Una’s Tasks, and more. What’s causing a stir, though, is what comes after.

“In addition to these items, due to how this issue had different impacts on each player, we will be investigating each account individually and sending reset tickets based on individual circumstances and missed content,” the message reads (opens in new tab).

“Because these tickets only last seven days and we do not want players to feel pressured to use all tickets within a one-week period, players who are eligible for multiple tickets will receive one weekly reset ticket each maintenance period over the coming weeks.”

Essentially, players aren’t being given the items they lost out on, but rather the means to slowly grind for them over the coming weeks. It’s a pain for Lost Ark fans with two or so characters, though it adds up if you have five on the go.

You can see the response (opens in new tab) for yourself (opens in new tab), though they broadly follow a similar theme, with players unhappy about the extra busy work that’s been thrust upon them. At the time of writing, Amazon Games and Smilegate have yet to reply to the outcry.

Elsewhere in the MMO community, RuneScape fans were left stunned as one player cashed in eight years of grinding to set an untouchable record in just 60 seconds.