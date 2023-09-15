Lords of the Fallen dev sheds light on the Soulslike's intriguing dual-world mechanic

Lords of the Fallen greatly expands on the Soulslike action of its predecessor with faster-paced battles and more choice when it comes to character customization and builds. But it's not just about adding to what's come before, as the reboot also has plenty of new ideas up its sleeve, the most enticing of which being its dual-world mechanic.

In the latest issue of Play magazine, creative director Cezar Virtosu discusses the otherworldly tools and tricks that will prove invaluable as you explore Axiom, the land of the living, and Umbral, its darker and more dangerous counterpart. Among them is the Umbral Lamp which lets you peer into the shadow world, allowing you to spot treasure or an alternative route should you come to a dead end on your current path. What's more, you can also use this nifty device alongside other abilities to creatively and effectively dispatch foes.

"Lamp-peeking into the other world [allows you] to spot alternative paths or environmental hazards to turn against the enemies," Virtosu says, adding that Soul Flay - an ability that lets you rip an enemy's soul right out of its body – can also be used to launch them "over edges or into those environmental hazards."

The power to walk between worlds will likely offer plenty of other intriguing opportunities when it comes to both combat and exploration. Thankfully, we don't have to wait too long to discover its full potential as Lords of the Fallen is set to launch in just under one month's time on October 13.

