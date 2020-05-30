Looks like Capcom's gearing up to celebrate Resident Evil's 25th anniversary next year

Resident Evil developer Capcom has revealed it wants to celebrate Resident Evil in style as we creep ever closer to the franchise's 25th anniversary in March 2021.

As spotted by Rockman Corner (via VGC ), Capcom is asking its licensing partners – that's the people who make the cool official merch pertaining to our favourite games – to get involved in the festivities, inviting them to apply for "campaigns and goods that take advantage of the world view of Resident Evil".

“We are looking for licensees, focusing on the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil series (March 2021) and product development of the latest title Resident Evil 3,” the listing reads , as translated by Google Translate.

The seminal survival horror series was released way back in 1996 and "boasts a huge recognition [...] all over the world", according to an update from Capcom.

"Moreover, in addition to Hollywood movies and attractions, it has also succeeded in multiple development in various fields, its popularity has jumped out of the game industry and has won a wide range of targets including young generations," the developer added, citing its average player as typically being male and aged anywhere from "late teens to 40s".

Resident Evil 8 is already confirmed to be in the works , and rumoured to be releasing as soon as 2021 for next-gen consoles the PS5 and Xbox Series X . What's more, a new leak has suggested that Resident Evil 8 will be called Resident Evil: Village, and could focus heavily on rural cults in Europe.

After the success of Resident Evil 3 Remake , Resident Evil 2 Remake , and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard , there's pressure on Capcom to deliver something truly game-changing with Resident Evil 8, but with so little to go on, the wait for an official reveal is agonising. For more, here's everything we know about the upcoming survival horror sequel so far.