London River review

The recent death of actor Sotigui Kouyaté makes this intimate drama something of a memorial to the lanky Malian, whose dignified presence as a Muslim farmer drawn to London in the aftermath of the July 2005 bombings sets the tone for its quiet portrait of clashing cultures.



Homegrown audiences, however, will probably view this more as a Brenda Blethyn vehicle, even if she is frumpiness incarnate.



That fate throws this odd couple together will surprise no one, or that initial distrust (on Blethyn’s part) eventually gives way to grudging respect. Within these formulaic parameters, however, Rachid Bouchareb finds fresh seams of emotion.

