Lockwood & Co. canceled at Netflix

Lockwood & Co. has been canceled after one season at Netflix.

Directed by Attack The Block's Joe Cornish and produced under his Complete Fiction banner, Lockwood & Co. follows a group of teenage ghost hunters who run a detective agency without adult supervision. Based on Jonathan Stroud’s collection of novels, the story is set in an alternative London overrun by ghouls that only the youngsters can see – and therefore eliminate. Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, Luke Treadaway, and Ali Hadji-Heshmati all star.

The show hit the number one spot on Netflix's streaming charts and earned a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans launched a campaign to 'save' Lockwood & Co. for fear that the streaming platform, which is known for its many cancellations, would neglect to renew.

“With heavy hearts, we announce that ‘Lockwood & Co.’ will not be returning for a second series. Making this show was one of the most rewarding experiences of our careers and we will forever treasure it," Complete Fiction said in a statement. "Being trusted by the supremely talented Jonathan Stroud to adapt his outstanding series of books was an honour and a privilege. Working with him as closely as we did across the development, production and release of Lockwood & Co has made him a friend, and part of the Complete Fiction family, for life."

The statement ends with a direct address to the fans, with Complete Fiction stating that "this might be the end of the line for the TV show, but the books live on, as do the friendships made. We encourage you to embrace both."

Lockwood & Co. season one can be streamed on Netflix in its entirety.