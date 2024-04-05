Got a hankering to put your brain to work on some open-ended puzzles? Then Linkito might be serving up what you're looking for when it comes to Steam Early Access on March 28.

Developer Kalinarm shows off how the full thing works with a trailer at the Future Game Show. In it, we see various circuit boards as we try to get our electric charge from one end to the other. Sometimes, it's simply a case of flicking the right switches, though more involved puzzles give you extra gadgets and gizmos to get where you need to go. It's all fairly open-ended, too, so two people might come up with differing solutions to the one puzzle.

What are we doing here in a narrative sense, though? The aim of the game is to both solve and build tricky circuit puzzles in hopes of bringing down a totalitarian tech company from within its own walls. That means signing up as an engineer for Albatroll Technologies, responsible for annexing most of North America in the '50s following a nuclear winter.

Your logic and electrical know-how will help you climb the corporate ladder and tweak the odd contraption to ensure a smooth ascension. As the trailer shows, that means solving puzzles to diffuse bombs, repair machines, and control robots.

That's not all there is to Linkito, though. When not taking down a company state, you can build the most fiendish puzzles and lay them on your friend's lap to see if they have what it takes to solve them. Who knows, they might just have something for you, too.

