Pixar fans are imitating real-world sports debates to answer the ultimate question: is Lightning McQueen the GOAT?

The internet has been debating whether or not Lightning McQueen is the Greatest of All Time when it comes to Disney and Pixar's Cars. No, really.

Lightning (voiced by Owen Wilson) won his first Piston Cup in 2006, and would go on to win again in 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, and 2015. He retired in 2016, but made a comeback in 2021 after Cruz Ramirez suffered a crash and needed a backup. Despite an impressive seven Piston Cup wins, some fans aren't convinced that this makes him the true GOAT of Disney's Cars franchise.

"Lightning McQueen is the true Goat. He was going to win the Piston cup in his rookie season if he wasn’t so nice," one fan wrote. "He won it 7 times after that. He washed an F1 Francesco Bernoulli. They had to introduce a new generation of racers to end his dominance." This was in reply to another fan that claimed, in a now-viral thread, that Doc Hudson is the true GOAT – despite having only 3 Piston Cup wins. The thread argues that Doc is no. 1, with Lightning at no. 2, because he holds the record for most wins in a single season, winning an unprecedented 27 races in 1952 and won three Piston Cups in his first three seasons.

"Controversial opinion, but Lightning McQueen is a washed-up BUM," another user said. "He was carried to his Piston Cups by a stellar supporting cast and a HOF head coach. (0 wins after Doc Hudson retired btw) Not to mention he was playing literal senior citizens, and would not survive in today's era."

The debate reached sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, who was asked about McQueen's GOAT status on his own show. Twitter user @Gooseislooser, posing as 'Danny from Wisconsin,' called into the show to ask Smith whether he thought Lightning McQueen ranked among real-life GOATS like Michael Jordan and Tom Brady.

"I would tell you he wouldn't be the GOAT," Smith swiftly replied. "You're talking about Strip 'The King' Weathers and Lightning McQueen. They're both tied with seven Piston cups. How can you be the GOAT if you got somebody that's tied with you?"

Strip Weathers, regarded as 'the King' of racing, competed in the Piston Cup Racing Series for over 20 years and took home seven cups. Smith has a point. However, some fans weren't convinced by Smith's argument.

"I’m sorry, but this is just so off-base," someone replied. "You can’t compare Strip Weathers, who raced in the 60s and 70s, against Lightning McQueen, who also won a World Grand Prix and has more trophies."

"Lightning McQueen would have 8 if it weren’t for him stopping at the line and helping Strip Weathers," another fan replied. This occurs at the end of the first Cars, when Chick Hicks uses some shady maneuvering to try and end Strip's career towards the end of the Piston Cup race. Does good sportsmanship also make you the GOAT? And does a World Grand Prix win put him above Doc? We'll be waiting for Pixar to weigh in.

