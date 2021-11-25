Life is Strange: True Colors reveals release date for delayed Switch version

Alex Chen's tale gets a new release date for next month

Life is Strange: True Colors
Life is Strange: True Colors will arrive on Nintendo Switch on December 7, after originally being delayed out of arriving alongside other platforms earlier this year.

Publisher Square Enix announced the new release date for the Nintendo Switch version of Life is Strange: True Colors through the tweet below. You'll now finally be able to play Alex Chen's journey on the go, wherever you want, and the Switch launch of True Colors now means Deck Nine's narrative adventure has launched on all intended platforms.

However, you'll have to wait a fair bit longer if you're looking to pick up a physical version of True Colors for the Switch. The tweet from the official Life is Strange Twitter account reveals that the physical version of Deck Nine's game has been pushed back all the way to February 25, 2022, nearly three months after the initial Switch launch.

Life is Strange: True Colors originally launched for PC and console platforms back in September, welcoming series veterans back for a brand new adventure with a completely new protagonist and setting. Our full Life is Strange: True Colors review showered Deck Nine's adventure game with a 4.5/5 rating, describing it as a true showcase of what the next generation of the series can deliver.

It's not clear if the Switch version of True Colors will receive the Wavelengths DLC, which originally arrived a few weeks after the initial launch of the game on other platforms. This prequel DLC follows the tale of sidekick Steph, before the arrival of Alex Chen in Haven Springs, and Heather wrote that she couldn't stop thinking about how it brought Steph's story full circle in her impressions.

If you've already dabbled in Alex and Steph's adventure though, you'll want to check out our Wavelengths interview with Steph's actor for a deeper dive into the beloved character.

